India reports record daily jump of 77,266 coronavirus cases

India reported a record daily jump of 77,266 coronavirus infections on Friday, taking its total to 3.39 million, as cases surged across the country, data from the federal health ministry showed.

FILE PHOTO: A relative wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) stands next to a body of a man who died due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), before his cremation at a crematorium in New Delhi, India August 22, 2020. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

India has reported the highest single-day caseload in the world every day since Aug. 7, a Reuters tally showed, and is the third-most affected country behind only the United States and Brazil.

Deaths in the same period went up by 1,057, taking the total toll to 61,529.

Fortune tellers

In his golden-hued office in New Delhi , decked out with peacock feathers and crystal balls, Indian mystic healer and astrologer Sanjay Sharma is busy offering his clients a peek into their future as the COVID-19 pandemic has muddied their present.

Sanjay Sharma, a mystic healer and astrologer, making prayers as he holds black thread balls in his hands before giving them to his clients

“Right now people are really frightened about their future,” said Sharma, with flowing hair and a big vermilion dot on his forehead, as smouldering incense sticks spread their fragrance over an Apple laptop on his desk.

“How will they survive? Will they have their jobs or not? Will their business survive or not,” he added.

Indians are flocking to astrologers, tarot card readers and faith healers as they seek to know what lies ahead and find solutions to current health, financial and mental problems

REUTERS