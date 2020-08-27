Another deadly clash involving Hezbollah over hoisting banners

Another armed clash erupted Thursday evening in Khalde over Ashoura banners, leaving two people dead and three others wounded. The deadly clash is reportedly linked to a similar one that had erupted a week ago in southern Lebanon between Hezbollah and AMAL supporters .

A clash erupted between supporters of Hezbollah and members of the area’s Arab tribes who support Sunni cleric Sheikh Omar Ghosn in Khalde south of the capital Beirut

Media reports said this clash was between supporters of Hezbollah and members of the area’s Arab tribes who support Sunni cleric Sheikh Omar Ghosn.

The National News Agency identified the dead as H. M. Ghosn and Syrian national M. Haddoum and the wounded as E. A. Ghosn, M. Ghosn and J. Ghosn.

MTV said “the firing of RPGs has sparked panic among residents,” amid reports of heavy gunfire.

MP Talal Arslan, who lives in the area, was meanwhile contacting all political parties in a bid to “reach a ceasefire and secure the army’s deployment,” his party said in a statement

The army later announced that the clash had been contained and that it was staging patrols.

“Four people have been arrested in Khalde, including two Syrians, and the rest of those involved are being pursued,” the army added in a statement.

But hours later NNA reported renewed gunfire in the area and that the army was seeking to arrest the shooters.

About Ashura

Ashura , also known as Yawm Ashura or Tamkharit, is the tenth day of Muharram, the first month in the Islamic calendar.It marks the day that Husayn ibn Ali, the grandson of the Islamic prophet Muhammad, was killed in the Battle of Karbala. Ashura is a major holy day and occasion for pilgrimage in Shia Islam, as well as a recommended but non-obligatory day of fasting in Sunni Islam.

The Iranian backed Hezbollah militant group which is the only militia that was allowed by Syria to keep its arms at the end of the civil war always uses the Ashura occasion to hoist its flag and advertise for the party .