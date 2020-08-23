Israeli drone downed inside Lebanon

Israel’s military said on Saturday that one of its drones fell inside Lebanon during “operational activity” along the frontier, and the armed Lebanese group Hezbollah said it shot it down.

The drone, which was downed near the border town of Aita al-shaab, was now in the group’s possession, the Iran-backed Hezbollah movement said in a statement.

“There is no risk of breach of information,” Israel’s military said in a statement.

It provided no further details.

REUTERS