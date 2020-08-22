Anti Hezbollah chants during the funeral of Amal member Hussein Khalil

During the funeral of Hussein Khalil, a member of the Amal Movement who was killed as a result of the clashes that took place Thursday between Hezbollah and Amal supporters in the village of Loubieh in south Lebanon , Amal supporters who were mourning their slain colleague were chanting “There is no god but God and Nasrallah is the enemy of God” , a possible reference to Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah .

Funeral of Hussein Khalil, a member of the Amal Movement who was killed as a result of the clashes that took place Thursday between Hezbollah and Amal supporters in the village of Loubieh in south Lebanon

A according to a report by a forensic doctor Khalil was shot in the back with a handgun.

The fight broke out between the members of the two prominent Shiite parties in Lebanon in the village of Loubieh Thursday evening over a banner commemorating Ashoura, a Shiite festival marking the day Prophet Mohammad’s grandson Imam Hussein was killed.

According to security sources familiar with the incident, the clashes are rooted in a fight that occurred Wednesday, when Amal Movement members, angered over Ashoura banners hung by Hezbollah members, attacked Sheikh Nahmeh Matar, who is linked to the party, hit him and shot over his head.

The Amal Movement issued a statement Friday evening condemning the chants against Nasrallah calling the issue an isolated incident