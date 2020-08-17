100,000 children in Lebanon directly affected by Beirut’s blasts: UNICEF
August 17, 2020
by yalibnan
BEIRUT, Aug. 17 — Ted Chaiban, UNICEF regional director for the Middle East and North Africa, said on Monday that 100,000 children were directly impacted by Beirut’s blasts, LBCI local TV channel reported.
“We will be working on helping the children go back to their schools … and start their new academic year as 120 schools were impacted by the explosions,” Chaiban said during his tour to check the children department at Karantina Hospital.
Chaiban assured that the UNICEF will always stand by Lebanon.
Two huge explosions rocked Port of Beirut on Aug. 4, shaking buildings all over Lebanon’s capital, and killing over 177 people while wounding 6,000.
The explosions caused billions of dollars in losses in the country.