More Ammonium Nitrate reportedly found in Lebanon!

Despite the Ministry of Energy’s denial of the presence of ammonium nitrate inside the Zouk power plant , the municipality of Zouk Mikhail sent a report to the Lebanese Army Command confirming the presence of this ammonium substance inside the plant’s warehouses.

Zouk power plant

The electricity utility company denied the presence of ammonium nitrate and said it is using ammonia like other power plants and not ammonium nitrate.

Several reports indicated that some of the ammonia in the port was moved elsewhere