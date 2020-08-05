Lebanon’s cruise ship Orient Queen sinks following Beirut explosion

The Orient Queen cruise ship capsized overnight in Beirut, taking on water at her berth following a deadly blast in Lebanon on Tuesday evening.
The explosion also claimed the head office of the ship’s operator, Abou Merhi Cruises, as well as the entire Abou Merhi Group.
Two crew are reported dead while seven are listed in critical condition.
غرق الباخرة السياحية Orient Queen pic.twitter.com/kdomynOYGf— Cedar News – أخبار بلاد الأرز (@cedar_news) August 5, 2020
