Lebanon’s cruise ship Orient Queen sinks following Beirut explosion

August 5, 2020
The Orient Queen cruise ship capsized overnight in Beirut, taking on water at her berth following a deadly blast in Lebanon on Tuesday evening.

The Orient Queen cruise ship of the Abou Merhi Group sank yesterday following the Beirut port explosions

The explosion also claimed the head office of the ship’s operator, Abou Merhi Cruises, as well as the entire Abou Merhi Group.

Two crew are reported dead while seven are listed in critical condition. 

