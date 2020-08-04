Lebanon’s number of COVID-19 cases surpasses 5,000 and death toll hits 65

Lebanon’s number of COVID-19 infections increased on Monday by 177 cases to 5,062 while death toll went up by three to 65, the Health Ministry reported.

The country lost on Monday 47-year-old Zaynab Haidar, the first nurse who died from COVID-19 in Lebanon.

The ministry said COVID-19 is spreading quickly in Lebanon as citizens did not take serious measures over the past days with many of them attending public events like weddings and parties.

Lebanon will re-open briefly on Tuesday for two days before starting another five days of lockdown in an attempt to restrict the spread of the virus.

Lebanese Health Minister Hamad Hassan announced on Monday that the cabinet may also extend restriction measures for 15 additional days if cases continue to increase in the coming days.

Lebanon has been fighting against COVID-19 since Feb. 21.

XINHUA