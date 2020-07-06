Cyprus bans flights from Lebanon

Cyprus will no longer accept flights coming from Lebanon from July 6, national newspaper the Daily Star reported, citing a statement from the Cypriot Embassy.

The statement said the decision was based on a classification system that determines countries’ epidemiological criteria amid the coronavirus pandemic.

But Cypriot nationals and residents would be allowed re-entry into the country, the embassy clarified.

The embassy added it would “have to suspend visa services again until further notice.”

Earlier in June, Cyprus announced it would allow entry from Lebanon as it eases COVID-19 lockdown measures.

Arab News