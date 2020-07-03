UK government recognises Guaido as Venezuela’s president in gold reserve dispute

July 3, 2020
A London court ruled on Thursday that the British government recognizes Juan Guaido as Venezuela’s president, instead of Nicolas Maduro, in a case to decide which leader controls $2 billion worth of Venezuelan central bank gold stored in the Bank of England. 

Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido, who many nations have recognised as the country’s rightful interim ruler, speaks during a swearing-in ceremony for supporters in Caracas, Venezuela April 27, 2019. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

The British government “has unequivocally recognised Mr. Guaido as President of Venezuela. It necessarily follows that (it) no longer recognises Mr. Maduro as President of Venezuela,” the judge wrote in his ruling following a trial last week. 

In a statement, lawyers for Maduro’s central bank said they would appeal the judgement.

