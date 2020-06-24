Geagea too , will boycott Aoun’s ‘misleading’ Baabda meeting

Lebanese Forces leader Samir Geagea joined the list of the politicians who decided to boycott president Michel Aoun’s so called “national dialogue” meeting in Baabda that is set to be held on Thursday . He branded the meeting “misleading “.

“We will not take part in a meeting only aimed at throwing ashes in the eyes. The Lebanese people are in disagreement with the authority because of what it brought us to,” said Geagea in a press conference announcing the boycott.

“None of us was able to establish the purpose of the meeting in Baabda tomorrow,” he said, adding that the focus of officials is totally distant from the measures needed to solve Lebanon’s multiple crises.

“The officials are in one place and the situation in the country is in a totally different one. Some people have one main concern nowadays. To “eat,” he added.

“We as Lebanese have reached a point we never witnessed before, maybe only in World War I. We are Republicans with distinction and we place great importance on working in the Parliament and Cabinet, and in the participation with the President. From this perspective, we participated in the May 6 meeting in Baabda, which had a clear agenda,” said Geagea.

Following the May 6 meeting Geagea said : “My presence here is the biggest proof that I’m not obstructing the government, but in order not to reach a dead end, the government must take and implement actual steps. We tell citizens that the government must start working immediately and we don’t lack anti-corruption laws. We should not wait for help from abroad, what’s important is to count on ourselves and the only solution is early parliamentary elections.”

Aoun today addressed the President urging him to intervene whenever Lebanon’s civil peace is threatened.

“You have the authority, your Excellency and you must intervene when security is threatened. We always ask ourselves until this very day, why didn’t you interfere when half the capital of Beirut was smashed? What is the purpose of the meeting you called for?” concluded Geaega who was referring to the destruction of businesses in downtown Beirut by supporters of the Iranian backed Hezbollah and their Amal allies .

Aoun is a close ally of Hezbollah .

Geagea’s announcement comes after all former prime ministers announced their boycott of the Baabda meeting . Former president Amin Gemayel and former presidential candidate Suleiman Franjieh also decided to boycott the meeting