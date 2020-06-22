Putin hints he could seek a fifth term as president in 2024

Vladimir Putin said he’ll consider running for a fifth presidential term in 2024, arguing that the hunt for any successor risks paralyzing Russia’s government as the next election nears.

Russian President Vladimir Putin (L) may seek a 5th term in 2024 . On track to become the nation’s longest-serving ruler since Soviet dictator Josef Stalin (R).

“I don’t rule out such a possibility,” if the necessary amendment to the constitution was approved, Interfax cited Putin as saying in a Rossiya 1 television documentary already broadcast in Russia’s Far East. “I haven’t made up my mind yet.”

On July 1, Russians will vote on the most sweeping changes to the nation’s constitution since it was adopted almost 30 years ago. One of the amendments would allow Putin, 67, to reset his term-limit odometer to zero even though he’s already served four, and to helm the country for two more six-year terms when his current one expires in 2024.

Without that amendment, “I can tell you from my own experience that in about two years, instead of the regular rhythmic work on many levels of government, you’d have eyes shifting around hunting for possible successors,” Putin said. “It’s necessary to work, not look for successors.”

Bloomberg