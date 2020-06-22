Freedom of speech under threat in Lebanon, over 100 activists detained

June 22, 2020
by yalibnan
0 comments
Share:

by Zeina Khodr

Concerns are growing that freedom of expression is under threat in Lebanon.

Human rights groups say defamation laws that make it illegal to criticise politicians are increasingly being used to silence critics.

They have documented the detention of at least 100 activists since the start of the protest movement in October.

Al Jazeera’s Zeina Khodr reports from Beirut, Lebanon.

Al Jazeera

Share:
Share Tweet Pin It +1
This error message is only visible to WordPress admins

Error: No connected account.

Please go to the Instagram Feed settings page to connect an account.