Coronavirus: Brazil becomes second country to hit one million cases

June 20, 2020
Brazil has become the second country in the world to confirm more than one million cases of Covid-19, as the disease continues to spread.

A man, wearing a protective face mask as a measure to curb the spread of the new coronavirus, walks past a mural depicting a tug-of-war between health workers and Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro aided by a cartoon-styled coronavirus character, with a message that reads in Portuguese: “Which side are you on?,” in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Friday, June 19, 2020. (AP Photo/Andre Penner)

The health ministry also posted a record number of new cases in the past 24 hours – more than 54,000.

In addition, there were more than 1,200 deaths for the fourth consecutive day, taking the total to nearly 49,000.

A lack of testing suggests the true figures are higher and experts say the outbreak is weeks away from its peak.

Only the US has seen more infections. Brazil’s poorest communities and indigenous people have been particularly badly hit by the pandemic.

President Jair Bolsonaro has been heavily criticised for his response to the crisis. The far-right leader – who initially described the disease as a “little flu” – has repeatedly clashed with state governors and mayors who have adopted strict restrictions to curb the spread of the virus, shutting down major cities.

Mr Bolsonaro argues that the economic impact of the measures will be much bigger than the virus itself, a position shared by many. But his overall approach to the crisis has led to the resignation of two doctors as health minister.

Presentational grey line
Analysis box by Katy Watson, South America correspondent

Jair Bolsonaro has long-admired Donald Trump and his way of doing politics. The two men have much in common – not least the way they’ve handled the pandemic in their own countries. The figures in the US are staggering – but Brazil, too, is frightening. They are now exclusive members of a club nobody wants to join.

Such a massive spike in the numbers – even if it was down to inaccurate reporting earlier this week – reveals how out of control the virus still is here. This, at a time when big cities are re-opening and people are returning to work. For a long time, there was a stand-off between President Bolsonaro and state governors – he was angry that they were imposing tough quarantine measures that he said would damage the economy. 

But fast forward three months and that pressure from the top seems to have filtered down. With millions of people struggling and out of work, there is a desire to return to some kind of normality. But it feels like a dangerous plan – Brazil hasn’t yet reached its peak.

What is the situation in Brazil?

As there was no national lockdown, states and cities adopted their own measures. After months of restrictions, some are slowly being lifted, even though the infection level remains high.

There is still concern that the health system will be unable to cope in some places, and that the disease is spreading faster in deprived neighbourhoods and remote areas, such as indigenous communities, where access to adequate care is difficult.

At the same time, there is a widespread wish to restart the economy as analysts forecast a contraction between 6% and 8% this year with millions of jobs lost. The government has introduced temporary payments to help people affected by the pandemic but large numbers are expected to be thrown into poverty.

On Friday, Brazil’s health ministry confirmed a total of 1,032,913 cases. It said that the large spike in the number of infections was due, in part, to several states having trouble with reporting data on Thursday.

The US has the world’s highest numbers of cases – more than 2.2 million – and nearly 119,000 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University, which is tracking the disease globally.

How is President Bolsonaro handling the crisis?

The coronavirus has become a highly political issue in Brazil. Experts say the president’s refusal to follow scientific advice – including those set by the World Health Organization (WHO), such as social distancing – is partially responsible for the severity of the crisis.

At the start, Mr Bolsonaro repeatedly said the risk posed by the virus had been exaggerated, and even joined some anti-lockdown rallies organised by his supporters, undermining the message of his own health ministry against crowds.

Mr Bolsonaro has accused state governors of using the issue for political gain as many who have taken stricter measures oppose his government. João Doria, governor of Brazil’s richest state São Paulo and an ally-turned-rival, has previously described the president’s views on tackling the disease as “Bolsonarovirus”.

The president has also strongly supported the use of hydroxychloroquine for the treatment of patients, a drug the WHO says does not reduce death rates. After two health ministers quit, the government’s response is now being led by an army general who has no experience in public health.

Meanwhile, Mr Bolsonaro and his allies have turned against the media, claiming an excessive focus on the number of victims. The health ministry removed data about the virus from a government website earlier this month, but was forced to reverse the decision after a Supreme Court order and accusations of trying to manipulate the figures.

Amid the pandemic, Mr Bolsonaro is facing a growing political crisis. He is under investigation for allegedly trying to interfere with the police for political motives, which he denies, while the Supreme Court is carrying out two separate inquiries into his allies.

BBC

Coronavirus Update

Reported Cases and Deaths by Country, Territory, or Conveyance

The coronavirus COVID-19 is affecting 213 countries and territories around the world and 2 international conveyances. The day is reset after midnight GMT+0. The list of countries and territories and their continental regional classification is based on the United Nations Geoscheme.

#Country,
Other		Total
Cases		New
Cases		Total
Deaths		New
Deaths		Total
Recovered		Active
Cases		Serious,
Critical		Tot Cases/
1M pop		Deaths/
1M pop		Total
Tests		Tests/
1M pop		Population
World8,746,703+176,718461,778+5,0244,619,6513,665,27454,7911,12259.2
1USA2,296,058+32,407121,402 +714955,9541,218,70216,5336,93836727,272,84982,409330,944,050
2Brazil1,038,568+55,20949,090 +1,221520,360469,1188,3184,8872312,344,43711,032212,512,836
3Russia569,063+7,9727,841 +181324,406236,8162,3003,8995416,321,964111,846145,932,745
4India395,812+14,72112,970 +366214,206168,6368,94428796,426,6274,6581,379,567,062
5UK301,815+1,34642,461 +173N/AN/A3794,4476267,433,114109,51167,875,356
6Spain292,655+30728,315 N/AN/A6176,2596064,826,516103,23246,754,281
7Peru247,925+3,5377,660 +199135,520104,7451,1307,5232321,461,26644,34032,956,067
8Italy238,011+25134,561 +47181,90721,5431613,9365724,889,10380,85960,464,181
9Chile231,393+6,2904,093 +252191,49135,8091,91112,108214923,51348,32419,111,018
10Iran200,262+2,6159,392 +120159,19231,6782,8332,3851121,370,71816,32783,956,634
11Germany190,660+5348,960 +14174,4007,3003762,2761075,029,69660,03783,776,217
12Turkey185,245+1,2144,905 +23157,51622,8247692,197582,863,63233,96684,309,377
13Mexico165,455+5,66219,747 +667123,09522,6133781,284153453,4813,518128,888,616
14Pakistan165,062+4,9443,229 +13661,383100,450111748151,011,1064,581220,732,413
15France159,452+81129,617 +1474,11755,7187272,4434541,384,63321,21465,269,418
16Saudi Arabia150,292+4,3011,184 +4595,76453,3441,9414,319341,224,28935,18634,794,765
17Bangladesh105,535+3,2431,388 +4542,94561,20216418585,5483,557164,636,385
18Canada100,565+3458,346 +4662,96129,2581,9902,6652212,339,48762,00337,731,670
19South Africa87,715+3,8251,831 +9447,82538,0592081,480311,260,43421,26159,283,506
20Qatar85,462+1,02193 +765,40919,96022130,43733313,501111,6532,807,805 
21China83,325+324,634 78,398293115831,439,323,776 
22Colombia63,276+3,0592,045 +9523,98837,2433351,24440568,32411,17350,865,177
23Belgium60,476+1289,695 +1216,75134,030555,2198371,087,36993,83511,588,139
24Belarus57,333+676337 +635,27521,721926,06736821,88786,9789,449,407
25Sweden56,0435,053 N/AN/A2725,550500385,65938,19410,097,352
26Egypt52,211+1,7742,017 +7913,92836,2664151120135,0001,320102,263,012
27Ecuador49,731+6344,156 +6924,44621,1292342,820236137,9307,82217,633,668
28Netherlands49,426+1076,081 +3N/AN/A572,885355517,31730,19317,133,798
29UAE44,145+393300 +230,99612,84914,465303,038,000307,2919,886,410
30Indonesia43,803+1,0412,373 +3417,34924,0811609601,2392,199273,429,272
31Singapore41,615+14226 33,4598,13027,1154576,18998,5125,848,906
32Kuwait38,678+604313 +530,1908,1751939,06273349,41281,8614,268,372
33Portugal38,464+3751,527 +324,47712,460673,7721501,047,109102,68310,197,475
34Argentina37,510954 +611,85124,70535383021264,6045,85645,182,547
35Ukraine34,984+921985 +1916,03317,96634380023542,24712,39743,740,134
36Poland31,316+3011,334 +1815,69814,28487827351,297,67634,28737,847,717
37Switzerland31,235+351,956 28,900379173,610226493,84357,0748,652,664
38Philippines28,459+6601,130 +147,37819,95141726010553,1975,051109,531,422
39Afghanistan27,878+346548 +27,96219,368197171462,4921,60738,894,188
40Oman27,670+852125 +613,97413,5711025,42425151,78429,7545,101,359
41Iraq27,352+1,635925 +6912,20514,22221268123425,19210,58040,187,366
42Ireland25,368+131,714 22,698956165,139347396,58480,3464,935,970
43Dominican Republic25,068+423647 +1214,6059,8161672,31260119,31911,00310,844,393
44Romania23,400+3201,484 +1116,5555,3611841,21677608,77131,64019,240,762
45Panama23,351475 13,7829,0941075,41511099,87023,1594,312,367
46Bolivia21,499+814697 +184,00216,800711,8436052,7564,52211,667,572
47Bahrain20,916+48657 +215,2875,5723612,31234462,627272,3151,698,868
48Israel20,339+303304 +115,5864,449392,21133804,74387,4959,197,590 
49Armenia19,157+459319 +108,26610,572106,46510891,94331,0292,963,087
50Nigeria19,147+667487 +126,58112,0797932108,548527205,934,216
51Japan17,740+72935 16,008797621407403,3803,189126,486,413
52Austria17,271+48688 16,14144271,91876552,13061,3159,004,851
53Kazakhstan16,351+474113 +1310,1956,04312187161,239,13866,02018,769,219
54Moldova13,556+450450 +67,5255,5814553,36011263,32815,6984,034,207
55Ghana13,203+27470 +44,5488,58564252261,3198,41731,048,247
56Serbia12,709+93259 +111,511939181,45430332,34238,0338,738,259
57Denmark12,391+47600 11,28250962,139104876,344151,3135,791,610
58S. Korea12,306+49280 10,8351,1911524051,158,06322,58851,267,965
59Guatemala11,868+617449 +172,2909,12956632531,4271,75517,903,374
60Azerbaijan11,767+438143 +46,3255,299661,16114403,49939,80710,136,270
61Algeria11,504+119825 +148,1962,483542631943,822,095
62Honduras10,739+440343 +71,1799,217131,0853521,5402,1769,899,028
63Cameroon10,638+774282 +67,5482,808284011126,519,263
64Czechia10,406+126335 +17,4732,598997231513,97947,99810,708,422
65Morocco9,613+539213 8,1171,28372616505,63613,70436,895,998
66Norway8,726+18244 8,13834451,61045302,65955,8425,419,919
67Malaysia8,535+6121 8,07034432644674,55120,85032,351,989
68Sudan8,316+296506 +193,0864,72419012401943,808,910
69Nepal8,274+42622 1,4026,8502840.8409,62314,06829,117,669
70Australia7,409+18102 6,878429229141,964,27177,06025,490,075
71Finland7,133+14326 6,20060721,28759224,40040,5025,540,479
72Ivory Coast6,874+43049 2,9423,883261243,0751,63526,352,025
73Uzbekistan5,946+17919 4,2731,654121780.6748,55522,37733,452,387
74Senegal5,639+16479 +33,7881,77217337566,2383,96016,725,811
75DRC5,477+194122 +57194,63661189,443,480
76Tajikistan5,338+5951 3,8301,45756059,529,306
77Haiti4,916+22884 +2244,80843179,65184711,397,877
78Guinea4,904+6327 +13,5221,35524374214,4071,09813,118,017
79North Macedonia4,820+156222 +61,8632,735342,31410747,79322,9402,083,376
80Djibouti4,565+845 +23,5659554,6234643,87144,426987,502
81Gabon4,428+8834 +21,7502,64491,9911527,03012,1562,223,657
82Kenya4,374+117119 +21,5502,7057812130,4982,42953,725,466
83El Salvador4,329+12986 +42,3101,93313666813135,57020,9046,485,231
84Luxembourg4,099+8110 3,9444526,552176138,497221,377625,615
85Hungary4,081+2568 2,5819321542259249,39125,8149,660,988
86Ethiopia4,070+11672 +71,0292,96930350.6207,0231,803114,849,145
87Bulgaria3,755+81193 +32,0081,5541754028114,85416,5276,949,675
88Venezuela3,48328 8352,62051221.01,104,66138,84528,438,020
89Bosnia and Herzegovina3,273+99169 +12,24186349975281,03024,6943,281,312
90Greece3,237+10189 +11,3741,6741031118274,71126,35310,424,317
91Thailand3,146+558 3,008801450.8468,1756,70869,794,989
92Kyrgyzstan2,789+13232 +11,961796124285162,81924,9716,520,349
93Somalia2,71988 7241,9072171615,874,637
94Mauritania2,621+197102 +56531,86685642213,8422,9804,644,645
95CAR2,60519 4172,1692540418,9213,9204,826,727
96Mayotte2,394+1129 2,066299108,7841068,80032,287272,553
97Cuba2,305+1085 2,03718312038146,27612,91411,326,802
98Croatia2,280+11107 2,142315552671,81417,4914,105,879
99Maldives2,150+131,76937393,9801535,53365,778540,198
100Costa Rica2,058+11912 9821,0645404234,4776,7705,092,635
101Estonia1,979+269 1,75515511,49252101,74876,7041,326,510
102French Guiana1,969+2118401,124136,59917277928298,366
103Sri Lanka1,950+411 1,4464931910.591,3914,26821,410,615
104Mali1,923+17108 +11,21759895510,53252120,226,093
105South Sudan1,864+3434 +21221,708216739,82987811,189,366
106Albania1,838+5042 +31,11468286391519,8766,9062,877,881
107Nicaragua1,82364 1,238521275106,621,929
108Iceland1,819+310 1,80185,3322965,101190,814341,175
109Lithuania1,792+876 1,4622541665828386,194141,8232,723,065
110Equatorial Guinea1,66432 5151,1171,1882316,00011,4211,400,925
111Slovakia1,576+1428 1,4471012895200,37336,7015,459,569
112Guinea-Bissau1,541+4917 +21531,371578491,5007631,966,161
113Slovenia1,513+2109 1,3594517285291,42143,9752,078,930
114Lebanon1,510+1532 96051892215112,81116,5266,826,209
115New Zealand1,50722 1,48233014327,46065,4655,002,100 
116Madagascar1,443+4013 4989326520.517,90564727,662,042
117Zambia1,430+1411 1,1942251780.647,9682,61218,362,345
118Paraguay1,336+613 7415821187254,2787,6137,129,602
119Sierra Leone1,298+2653 +273251316377,970,854
120Tunisia1,146+1450 1,0148297464,9105,49411,814,592
121Hong Kong1,128+31,0745031500.5301,10840,1747,495,075
122Latvia1,110+230 903177158816134,88171,4921,886,653
123Niger1,02067 901524236,37926424,165,814
124Jordan1,008+77082913990.9318,41031,21710,199,864
125Cyprus98519 818148481616145,169120,2641,207,087
126Yemen919+10251 +3288380318120429,800,547
127Burkina Faso900+153 8103743320,879,401
128Georgia896+314 7411415225483,73420,9893,989,368
129Congo88327 39146516055,512,640
130Chad858+474 7424252516,405,900
131Andorra85552 79211811,0666733,75048,53677,262
132Uruguay853+324 814154246756,23416,1903,473,381
133Cabo Verde848+25+13774631,526141,3072,352555,789
134Uganda755+1449226317155,8823,41345,677,488
135Diamond Princess71213 651484
136San Marino69642 6104420,5131,2385,501162,13333,929
137Sao Tome and Principe693+512 1994823,164551,6307,443219,009
138Palestine675+754372351320.644,8768,8055,096,747
139Mozambique668+6177487210.122,26371331,218,676
140Malta6636134111,5022086,676196,318441,509
141Rwanda661+15351308510.2104,8898,10612,939,311
142Benin650+5311 2473922540.953,7054,43512,110,190
143Jamaica638+1210 4581701215318,6216,2892,960,787
144Eswatini623+37276343553736,5515,6491,159,774
145Malawi620+28915214320.48,90446619,109,795
146Liberia581+3933 25029811575,052,986
147Channel Islands57048 512103,27927610,25559,001173,812
148Togo555+813 361181267227,3383,3058,271,068
149Libya520+1010 8342776118,2362,6556,868,097
150Tanzania50921 183305790.459,662,353
151Réunion504+2460432563117,20019,215895,115
152Zimbabwe479+1663412320.352,9053,56114,855,416
153Taiwan4464345190.374,6993,13723,815,562
154Montenegro355+18315315651413,18620,995628,064
155Vietnam349+73262314275,0002,82697,310,727
156Mauritius33710 32522658152,194119,6771,271,709
157Isle of Man33624 31203,9522825,86769,00785,020
158Suriname293+16+1742112500141,1651,986586,465
159Myanmar286+231928850.158,6301,07854,398,631
160Martinique236+1514 9812462937375,273
161Comoros210129762426868,892
162Mongolia204+31327256219,5885,9783,276,415
163Cayman Islands195+2143512,9681520,370310,06565,696
164Syria18778102110.417,483,684
165Faeroe Islands18718703,82711,816241,84448,858
166Guyana18312 102691233152,0482,604786,439
167Gibraltar17617605,22410,734318,60133,691
168Guadeloupe174+314 1573435356,90017,245400,122
169Angola172+66698150.210,00030532,821,590
170Bermuda144128722,3121449,493152,41562,284
171Eritrea14239103403,544,736
172Brunei 14113801322726,19559,896437,345
173Cambodia12912631829,9151,79016,711,023
174Trinidad and Tobago12310968864,2743,0541,399,357
175Bahamas10411 74191265282,3265,917393,123
176Burundi104752890.083823211,875,569
177Aruba101980946282,24921,067106,753
178Monaco999412,52310216,200412,91839,233
179Barbados978551338247,34525,560287,365
180Botswana89+1025631380.433,17614,1182,349,837
181Liechtenstein8255262,1512690023,60738,125
182Sint Maarten7715 6201,79735047711,12942,860
183Bhutan6725428722,52229,199771,329
184French Polynesia606002144,57816,300280,859
185Macao4545069649,032
186Namibia45+619261186,5142,5652,539,221
187Saint Martin4236311,0877868517,72738,642
188Gambia362411150.41,9708162,413,815
189St. Vincent Grenadines292632617416,680110,930
190Antigua and Barbuda262211266314894,99597,904
191Timor-Leste24240181,5681,1901,317,514
192Curaçao2319314061,0806,582164,073
193Grenada232302044,13036,709112,508
194Belize221645551,9574,925397,364
195New Caledonia21210747,78827,287285,410
196Laos19190311,4781,5787,271,899
197Saint Lucia191811031,3567,386183,602
198Dominica181802506238,65571,981
199Fiji18180202,4312,712896,244
200Saint Kitts and Nevis151502824177,84053,187
201Falkland Islands131303,740671193,0383,476
202Greenland131302292,80749,44856,767
203Turks and Caicos12110310263669,45838,699
204Vatican City1212014,981801
205Montserrat111002,2042006112,2204,992
206Seychelles1111011298,329
207MS Zaandam97
208Western Sahara980152596,750
209British Virgin Islands870265332127,01430,225
210Papua New Guinea8800.95,2815918,940,748
211Caribbean Netherlands77026742416,17426,215
212St. Barth66060815215,3919,876
213Lesotho42221,5157072,141,718
214Anguilla330200936,20014,999
215Saint Pierre Miquelon1101735,795
Total:8,746,703+176,718461,778+5,0244,619,6513,665,27454,7911,122.159.2
SOURCE: worlometers.info
