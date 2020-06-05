Lebanon recorded a significant uptick of 50 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, as

Dr Hamad Hassan , minister of health who represents Hezbollah in the cabinet . “The Ministry of Health is a corrupt ministry, completely,” says Dr. Karam Karam, a clinical professor of medicine at the American University of Beirut

Health Minister Hamad Hasan said on Thursday that a woman repatriated from abroad has infected 42 people in the Iqlim al-Kharroub town of Barja, in South East Lebanon .

He added that 50 new cases were reported in Lebanon on Thursday

One more death was also recorded over the past 24 hours, raising the country’s death toll to 28.

The Ministry said 36 of the new cases were recorded in Barja, six in nearby Jadra, five in Ghobeiri, one in Ras al-Nabeh, one in Aramoun and one in Majdal Anjar.

The new cases raise the country’s tally to 1,306.

The Health Minister meanwhile said that he will meet Friday with governors to “take the appropriate decision on those coming from abroad.”

“We either enforce compulsory home quarantine with signed pledges from the repatriated expats or we refer the positive cases to government hospitals,” he added.