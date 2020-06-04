Lebanese banker murdered in car park

A Lebanese banker was found dead in his parking lot in a Beirut suburb on Thursday, according to reports by the state-run National News Agency.

Lebanese army soldiers stand guard outside a branch of Byblos Bank in the southern city of Sidon, Lebanon November 4, 2019. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho

Antoine Daher, director of group ethics and fraud risk management at Byblos bank, was struck dead by a “sharp object on his head in the car park of his building in Hazmieh”, south-east of the Lebanese capital.

In a statement, Byblos Bank said that it was “awaiting the results of the investigation carried out by the competent security authorities” and extended “its deepest condolences to his family, loved ones and all his colleagues and employees.”

Mr Dagher’s wife told Lebanese newspaper The Daily Star that she last saw her husband at 7.30 am as he was leaving for work.

A security source told the newspaper that Mr Dagher died instantly and said his body was discovered by neighbours.

His Linkedin page shows that he had worked at Byblos Bank for nearly 20 years.

The motive of his murder remains unknown.

