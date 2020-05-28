Coronavirus Update: US death toll surpasses 100,000, as the epicenter shifts to Brazil

The U.S. death toll from the coronavirus pandemic surpassed 100,000 Wednesday, according to the Johns Hopkins University data dashboard. Yet about half of Americans are unsure they would get vaccinated if one becomes available, a new poll shows.

As of the end of March, the U.S. had registered about 4,000 deaths. But the figure took a drastic upward turn in April, when the disease killed nearly 60,000 Americans, and has continued at a slower but still devastating pace.

States continue to cautiously reopen their economies while attempting to control the number of new infections, hospitalizations and fatalities. In New York state, where almost 30,000 people have died, Long Island began reopening Wednesday, leaving New York City as the only area remaining essentially locked down. In California, barbershops and hair salons are being allowed to reopen across most of the state.

“We’re making progress,” California Gov. Gavin Newsom said. “We’re moving forward.”

Globally, Brazil was fast becoming the pandemic’s latest epicenter. There are more than 5.6 million confirmed cases around the world, with nearly 1.7 million in the United States, according to the Johns Hopkins University data dashboard. More than 353,000 people have died worldwide. The U.S. has lost more than 100,000 people in a span of less than four months, more than the number of Americans killed in the Vietnam and Korean wars combined.

Here are a few of the major developments from Wednesday:

  • Only about half of Americans say they would get a COVID-19 vaccine, AP-NORC poll shows.
  • Six in 10 parents say they would likely not send their kids back into classrooms if they reopen in the fall, and 1 in 5 teachers say they likely won’t return either, according to an exclusive USA TODAY/Ipsos poll.
  • The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention clarified its “confusing” guideline language about the spread of coronavirus on surfaces and objects. 

USA Today

World wide update Coronavirus

Update : Reported Cases and Deaths by Country, Territory, or Conveyance

The coronavirus COVID-19 is affecting 213 countries and territories around the world and 2 international conveyances. The day is reset after midnight GMT+0. The list of countries and territories and their continental regional classification is based on the United Nations Geoscheme.


#Country,
Other		Total
Cases		New
Cases		Total
Deaths		New
Deaths		Total
Recovered		Active
Cases		Serious,
Critical		Tot Cases/
1M pop		Deaths/
1M pop		Total
Tests		Tests/
1M pop		Population
World5,788,928+4,325357,426+4892,497,5932,933,90952,97574345.9
1USA1,745,803102,107 490,1301,153,56617,1665,27730915,875,47347,988330,822,304
2Brazil414,66125,697 166,647222,3178,3181,952121871,8394,104212,418,030
3Russia370,6803,968 142,208224,5042,3002,540279,415,99264,525145,928,826
4Spain283,84927,118 196,95859,7738546,0715803,556,56776,07146,753,147
5UK267,24037,460 N/AN/A1,5593,9395523,798,49055,98167,852,992
6Italy231,13933,072 147,10150,9665053,8225473,607,25159,65460,469,746
7France182,91328,596 66,58487,7331,5012,8034381,384,63321,21765,260,368
8Germany181,8958,533 162,80010,5627632,1721023,952,97147,19483,759,426
9Turkey159,7974,431 122,79332,5737231,897531,894,65022,48884,252,379
10India158,0864,534 67,74985,8038,94411533,242,1602,3521,378,715,135
11Iran141,5917,564 111,17622,8512,5511,68890856,54610,21083,889,077
12Peru135,9053,983 56,16975,7539264,127121905,27827,49332,927,196
13Canada87,5196,765 46,16434,5905022,3211791,530,93140,59737,710,897
14China82,995+24,634 78,2887345831,439,323,776 
15Chile82,289841 33,54047,9081,2514,30844514,52326,93719,100,718
16Saudi Arabia78,541425 51,02227,0943842,25912754,26821,69934,760,671
17Mexico78,023+3,4638,597 +46354,38315,04337860667244,8581,901128,803,542
18Pakistan59,1511,225 19,14238,7841112686499,3992,265220,462,432
19Belgium57,5929,364 15,46532,7632204,971808804,89069,47711,584,977
20Qatar48,94730 13,28335,63420317,01810201,18069,9452,876,244
21Netherlands45,7685,871 N/AN/A1882,672343335,52419,58517,131,422
22Belarus38,956214 15,92322,819924,12323485,53451,3819,449,602
23Bangladesh38,292544 7,92529,82312333266,4561,619164,533,357
24Ecuador38,1033,275 18,42516,4032192,163186109,5416,21817,616,823
25Sweden35,0884,220 4,97125,8972643,476418238,80023,65910,093,401
26Singapore32,87623 17,27615,57775,6244334,69157,2515,846,018
27UAE31,969255 16,37115,34313,236262,072,493209,7909,878,903
28Portugal31,2921,356 18,34911,587663,068133764,09374,91610,199,336
29Switzerland30,7761,917 28,300559423,558222380,67144,0158,648,693
30South Africa25,937552 13,45111,9341284389634,99610,72059,236,519
31Ireland24,8031,631 22,0891,083545,028331325,79566,0514,932,505
32Colombia24,104803 6,11117,19013647416271,1185,33450,831,115
33Indonesia23,8511,473 6,05716,321875278,4111,019273,247,624
34Kuwait23,267175 7,94615,1461935,45641278,94565,4124,264,401
35Poland22,4731,028 10,33011,11516059427824,77421,79037,850,312
36Ukraine21,905658 7,99513,25225950115312,5327,14343,756,559
37Egypt19,666816 5,20513,645411938135,0001,322102,141,537
38Romania18,5941,227 12,1625,20519896664397,56320,65419,248,782
39Israel16,793281 14,5701,942391,82631552,47160,0679,197,590 
40Japan16,651858 13,9731,8201471327278,6422,203126,510,637
41Austria16,591645 15,228718321,84372418,70646,5149,001,628
42Dominican Republic15,723474 8,7906,4591231,4514470,9726,54910,837,562
43Philippines15,049904 3,50610,639811388315,3632,882109,439,758
44Argentina13,933500 4,3499,08417130911140,2183,10545,156,510
45Afghanistan12,456227 1,13811,09119321633,86487238,838,960
46Panama11,728315 7,3794,034722,7227361,89514,3674,308,096
47Denmark11,480565 10,106809221,98398576,06199,4875,790,332
48S. Korea11,344+79269 10,340735152215868,66616,94551,265,201
49Serbia11,275240 6,2774,758101,29027229,48526,2558,740,460
50Bahrain9,69215 5,1524,525105,7189291,127171,7431,695,130
51Kazakhstan9,30437 4,7684,499584962710,35237,87518,755,108
52Czechia9,086317 6,3702,3991884930417,42238,98510,707,177
53Algeria8,857623 5,1293,105322021443,772,270
54Nigeria8,733254 2,5015,978742144,458216205,612,176
55Norway8,401235 7,727439111,55143239,86444,2785,417,258
56Oman8,37339 2,1776,157311,644872,00014,1375,093,172
57Armenia7,77498 3,2554,421102,6243353,67818,1182,962,740
58Malaysia7,619115 6,0831,42182364519,94416,08432,325,930
59Morocco7,601202 4,9782,42112065170,7134,63036,868,513
60Moldova7,537274 3,8843,3792561,8686840,56510,0544,034,794
61Ghana7,30334 2,4124,857162361205,8906,64031,007,405
62Australia7,139103 6,566470628041,338,32152,54225,471,489
63Bolivia7,136274 6776,18536122422,2941,91211,657,564
64Finland6,692313 5,1001,279111,20856173,31331,2845,539,940
65Cameroon5,436175 1,9963,26528205726,477,611
66Iraq5,135175 2,9042,056411284206,3815,14340,130,509
67Honduras4,640+239194 +65063,940134692014,7901,4969,889,121
68Azerbaijan4,56854 2,8971,617424515280,66327,70510,130,533
69Sudan4,346+200195 +117493,402994401943,744,402
70Guatemala4,145+19168 +54933,5845232431,4271,75717,882,519
71Luxembourg4,001110 3,79110046,40217670,148112,241624,975
72Hungary3,793505 1,8561,4322539352169,96017,5909,662,523
73Tajikistan3,42447 1,5751,80236059,515,811
74Uzbekistan3,36914 2,66868741010.4460,00013,76333,421,893
75Guinea3,27520 1,6731,58224250214,4071,10013,095,550
76Senegal3,25338 1,5861,62918195237,5472,24916,697,987
77Thailand3,05457 2,9316659440.8375,4535,38069,784,013
78Greece2,903173 1,3741,3561727817166,24515,94310,427,500
79Djibouti2,69718 1,1851,4942,7341823,14023,454986,598
80Ivory Coast2,55631 1,3021,22397125,52497026,310,853
81DRC2,54668 3652,113290.889,271,601
82Bulgaria2,460133 9121,415223541976,39110,9876,952,943
83Bosnia and Herzegovina2,435151 1,74454047424661,11118,6173,282,587
84Gabon2,31914 6311,674121,044612,0605,4322,220,348
85Croatia2,244101 2,0479665462564,26615,6464,107,462
86El Salvador2,10939 +28911,17929325679,71112,2956,483,178
87North Macedonia2,039119 1,470450219795726,46312,7022,083,382
88Cuba1,97482 1,7241684174797,0038,56411,327,235
89Estonia1,84066 1,5612131,3875079,60560,0131,326,455
90Iceland1,80510 1,79235,2932959,613174,800341,036
91Somalia1,73167 2651,3992109415,846,666
92Lithuania1,64766 1,1843971760424281,232103,1882,725,434
93Mayotte1,64520 1,314311106,045735,20019,108272,138
94Kyrgyzstan1,52016 1,04346142332105,81516,2456,513,579
95Slovakia1,51528 1,32716012785163,36229,9235,459,404
96New Zealand1,50422 +11,47483014271,69054,3155,002,100 
97Slovenia1,471108 1,354927085277,94737,4942,078,912
98Kenya1,47155 4081,008727167,3411,25553,650,862
99Sri Lanka1,46910 7327271690.557,3272,67821,404,986
100Maldives1,4571971,25592,700911,77521,822539,599
101Haiti1,320+14634 +1221,26411633,47530511,389,143
102Venezuela1,24511 3029324440.4897,69531,56128,443,061
103Guinea-Bissau1,195421,14660941,5007641,963,230
104Lebanon1,16126 6924433170477,48811,3486,828,121
105Mali1,11670 6324145533,48317320,189,289
106Hong Kong1,0671,0342911420.5202,93027,0897,491,257
107Latvia1,05723 741293356012103,55354,8491,887,954
108Zambia1,0577792711580.424,2751,32418,329,866
109Tunisia1,05148 92974289449,1134,16011,806,826
110Albania1,05033 81220533651113,7684,7842,878,078
111Equatorial Guinea1,04312 16586674698546111,398,014
112South Sudan99410 6978890.93,35630011,181,121
113Costa Rica98410 6393352193224,3384,7825,089,715
114Niger95263 796933935,98924824,110,413
115Cyprus93917 594328477814106,02887,8781,206,536
116Nepal886183699300.1158,5645,45229,084,694
117Paraguay88411 392481124226,7603,7567,124,097
118Burkina Faso84553 67212041320,843,247
119Uruguay80322 6501315231640,22911,5853,472,627
120Sierra Leone78245 2974409867,960,641
121Andorra76351 6763639,8776603,75048,54177,254
122Nicaragua75935 37035411556,616,977
123Georgia73512 5571666184350,20812,5843,989,847
124Ethiopia731181544160.0591,616799114,669,653
125Jordan7205861255710.9167,89216,47010,193,504
126Chad71564 35929244416,376,161
127Diamond Princess71213 651484
128CAR702236781460.211,5702,4004,821,444
129San Marino66742 29433119,6611,2384,079120,23633,925
130Malta61249111411,3861664,334145,738441,436
131Madagascar61215145910220.079,68135127,617,161
132Congo57119 16139110435,504,079
133Jamaica569+52792812192311,2593,8042,959,976
134Channel Islands56045 51233,22425910,25559,035173,711
135Tanzania50921 183305790.459,555,005
136Réunion460411481514117,20019,224894,714
137Sao Tome and Principe44312 683632,02555175800218,753
138Taiwan44141915190.371,4052,99923,812,861
139Palestine43436566850.644,8768,8185,089,275
140French Guiana40615025521,3633297,878
141Togo39513 18319948217,5012,1198,258,842
142Cabo Verde39015523170271,3072,353555,410
143Rwanda3462451012760,4434,67912,919,074
144Isle of Man33624 306623,9532824,66954,93584,991
145Mauritius33410 32222638108,50185,3281,271,577
146Vietnam3272784913275,0002,82897,255,746
147Montenegro32431505161410,16716,188628,059
148Mauritania29216 152616332,5835574,636,938
149Uganda28169212689,0191,95345,586,273
150Eswatini27216810223524,9944,3091,159,019
151Liberia26627 144955355,045,496
152Yemen25653 1019392120429,759,172
153Mozambique2277115570.039,03629031,163,434
154Benin21013473170.228,1792,33112,090,168
155Myanmar2061267440.121,59339754,375,747
156Martinique19714 919252537375,291
157Faeroe Islands18718703,8289,386192,15548,846
158Guadeloupe16114 115323402353,5738,930400,118
159Gibraltar157147104,6606,859203,57933,692
160Mongolia14843105254512,7083,8833,273,095
161Brunei 14113722323518,64842,665437,082
162Cayman Islands14067722,1331510,174154,97865,648
163Guyana13911 67612177141,5001,908786,201
164Bermuda139913922,2311446,826109,57062,298
165Zimbabwe1322510390.337,0392,49614,841,813
166Cambodia12412221718,3921,10216,696,479
167Syria121437470.217,456,890
168Trinidad and Tobago11610808363,0742,1971,399,073
169Malawi1013760150.23,37217719,078,629
170Aruba1019713946282,09119,593106,724
171Bahamas10011 46431255282,0435,200392,887
172Libya994055140.65,1547516,862,224
173Monaco9890422,49910239,216
174Barbados927691320245,03817,533287,343
175Comoros8724611002867,725
176Liechtenstein8255262,1512690023,61138,118
177Sint Maarten7715 60211,79835043810,22742,829
178Angola71184920.110,00030532,757,041
179French Polynesia606002143,96414,119280,757
180Macao4545069648,476
181Burundi42202140.082842411,853,218
182Saint Martin4033411,0367855314,32638,601
183Eritrea39390113,541,651
184Botswana352014150.417,9917,6662,346,847
185Bhutan286223615,86220,579770,795
186Antigua and Barbuda251931255311831,87097,853
187Gambia25195100.41,7307182,409,532
188Timor-Leste24240181,2909801,315,933
189Grenada2318542043,00726,735112,475
190Namibia2214893,2011,2622,536,326
191Laos1916335,9388177,265,262
192Belize181604551,5173,822396,910
193Curaçao1814311065723,487164,031
194Fiji18153202,4002,679895,837
195New Caledonia18180635,45419,121285,238
196Saint Lucia18180989655,257183,550
197St. Vincent Grenadines181441622161,948110,908
198Dominica161602224336,01671,970
199Saint Kitts and Nevis151502823947,41153,164
200Falkland Islands131303,747466134,3333,469
201Greenland131122292,00535,32456,761
202Suriname1292202488833586,135
203Turks and Caicos12101310261293,33638,666
204Vatican City1221014,981801
205Montserrat111002,204200367,2124,992
206Seychelles1111011298,290
207MS Zaandam97
208Western Sahara962152595,825
209British Virgin Islands870265331675,52830,212
210Papua New Guinea8800.92,4022698,930,081
211Caribbean Netherlands66022942416,18326,200
212St. Barth66060813713,8759,874
213Anguilla330200302,00114,990
214Lesotho220.92831322,140,653
215Saint Pierre Miquelon1101735,796
Total:5,788,928+4,325357,426+4892,497,5932,933,90952,975742.745.9

Source: Worldometers

