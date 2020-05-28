Coronavirus Update: US death toll surpasses 100,000, as the epicenter shifts to Brazil

The U.S. death toll from the coronavirus pandemic surpassed 100,000 Wednesday, according to the Johns Hopkins University data dashboard. Yet about half of Americans are unsure they would get vaccinated if one becomes available, a new poll shows.

As of the end of March, the U.S. had registered about 4,000 deaths. But the figure took a drastic upward turn in April, when the disease killed nearly 60,000 Americans, and has continued at a slower but still devastating pace.

States continue to cautiously reopen their economies while attempting to control the number of new infections, hospitalizations and fatalities. In New York state, where almost 30,000 people have died, Long Island began reopening Wednesday, leaving New York City as the only area remaining essentially locked down. In California, barbershops and hair salons are being allowed to reopen across most of the state.

“We’re making progress,” California Gov. Gavin Newsom said. “We’re moving forward.”

Globally, Brazil was fast becoming the pandemic’s latest epicenter. There are more than 5.6 million confirmed cases around the world, with nearly 1.7 million in the United States, according to the Johns Hopkins University data dashboard. More than 353,000 people have died worldwide. The U.S. has lost more than 100,000 people in a span of less than four months, more than the number of Americans killed in the Vietnam and Korean wars combined.

Here are a few of the major developments from Wednesday:

Only about half of Americans say they would get a COVID-19 vaccine, AP-NORC poll shows.

Six in 10 parents say they would likely not send their kids back into classrooms if they reopen in the fall, and 1 in 5 teachers say they likely won’t return either, according to an exclusive USA TODAY/Ipsos poll.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention clarified its “confusing” guideline language about the spread of coronavirus on surfaces and objects.

