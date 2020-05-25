Lebanon: Baabda palace denies claims about Aoun’s health

The Presidential media office on Monday slammed “rumors” about President Michel Aoun’s health and assured that the President is in perfect good health.

In a statement, the office urged against “fabricating cheap rumors through social media about the President’s Aoun’s .”

It added that such “rumors only aim to trigger deliberate confusion in the country and spread anxiety in the hearts of citizens.”

The statement vowed “that security and judicial measures will be taken against perpetrators.”

Reports circulated recently on social media that Aoun was seriously ill.

In a bid to refute the rumors, MP Ibrahim Kanaan of Aoun’s Free Patriotic Movement published a video recording of himself and Aoun taking a walk in the Presidential Palace’s garden on Monday.

This is the second time in six months that such rumors circulate .

Last October similar rumors circulated and like this time the presidential media office denied the reports and called them fabrications and lies .

Aoun (85) was elected as president in 2016 and his term ends in 2022.

