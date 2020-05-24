Brazil jumps to world No. 2 in coronavirus cases, behind the U.S.

May 24, 2020
by yalibnan
1 comments
RIO DE JANEIRO – Brazil became the world No. 2 hotspot for coronavirus cases on Friday, second only to the United States, after it confirmed that 342,410 people had been infected by the virus, overtaking Russia, the Health Ministry said.

File photo Gravediggers open new graves as the number of dead rose after the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, at Vila Formosa cemetery, Brazil’s biggest cemetery, in Sao Paulo, Brazil, REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli

REUTER

Brazil registered 1,001 daily coronavirus deaths on Friday, taking total deaths to 21,934, according to the Health Ministry.

In Sao Paulo, the worst hit city, aerial video showed rows of open plots at the Formosa Cemetery as it rushed to keep up with demand.

Like his American counterpart( President Donald Trump) , the Far-right Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has been widely criticized for his handling of the outbreak and is at the center too of a deepening political crisis.

The former army captain has seen his poll ratings drop, hurt by his opposition to social distancing measures, support of the unproven remedy chloroquine, and tussles with experienced public health officials.

The true number of cases and deaths is likely higher than the figures suggest, as Latin America’s top economy has been slow to ramp up testing.

The outbreak is accelerating. On Monday, Brazil overtook Britain to become the country with the third highest number of infections. It surpassed Russia on Friday, but is unlikely to pass the United States soon. The world’s No 1 economy has more than 1.5 million cases.

Since the outbreak began, Bolsonaro has lost two health ministers, after pressuring them to promote the early use of anti-malarial drugs like chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine. Several high-profile public health experts have also left. Many have been replaced by soldiers.

On Wednesday, Interim Health Minister Eduardo Pazuello, an active-duty army general, authorized new guidelines for the wider use of chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine in mild cases.

(Reuters)

World wide update

Reported Cases and Deaths by Country, Territory, or Conveyance

The coronavirus COVID-19 is affecting 213 countries and territories around the world and 2 international conveyances. The day is reset after midnight GMT+0. The list of countries and territories and their continental regional classification is based on the United Nations Geoscheme. Sources are provided under “Latest Updates”

#Country,
Other		Total
Cases		New
Cases		Total
Deaths		New
Deaths		Total
Recovered		Active
Cases		Serious,
Critical		Tot Cases/
1M pop		Deaths/
1M pop		Total
Tests		Tests/
1M pop		Population
World5,389,182+90,975343,460+4,0352,235,7062,810,01653,53669144.1
1USA1,665,839+20,74598,651 +1,004445,3531,121,83517,1115,03629814,322,76743,298330,795,837
2Brazil342,410+11,52021,934 +886135,430185,0468,3181,612103735,2243,462212,397,420
3Russia335,882+9,4343,388 +139107,936224,5582,3002,302238,402,74757,581145,927,974
4Spain282,370+46628,678 +50196,95856,7341,1526,0406133,037,84064,97746,752,901
5UK257,154+2,95936,675 +282N/AN/A1,5593,7905413,348,50749,35367,848,130
6Italy229,327+66932,735 +119138,84057,7525723,7925413,391,18856,08060,470,956
7France182,469+25028,332 +4364,54789,5901,6652,7964341,384,63321,21865,258,400
8Germany179,986+2738,366 +14159,90011,7209192,1491003,595,05942,92383,755,775
9Turkey155,686+1,1864,308 +32117,60233,7767751,848511,807,67321,45984,239,988
10Iran133,521+1,8697,359 +59104,07222,0902,6331,59288781,2869,31583,874,391
11India131,423+6,6293,868 +14254,38573,1708,9449532,834,7982,0561,378,529,934
12Peru115,754+4,0563,373 +12947,91564,4669093,516102788,34123,94732,920,920
13Canada83,621+1,1416,355 +10543,30533,9615022,2181691,420,50537,67337,706,381
14China82,9714,634 78,2587995831,439,323,776 
15Saudi Arabia70,161+2,442379 +1541,23628,5463392,01911684,61519,69934,753,259
16Chile65,393+3,536673 +4326,54638,1741,0623,42435457,33223,94619,098,478
17Mexico62,527+2,9606,989 +47942,72512,81337848654201,8381,567128,785,048
18Belgium56,810+2999,237 +2515,15532,4182594,904797768,70666,35811,584,289
19Pakistan52,437+1,7431,101 +3416,65334,6831112385460,6922,090220,403,741
20Netherlands45,064+1765,811 +23N/AN/A2272,631339313,75518,31517,130,906
21Qatar42,213+1,73221 +28,51333,67917714,6807184,79464,2632,875,579
22Ecuador36,258+4303,096 +403,55729,6052082,059176105,4625,98817,613,161
23Belarus35,244+941194 +413,52821,522923,73021434,61845,9939,449,644
24Sweden33,188+3793,992 +674,97124,2252653,288396209,90020,79810,092,543
25Bangladesh32,078+1,873452 +206,48625,14011953234,6751,427164,510,959
26Singapore31,068+64223 13,88217,16385,3154294,41450,3675,845,390
27Switzerland30,725+181,905 +228,000820513,553220367,03742,4438,647,829
28Portugal30,471+2711,302 +137,70521,464802,987128689,70567,62010,199,740
29UAE28,704+812244 +314,49513,96512,906251,600,923162,0829,877,270
30Ireland24,582+761,604 +1221,0601,918544,984325295,62659,9434,931,752
31Indonesia21,745+9491,351 +255,24915,145805239,740877273,208,135
32South Africa21,343+1,218407 +1010,10410,8321193607564,3709,52959,226,304
33Poland20,931+312993 +118,97710,96116055326750,93919,83937,850,876
34Ukraine20,580+432605 +176,92913,04625647014277,7126,34643,760,129
35Kuwait20,464+900148 +105,74714,5691924,80035268,15462,8954,263,538
36Colombia19,131682 4,57513,87413637613235,9484,64250,823,711
37Romania17,857+1451,176 +1011,1875,49419692861361,56618,78219,250,526
38Israel16,712+22279 14,0902,343471,81730536,30658,3099,197,590 
39Japan16,536+23808 +1213,2442,4841741316268,4772,122126,515,903
40Egypt16,513+727735 +284,62811,150411627135,0001,322102,115,130
41Austria16,486+50639 +415,037810281,83271396,36344,0369,000,927
42Dominican Republic14,422+433458 +27,8546,1101131,3314265,3556,03110,836,077
43Philippines13,777+180863 +63,1779,737811268287,2942,626109,419,831
44Denmark11,289+59561 9,836892191,95097526,28590,8955,790,054
45S. Korea11,165+23266 +210,194705152185814,42015,88751,264,600
46Serbia11,092+68238 +15,6995,155121,26927214,21224,5078,740,939
47Argentina10,649439 +63,5306,68017123610125,8932,78845,150,850
48Panama10,267295 6,2753,697722,3846855,01812,7744,307,167
49Afghanistan9,998+782216 +111,0408,74219258629,41775838,826,954
50Czechia8,853+40314 +26,0382,5012982729394,49936,84510,706,906
51Bahrain8,802+38813 +14,4654,32485,1958276,552163,2231,694,317
52Norway8,340+8235 7,727378131,54043229,76942,4195,416,680
53Algeria8,113+195592 +104,4263,095221851443,761,439
54Kazakhstan7,919+32235 4,2143,670314222635,71233,90118,752,041
55Morocco7,406+74198 +14,6382,57012015133,5613,62336,862,538
56Nigeria7,261221 2,0075,033735141,907204205,542,168
57Oman7,257+46336 +21,8485,373311,425772,00014,1425,091,392
58Malaysia7,185+48115 5,9121,15892224500,46915,48532,320,265
59Australia7,111+16102 +16,494515527941,192,26246,81525,467,448
60Moldova6,994+147242 +53,4523,3002861,7336040,56510,0534,034,922
61Ghana6,617+13131 1,9784,608162131193,7056,24930,998,526
62Finland6,568+31306 4,8001,462211,18655165,60029,8935,539,822
63Armenia6,302+37477 +32,9363,289102,1272649,08016,5662,962,665
64Bolivia5,579+392230 +155754,77434792014,8031,27011,655,388
65Cameroon4,400159 1,8222,41928166626,468,556
66Iraq4,272+308152 +52,5851,5351064181,8824,53440,118,148
67Luxembourg3,990+9109 3,75812386,38617466,653106,673624,836
68Azerbaijan3,982+12749 +32,5061,427423935265,06726,16810,129,286
69Hungary3,713+35482 +61,6551,5762138450159,26016,4829,662,856
70Honduras3,477+273167 +114392,871133521711,8201,1969,886,968
71Sudan3,378137 3722,869773394943,730,378
72Uzbekistan3,115+8713 2,5325704930.4460,00013,76633,415,264
73Guinea3,06719 1,5751,47324234113,7261,04913,090,666
74Thailand3,040+356 2,9166861440.8328,0734,70169,781,627
75Senegal2,976+6734 +11,4161,5266178234,0822,04216,691,939
76Greece2,876+2171 +21,3741,3312027616152,99814,67210,428,193
77Guatemala2,743+23151 +32222,4705153325,4641,42417,877,985
78Tajikistan2,738+18744 1,2231,47128859,512,877
79Bulgaria2,408+36126 +18081,474293461873,21010,5286,953,654
80Bosnia and Herzegovina2,391+19141 1,66258847284358,69417,8793,282,865
81Ivory Coast2,366+2530 +11,1881,14890122,23384526,301,903
82Djibouti2,27010 1,0641,1962,3011022,09722,402986,402
83Croatia2,24399 2,02312165462460,86414,8174,107,806
84DRC2,025+8063 3121,650230.789,234,236
85North Macedonia1,941+20113 +11,411417219325424,76211,8852,083,383
86Cuba1,931+1581 1,6711794170792,6298,17711,327,329
87Estonia1,821+1464 1,52623121,3734875,24956,7301,326,442
88El Salvador1,819+9433 5701,21625281570,22510,8336,482,732
89Iceland1,804+110 1,79135,2902958,225170,745341,006
90Gabon1,72812 4021,314677958,6223,8842,219,628
91Lithuania1,616+1263 +21,1354181759323264,88297,1712,725,949
92Somalia1,59461 2041,3292101415,840,585
93Mayotte1,52119 894608115,591705,20019,114272,048
94Slovakia1,504+128 1,28019612755156,76528,7155,459,368
95New Zealand1,50421 1,4552813124255,85053,1034,818,013
96Slovenia1,468106 1,3402247065175,11036,1302,078,908
97Kyrgyzstan1,365+1514 9573945210298,28115,0926,512,107
98Maldives1,313+391151,19492,434711,77521,827539,469
99Kenya1,192+3150 3807621220.957,6501,07553,634,644
100Guinea-Bissau1,114421,06656831,5007641,962,592
101Lebanon1,097+1126 6674044161471,81410,5176,828,536
102Sri Lanka1,089+216604201510.451,0942,38721,403,762
103Hong Kong1,0661,0293311420.5202,93027,0927,490,427
104Tunisia1,04847 90398389446,6283,95011,805,138
105Latvia1,046+1622 71231225541297,84651,8191,888,237
106Mali1,015+4663 +15743785033,48317320,181,288
107Albania989+831 78317553441113,1334,5632,878,120
108Equatorial Guinea96011 16578468788546111,397,381
109Venezuela94410 2626722330.4735,42625,85528,444,157
110Niger943+661 +17751073935,98924924,098,369
111Cyprus92717 594316107681499,73382,6691,206,416
112Zambia9203365771500.420,0111,09218,322,805
113Costa Rica918+710 6073014180222,9104,5025,089,080
114Paraguay850+1211 298541119223,8053,3427,122,901
115Burkina Faso81452 6729039220,835,388
116Haiti812+7825 227657122,58222711,387,245
117Andorra76251 6535839,8646603,75048,54277,252
118Uruguay75320 6031305217637,17810,7073,472,463
119Georgia728+512 5092076182345,70711,4563,989,952
120Diamond Princess71213 651484
121Jordan704+44702255690.9161,72215,86710,192,121
122San Marino665+442 +1266357119,6031,2383,968116,96733,924
123South Sudan655+92+26641590.73,35630011,179,329
124Chad648+3760 +220438440416,369,695
125Sierra Leone621+1539 +12413417857,958,421
126Malta609+947313011,3801459,511134,817441,420
127Nepal584+68705111200.1132,1954,54629,077,526
128Channel Islands55845 50853,2132595,34230,756173,689
129CAR552+73+1185331150.211,5702,4004,820,296
130Jamaica544+1019134418439,5543,2282,959,800
131Tanzania50921 183305790.459,531,669
132Ethiopia494+6115133840.0476,962671114,630,633
133Madagascar488+401383484180.075,67020527,607,404
134Congo487+1816 1473248935,502,218
135Réunion452+3411402505117,20019,226894,627
136Taiwan44141123190.370,5262,96223,812,274
137Palestine423+134872830.644,8768,8215,087,651
138Togo373+1012 13322845115,9871,9368,256,184
139Cabo Verde371+914222666851,3072,354555,327
140Isle of Man33624 303923,9542824,45452,40984,985
141Mauritius33210 32202618101,05279,4721,271,548
142Rwanda325+4227982557,0774,42012,914,674
143Montenegro32431415161410,16716,188628,058
144Vietnam3242675723275,0002,82897,243,794
145Nicaragua27917 199634236,615,901
146French Guiana279+181431359373297,772
147Liberia255+626 +2136935155,043,867
148Sao Tome and Principe25142391,14837175800218,697
149Eswatini238+1311911720524,9944,3091,158,855
150Yemen212+339 +61116271120429,750,177
151Myanmar201+21207540.117,87532954,370,772
152Mauritania20071874312,5835574,635,263
153Uganda198+2368130483,7881,83945,566,443
154Martinique19714 919252537375,295
155Faeroe Islands18718703,8299,084185,98448,843
156Mozambique168+44812057,94725531,151,425
157Guadeloupe15613 115283390323,5738,930400,117
158Gibraltar152+114754,5116,101181,08233,692
159Brunei 14113642323218,41142,128437,024
160Mongolia14130111274312,3413,7713,272,373
161Benin1356171110.226,7922,21712,085,815
162Cayman Islands12961671,965158,426128,37365,637
163Bermuda128813822,0551446,13398,44162,301
164Guyana12710 57603162131,3661,738786,150
165Cambodia124+112221716,00795916,693,317
166Trinidad and Tobago11610808362,8662,0491,399,011
167Aruba1019534946282,06119,313106,718
168Monaco98+190412,49910239,212
169Bahamas9711 45411247281,9104,862392,836
170Barbados92+270154320244,66416,232287,338
171Malawi822851140.22,41112619,071,854
172Liechtenstein8255262,1512690023,61238,117
173Comoros781859901867,471
174Sint Maarten7715 59311,79835043710,20542,823
175Libya75+33933110.44,3516346,860,947
176Syria70+11372940.217,451,066
177Angola60174020.096,13618732,743,009
178French Polynesia606002143,87313,796280,735
179Zimbabwe56+5183440.335,1122,36614,838,856
180Macao4545069648,355
181Burundi42202140.082842411,848,359
182Saint Martin4033411,0367855314,32938,592
183Eritrea39390113,540,980
184Botswana301910130.416,1006,8622,346,198
185Antigua and Barbuda251931256311831,87097,842
186Gambia251311100.41,4766132,408,601
187Bhutan24+36183115,29319,844770,679
188Timor-Leste24240187385611,315,590
189Grenada2217541963,00726,736112,468
190Namibia20+114682,8471,1232,535,696
191Laos1914535,1947157,263,819
192Belize181604551,4353,616396,811
193Fiji18153201,3001,451895,748
194New Caledonia18180635,45419,123285,200
195Saint Lucia18180988674,724183,538
196St. Vincent Grenadines181441622091,885110,903
197Curaçao17+114210465043,073164,022
198Dominica161602224336,01771,967
199Saint Kitts and Nevis151502823917,35553,159
200Falkland Islands131303,749445128,3163,468
201Turks and Caicos12101310261263,25938,659
202Vatican City1221014,981801
203Montserrat111002,204200367,2124,992
204Suriname1191192404689586,063
205Greenland111101941,85032,59356,760
206Seychelles1111011298,282
207MS Zaandam97
208British Virgin Islands861265331675,52830,209
209Papua New Guinea8800.92,4022698,927,762
210Caribbean Netherlands66022942416,18526,197
211St. Barth66060813713,8759,874
212Western Sahara66010595,623
213Anguilla330200302,00114,989
214Lesotho220.92741282,140,421
215Saint Pierre Miquelon1101735,797
Total:5,389,182+90,975343,460+4,0352,235,7062,810,01653,536691.444.1

Worldometers

