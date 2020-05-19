Coronavirus: Lebanon ends lockdown as cases spike

Prime Minister Hassan Diab had on Sunday announced the end of a four-day lockdown despite an ongoing spike in the number of coronavirus cases. The country had on March 15 declared general mobilization, ordered non-essential businesses shuttered and closed its air, land and sea ports of entry.

Dr Hamad Hassan , minister of health who represents Hezbollah in the cabinet

The isolation of some regions “could be the best solution in light of what happened last week” , ,Health Minister Hamad Hassan said on Tuesday.

“Commitment to restrictions can allow us to resume normal life with the least possible damage,” Hassan added after a Higher Defense Council meeting that recommended extending the state of general mobilization to June 7.

Twenty-three more cases were recorded on Tuesday, raising the country’s tally to 954.