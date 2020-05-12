Lebanon to begin detailed IMF talks on Wednesday

May 12, 2020
BEIRUT, May 12 – Lebanon will begin detailed talks with the International Monetary Fund on Wednesday following an introductory meeting on Monday, a source close to government said, following Beirut’s official request for aid. 

The Lebanese newspaper al-Joumhouria earlier reported negotiations with the IMF had started on Monday via the internet. Lebanon is seeking IMF aid as it grapples with an acute financial crisis. 

(Reuters)

