Lebanon to begin detailed IMF talks on Wednesday

BEIRUT, May 12 – Lebanon will begin detailed talks with the International Monetary Fund on Wednesday following an introductory meeting on Monday, a source close to government said, following Beirut’s official request for aid.
The Lebanese newspaper al-Joumhouria earlier reported negotiations with the IMF had started on Monday via the internet. Lebanon is seeking IMF aid as it grapples with an acute financial crisis.
(Reuters)
