Coronavirus update Russian cases top 200,000, becomes 5th highest in the world

The Russian authorities said on Sunday they had recorded 11,012 new cases of the coronavirus in the last 24 hours, bringing the nationwide tally to 209,688.
Russia’s coronavirus taskforce said 88 people had died in the past day, pushing the national death toll to 1,915.
Russian coronavirus cases overtook French and German infections this week to become the fifth highest in the world.
The coronavirus COVID-19 is affecting 212 countries and territories around the world and 2 international conveyances. The day is reset after midnight GMT+0. The list of countries and territories and their continental regional classification is based on the United Nations Geoscheme. Sources are provided under “Latest Updates”. Learn more about Worldometer’s COVID-19 data
|Country,
Other
|Total
Cases
|New
Cases
|Total
Deaths
|New
Deaths
|Total
Recovered
|Active
Cases
|Serious,
Critical
|Tot Cases/
1M pop
|Deaths/
1M pop
|Total
Tests
|Tests/
1M pop
|World
|4,152,878
|+54,599
|282,733
|+2,509
|1,465,595
|2,404,550
|47,357
|533
|36.3
|USA
|1,353,534
|+6,225
|80,351
|+314
|239,157
|1,034,026
|16,816
|4,089
|243
|9,005,858
|27,208
|Spain
|264,663
|+1,880
|26,621
|+143
|176,439
|61,603
|1,650
|5,661
|569
|2,467,761
|52,781
|UK
|219,183
|+3,923
|31,855
|+268
|N/A
|186,984
|1,559
|3,229
|469
|1,821,280
|26,829
|Italy
|219,070
|+802
|30,560
|+165
|105,186
|83,324
|1,027
|3,623
|505
|2,565,912
|42,439
|Russia
|209,688
|+11,012
|1,915
|+88
|34,306
|173,467
|2,300
|1,437
|13
|5,448,463
|37,335
|France
|176,658
|26,380
|+70
|56,217
|94,061
|2,812
|2,706
|404
|1,384,633
|21,213
|Germany
|171,704
|+380
|7,549
|144,400
|19,755
|1,581
|2,049
|90
|2,755,770
|32,891
|Brazil
|156,862
|+801
|10,739
|+83
|61,685
|84,438
|8,318
|738
|51
|339,552
|1,597
|Turkey
|138,657
|+1,542
|3,786
|+47
|92,691
|42,180
|1,154
|1,644
|45
|1,370,598
|16,251
|Iran
|107,603
|+1,383
|6,640
|+51
|86,143
|14,820
|2,675
|1,281
|79
|586,699
|6,985
|China
|82,901
|+14
|4,633
|78,120
|148
|13
|58
|3
|Canada
|68,738
|+1,036
|4,870
|+177
|31,902
|31,966
|502
|1,821
|129
|1,068,000
|28,297
|India
|67,138
|+4,330
|2,212
|+111
|20,969
|43,957
|49
|2
|1,609,037
|1,166
|Peru
|65,015
|1,814
|20,246
|42,955
|748
|1,972
|55
|494,250
|14,990
|Belgium
|53,081
|+485
|8,656
|+75
|13,642
|30,783
|476
|4,580
|747
|566,101
|48,846
|Netherlands
|42,627
|+245
|5,440
|+18
|N/A
|36,937
|507
|2,488
|317
|254,573
|14,857
|Saudi Arabia
|39,048
|+1,912
|246
|+7
|11,457
|27,345
|140
|1,122
|7
|449,644
|12,916
|Mexico
|33,460
|+1,938
|3,353
|+193
|21,824
|8,283
|378
|260
|26
|128,148
|994
|Pakistan
|30,334
|+1,598
|659
|+23
|8,063
|21,612
|111
|137
|3
|283,517
|1,284
|Switzerland
|30,305
|+54
|1,830
|26,400
|2,075
|101
|3,502
|211
|309,595
|35,772
|Ecuador
|29,559
|+488
|2,127
|+410
|3,433
|23,999
|181
|1,675
|121
|84,287
|4,777
|Chile
|28,866
|+1,647
|312
|+8
|13,112
|15,442
|544
|1,510
|16
|267,904
|14,015
|Portugal
|27,581
|+175
|1,135
|+9
|2,549
|23,897
|112
|2,705
|111
|517,660
|50,767
|Sweden
|26,322
|+401
|3,225
|+5
|4,971
|18,126
|360
|2,606
|319
|148,500
|14,704
|Singapore
|23,336
|+876
|20
|2,721
|20,595
|23
|3,989
|3
|175,604
|30,016
|Ireland
|22,996
|+236
|1,458
|+12
|17,110
|4,428
|72
|4,657
|295
|214,761
|43,493
|Belarus
|22,973
|+921
|131
|+5
|6,406
|16,436
|92
|2,431
|14
|263,543
|27,890
|Qatar
|22,520
|+1,189
|14
|+1
|2,753
|19,753
|72
|7,817
|5
|127,769
|44,348
|UAE
|18,198
|+781
|198
|+13
|4,804
|13,196
|1
|1,840
|20
|1,200,000
|121,330
|Israel
|16,477
|+23
|252
|+5
|11,430
|4,795
|74
|1,904
|29
|455,267
|52,598
|Poland
|15,996
|+345
|800
|+15
|5,698
|9,498
|160
|423
|21
|476,904
|12,601
|Austria
|15,871
|+38
|618
|+3
|13,991
|1,262
|72
|1,762
|69
|316,508
|35,143
|Japan
|15,663
|607
|5,906
|9,150
|287
|124
|5
|211,997
|1,676
|Romania
|15,362
|+231
|961
|+22
|7,051
|7,350
|242
|799
|50
|256,749
|13,346
|Ukraine
|15,232
|+522
|391
|+15
|3,060
|11,781
|201
|348
|9
|176,403
|4,034
|Bangladesh
|14,657
|+887
|228
|+14
|2,650
|11,779
|1
|89
|1
|122,657
|745
|Indonesia
|14,032
|+387
|973
|+14
|2,698
|10,361
|51
|4
|158,273
|579
|S. Korea
|10,874
|+34
|256
|9,610
|1,008
|55
|212
|5
|663,886
|12,949
|Philippines
|10,794
|+184
|719
|+15
|1,924
|8,151
|31
|99
|7
|163,177
|1,489
|Colombia
|10,495
|445
|2,569
|7,481
|130
|206
|9
|144,912
|2,848
|Denmark
|10,429
|+110
|529
|+3
|8,217
|1,683
|40
|1,801
|91
|317,834
|54,873
|Dominican Republic
|10,347
|+465
|388
|+3
|2,763
|7,196
|134
|954
|36
|40,591
|3,742
|Serbia
|10,114
|+82
|215
|+2
|3,006
|6,893
|43
|1,158
|25
|140,592
|16,091
|South Africa
|9,420
|186
|3,983
|5,251
|77
|159
|3
|324,079
|5,464
|Egypt
|9,400
|+436
|525
|+11
|2,075
|6,800
|41
|92
|5
|90,000
|879
|Kuwait
|8,688
|+1,065
|58
|+9
|2,729
|5,901
|114
|2,034
|14
|196,397
|45,988
|Panama
|8,282
|+212
|237
|+6
|4,501
|3,544
|85
|1,919
|55
|40,356
|9,353
|Czechia
|8,106
|+11
|279
|+3
|4,466
|3,361
|40
|757
|26
|302,493
|28,247
|Norway
|8,102
|+3
|219
|32
|7,851
|22
|1,494
|40
|195,921
|36,140
|Australia
|6,941
|+12
|97
|6,163
|681
|17
|272
|4
|827,872
|32,466
|Malaysia
|6,656
|+67
|108
|5,025
|1,523
|18
|206
|3
|256,937
|7,938
|Morocco
|6,063
|+153
|188
|+2
|2,554
|3,321
|1
|164
|5
|65,924
|1,786
|Finland
|5,962
|+82
|267
|+2
|4,000
|1,695
|45
|1,076
|48
|121,500
|21,929
|Argentina
|5,776
|300
|1,757
|3,719
|148
|128
|7
|83,018
|1,837
|Algeria
|5,723
|+165
|502
|+8
|2,678
|2,543
|22
|131
|11
|6,500
|148
|Kazakhstan
|5,076
|+101
|31
|1,901
|3,144
|31
|270
|2
|398,411
|21,218
|Moldova
|4,927
|+60
|169
|+8
|1,958
|2,800
|237
|1,221
|42
|20,447
|5,069
|Bahrain
|4,856
|+82
|8
|2,065
|2,783
|2
|2,854
|5
|182,906
|107,492
|Afghanistan
|4,402
|+369
|120
|+5
|558
|3,724
|7
|113
|3
|15,560
|400
|Ghana
|4,263
|22
|378
|3,863
|5
|137
|0.7
|155,201
|4,995
|Nigeria
|4,151
|128
|745
|3,278
|4
|20
|0.6
|23,835
|116
|Luxembourg
|3,886
|+9
|101
|3,586
|199
|14
|6,208
|161
|55,250
|88,262
|Oman
|3,399
|+175
|17
|1,117
|2,265
|17
|666
|3
|50,000
|9,791
|Armenia
|3,313
|+138
|45
|+1
|1,325
|1,943
|10
|1,118
|15
|31,590
|10,661
|Hungary
|3,263
|+50
|413
|+8
|933
|1,917
|50
|338
|43
|108,257
|11,206
|Thailand
|3,009
|+5
|56
|2,794
|159
|61
|43
|0.8
|227,860
|3,264
|Iraq
|2,767
|+88
|109
|+2
|1,734
|924
|69
|3
|127,153
|3,161
|Greece
|2,716
|+6
|151
|1,374
|1,191
|30
|261
|14
|98,897
|9,488
|Cameroon
|2,579
|+305
|114
|+6
|1,465
|1,000
|28
|97
|4
|Azerbaijan
|2,519
|+97
|32
|+1
|1,650
|837
|33
|248
|3
|193,411
|19,076
|Bolivia
|2,437
|+171
|114
|+8
|258
|2,065
|3
|209
|10
|7,651
|655
|Uzbekistan
|2,411
|+62
|10
|1,881
|520
|8
|72
|0.3
|325,000
|9,710
|Croatia
|2,187
|+11
|90
|+3
|1,764
|333
|13
|533
|22
|44,886
|10,934
|Bosnia and Herzegovina
|2,117
|+27
|107
|+5
|1,106
|904
|4
|645
|33
|41,282
|12,583
|Guinea
|2,042
|11
|698
|1,333
|155
|0.8
|Bulgaria
|1,965
|+44
|91
|+1
|444
|1,430
|58
|283
|13
|57,231
|8,237
|Honduras
|1,830
|+59
|108
|+1
|195
|1,527
|10
|185
|11
|5,653
|571
|Iceland
|1,801
|10
|1,773
|18
|5,278
|29
|54,195
|158,816
|Cuba
|1,754
|74
|1,140
|540
|8
|155
|7
|63,560
|5,612
|Estonia
|1,739
|+6
|60
|750
|929
|5
|1,311
|45
|63,372
|47,773
|Senegal
|1,709
|+75
|18
|+1
|650
|1,041
|6
|102
|1
|18,969
|1,133
|Ivory Coast
|1,667
|21
|769
|877
|63
|0.8
|12,312
|467
|North Macedonia
|1,642
|+20
|91
|1,136
|415
|21
|788
|44
|18,821
|9,034
|New Zealand
|1,494
|+2
|21
|1,371
|102
|2
|310
|4
|190,326
|39,468
|Lithuania
|1,479
|+35
|50
|+1
|828
|601
|17
|543
|18
|183,913
|67,558
|Slovenia
|1,457
|+3
|102
|+1
|256
|1,099
|10
|701
|49
|62,828
|30,221
|Slovakia
|1,457
|+2
|26
|941
|490
|5
|267
|5
|119,859
|21,954
|Djibouti
|1,189
|3
|834
|352
|1,203
|3
|15,056
|15,239
|Sudan
|1,164
|64
|119
|981
|27
|1
|Somalia
|1,054
|+57
|51
|+3
|118
|885
|2
|66
|3
|Hong Kong
|1,048
|+3
|4
|982
|62
|1
|140
|0.5
|168,291
|22,448
|Tunisia
|1,032
|45
|660
|327
|19
|87
|4
|29,297
|2,479
|Mayotte
|1,023
|+35
|11
|492
|520
|9
|3,750
|40
|4,000
|14,662
|Kyrgyzstan
|1,002
|+71
|12
|675
|315
|13
|154
|2
|59,490
|9,118
|DRC
|991
|+54
|41
|+2
|136
|814
|11
|0.5
|Guatemala
|967
|+67
|24
|104
|839
|5
|54
|1
|7,200
|402
|Latvia
|939
|+9
|18
|464
|457
|2
|498
|10
|76,592
|40,607
|Cyprus
|898
|+6
|15
|401
|482
|10
|744
|12
|76,139
|63,062
|El Salvador
|889
|+105
|17
|293
|579
|4
|137
|3
|41,090
|6,335
|Albania
|868
|+12
|31
|650
|187
|7
|302
|11
|10,438
|3,627
|Sri Lanka
|856
|+9
|9
|321
|526
|1
|40
|0.4
|35,323
|1,650
|Lebanon
|845
|+36
|26
|234
|585
|4
|124
|4
|51,182
|7,499
|Maldives
|835
|+45
|3
|29
|803
|2
|1,545
|6
|11,775
|21,784
|Niger
|815
|45
|617
|153
|34
|2
|5,515
|228
|Costa Rica
|780
|6
|480
|294
|6
|153
|1
|16,517
|3,242
|Andorra
|754
|48
|545
|161
|14
|9,759
|621
|1,673
|21,653
|Burkina Faso
|748
|48
|569
|131
|36
|2
|Guinea-Bissau
|726
|+85
|3
|26
|697
|369
|2
|1,500
|762
|Diamond Princess
|712
|13
|645
|54
|4
|Uruguay
|702
|18
|513
|171
|8
|202
|5
|27,461
|7,905
|Mali
|692
|37
|298
|357
|34
|2
|2,172
|107
|Paraguay
|689
|10
|155
|524
|9
|97
|1
|14,646
|2,053
|Kenya
|672
|+23
|32
|+2
|239
|401
|1
|12
|0.6
|31,041
|577
|Gabon
|661
|8
|110
|543
|1
|297
|4
|724
|325
|Georgia
|635
|+9
|10
|309
|316
|6
|159
|3
|29,736
|7,454
|San Marino
|628
|41
|126
|461
|3
|18,508
|1,208
|2,956
|87,118
|Tajikistan
|612
|20
|592
|64
|2
|Channel Islands
|545
|41
|447
|57
|3,135
|236
|5,342
|30,725
|Jordan
|540
|+18
|9
|389
|142
|5
|53
|0.9
|111,285
|10,907
|Tanzania
|509
|21
|183
|305
|7
|9
|0.4
|Jamaica
|498
|+8
|9
|78
|411
|168
|3
|6,889
|2,326
|Malta
|496
|+6
|5
|433
|58
|1,123
|11
|40,493
|91,708
|Taiwan
|440
|6
|366
|68
|18
|0.3
|67,133
|2,819
|Equatorial Guinea
|439
|4
|13
|422
|313
|3
|854
|609
|Réunion
|436
|+5
|354
|82
|5
|487
|17,200
|19,211
|Venezuela
|402
|10
|190
|202
|1
|14
|0.4
|512,181
|18,012
|Palestine
|375
|2
|263
|110
|74
|0.4
|34,511
|6,765
|Mauritius
|332
|10
|320
|2
|3
|261
|8
|69,773
|54,863
|Isle of Man
|330
|+1
|23
|271
|36
|19
|3,881
|270
|3,758
|44,195
|Montenegro
|324
|9
|+1
|290
|25
|2
|516
|14
|7,816
|12,445
|Chad
|322
|31
|53
|238
|20
|2
|Benin
|319
|+35
|2
|62
|255
|26
|0.2
|19,474
|1,606
|Sierra Leone
|307
|+16
|18
|67
|222
|38
|2
|Vietnam
|288
|241
|47
|8
|3
|261,004
|2,681
|Rwanda
|284
|+4
|140
|144
|22
|42,425
|3,276
|Congo
|274
|10
|33
|231
|50
|2
|Zambia
|267
|+15
|7
|117
|143
|1
|15
|0.4
|10,270
|559
|Cabo Verde
|246
|+10
|2
|56
|188
|442
|4
|791
|1,423
|Ethiopia
|241
|+31
|5
|99
|137
|1
|2
|0.04
|34,860
|303
|Sao Tome and Principe
|208
|5
|4
|199
|949
|23
|175
|799
|Liberia
|199
|20
|79
|100
|39
|4
|Madagascar
|193
|101
|92
|1
|7
|3,968
|143
|Faeroe Islands
|187
|187
|0
|3,827
|8,450
|172,932
|Martinique
|186
|14
|83
|89
|3
|496
|37
|Myanmar
|180
|+2
|6
|72
|102
|3
|0.1
|11,222
|206
|Togo
|173
|+20
|11
|+1
|89
|73
|21
|1
|10,377
|1,253
|Eswatini
|163
|2
|14
|147
|140
|2
|714
|615
|Guadeloupe
|154
|13
|104
|37
|4
|385
|32
|Haiti
|151
|12
|17
|122
|13
|1
|1,160
|102
|Gibraltar
|146
|143
|3
|4,334
|4,099
|121,665
|French Guiana
|144
|+3
|1
|122
|21
|482
|3
|CAR
|143
|10
|133
|30
|3,498
|724
|Brunei
|141
|1
|134
|6
|2
|322
|2
|15,898
|36,340
|Cambodia
|122
|120
|2
|1
|7
|13,448
|804
|South Sudan
|120
|2
|118
|11
|1,247
|111
|Bermuda
|118
|7
|64
|47
|4
|1,895
|112
|4,020
|64,549
|Trinidad and Tobago
|116
|8
|107
|1
|83
|6
|2,307
|1,648
|Uganda
|116
|55
|61
|3
|56,767
|1,241
|Nepal
|110
|+1
|31
|79
|4
|72,239
|2,479
|Aruba
|101
|3
|89
|9
|4
|946
|28
|1,874
|17,552
|Guyana
|97
|+3
|10
|35
|52
|5
|123
|13
|852
|1,083
|Monaco
|96
|4
|82
|10
|1
|2,446
|102
|Bahamas
|92
|11
|37
|44
|1
|234
|28
|1,500
|3,814
|Mozambique
|91
|+4
|34
|57
|3
|3,923
|126
|Barbados
|84
|7
|57
|20
|4
|292
|24
|2,926
|10,182
|Liechtenstein
|82
|1
|55
|26
|2,151
|26
|900
|23,605
|Cayman Islands
|81
|1
|41
|39
|3
|1,232
|15
|3,423
|52,083
|Sint Maarten
|76
|15
|46
|15
|7
|1,773
|350
|329
|7,673
|Libya
|64
|3
|24
|37
|9
|0.4
|3,093
|450
|French Polynesia
|60
|56
|4
|1
|214
|2,950
|10,502
|Malawi
|56
|3
|14
|39
|1
|3
|0.2
|1,188
|62
|Syria
|47
|3
|29
|15
|3
|0.2
|Macao
|45
|40
|5
|1
|69
|Angola
|43
|2
|13
|28
|1
|0.06
|3,000
|91
|Mongolia
|42
|14
|28
|13
|9,600
|2,928
|Saint Martin
|39
|3
|30
|6
|1
|1,009
|78
|Eritrea
|39
|37
|2
|11
|Zimbabwe
|36
|+1
|4
|9
|23
|2
|0.3
|20,537
|1,382
|Yemen
|34
|7
|1
|26
|1
|0.2
|120
|4
|Antigua and Barbuda
|25
|3
|19
|3
|1
|255
|31
|183
|1,869
|Timor-Leste
|24
|21
|3
|18
|738
|560
|Botswana
|23
|1
|12
|10
|10
|0.4
|9,540
|4,057
|Grenada
|21
|13
|8
|4
|187
|1,406
|12,495
|Gambia
|20
|1
|9
|10
|8
|0.4
|849
|351
|Laos
|19
|13
|6
|3
|3,187
|438
|Belize
|18
|2
|16
|0
|45
|5
|1,043
|2,623
|Fiji
|18
|14
|4
|20
|1,300
|1,450
|New Caledonia
|18
|18
|0
|63
|5,213
|18,259
|Saint Lucia
|18
|17
|1
|98
|620
|3,376
|St. Vincent Grenadines
|17
|9
|8
|153
|137
|1,235
|Nicaragua
|16
|5
|7
|4
|2
|0.8
|Curaçao
|16
|1
|14
|1
|98
|6
|389
|2,371
|Dominica
|16
|14
|2
|222
|416
|5,779
|Namibia
|16
|11
|5
|6
|1,543
|607
|Burundi
|15
|1
|7
|7
|1
|0.08
|284
|24
|Saint Kitts and Nevis
|15
|14
|1
|282
|327
|6,147
|Falkland Islands
|13
|13
|0
|3,736
|402
|115,517
|Turks and Caicos
|12
|1
|8
|3
|310
|26
|109
|2,815
|Vatican City
|12
|2
|10
|14,981
|Comoros
|11
|1
|10
|13
|1
|Montserrat
|11
|1
|8
|2
|1
|2,204
|200
|36
|7,212
|Greenland
|11
|11
|0
|194
|1,394
|24,555
|Seychelles
|11
|10
|1
|112
|Suriname
|10
|1
|9
|0
|17
|2
|404
|689
|MS Zaandam
|9
|2
|7
|Mauritania
|8
|1
|6
|1
|2
|0.2
|1,842
|396
|Papua New Guinea
|8
|8
|0
|0.9
|2,402
|268
|British Virgin Islands
|7
|1
|4
|2
|232
|33
|167
|5,524
|Bhutan
|7
|5
|2
|9
|11,655
|15,105
|Caribbean Netherlands
|6
|6
|229
|110
|4,195
|St. Barth
|6
|6
|0
|607
|Western Sahara
|6
|5
|1
|10
|Anguilla
|3
|3
|0
|200
|Saint Pierre Miquelon
|1
|1
|173
|Total:
|4,152,878
|+54,599
|282,733
|+2,509
|1,465,595
|2,404,550
|47,357
|532.8
|36.3
Highlighted in green= all cases have recovered from the infectionHighlighted in grey= all cases have had an outcome (there are no active cases)
