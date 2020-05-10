Coronavirus update Russian cases top 200,000, becomes 5th highest in the world

May 10, 2020
by yalibnan
The Russian authorities said on Sunday they had recorded 11,012 new cases of the coronavirus in the last 24 hours, bringing the nationwide tally to 209,688. 

Moscow launched an app to track the movements of people in the capital diagnosed with coronavirus, who have been ordered to stay at home.

Russia’s coronavirus taskforce said 88 people had died in the past day, pushing the national death toll to 1,915. 

Russian coronavirus cases overtook French and German infections this week to become the fifth highest in the world. 

Reuters

Update

Reported Cases and Deaths by Country, Territory, or Conveyance

The coronavirus COVID-19 is affecting 212 countries and territories around the world and 2 international conveyances. The day is reset after midnight GMT+0. The list of countries and territories and their continental regional classification is based on the United Nations Geoscheme. Sources are provided under “Latest Updates”Learn more about Worldometer’s COVID-19 data

Country,
Other		Total
Cases		New
Cases		Total
Deaths		New
Deaths		Total
Recovered		Active
Cases		Serious,
Critical		Tot Cases/
1M pop		Deaths/
1M pop		Total
Tests		Tests/
1M pop
World4,152,878+54,599282,733+2,5091,465,5952,404,55047,35753336.3
USA1,353,534+6,22580,351 +314239,1571,034,02616,8164,0892439,005,85827,208
Spain264,663+1,88026,621 +143176,43961,6031,6505,6615692,467,76152,781
UK219,183+3,92331,855 +268N/A186,9841,5593,2294691,821,28026,829
Italy219,070+80230,560 +165105,18683,3241,0273,6235052,565,91242,439
Russia209,688+11,0121,915 +8834,306173,4672,3001,437135,448,46337,335
France176,65826,380 +7056,21794,0612,8122,7064041,384,63321,213
Germany171,704+3807,549 144,40019,7551,5812,049902,755,77032,891
Brazil156,862+80110,739 +8361,68584,4388,31873851339,5521,597
Turkey138,657+1,5423,786 +4792,69142,1801,1541,644451,370,59816,251
Iran107,603+1,3836,640 +5186,14314,8202,6751,28179586,6996,985
China82,901+144,633 78,12014813583
Canada68,738+1,0364,870 +17731,90231,9665021,8211291,068,00028,297
India67,138+4,3302,212 +11120,96943,9574921,609,0371,166
Peru65,0151,814 20,24642,9557481,97255494,25014,990
Belgium53,081+4858,656 +7513,64230,7834764,580747566,10148,846
Netherlands42,627+2455,440 +18N/A36,9375072,488317254,57314,857
Saudi Arabia39,048+1,912246 +711,45727,3451401,1227449,64412,916
Mexico33,460+1,9383,353 +19321,8248,28337826026128,148994
Pakistan30,334+1,598659 +238,06321,6121111373283,5171,284
Switzerland30,305+541,830 26,4002,0751013,502211309,59535,772
Ecuador29,559+4882,127 +4103,43323,9991811,67512184,2874,777
Chile28,866+1,647312 +813,11215,4425441,51016267,90414,015
Portugal27,581+1751,135 +92,54923,8971122,705111517,66050,767
Sweden26,322+4013,225 +54,97118,1263602,606319148,50014,704
Singapore23,336+87620 2,72120,595233,9893175,60430,016
Ireland22,996+2361,458 +1217,1104,428724,657295214,76143,493
Belarus22,973+921131 +56,40616,436922,43114263,54327,890
Qatar22,520+1,18914 +12,75319,753727,8175127,76944,348
UAE18,198+781198 +134,80413,19611,840201,200,000121,330
Israel16,477+23252 +511,4304,795741,90429455,26752,598
Poland15,996+345800 +155,6989,49816042321476,90412,601
Austria15,871+38618 +313,9911,262721,76269316,50835,143
Japan15,663607 5,9069,1502871245211,9971,676
Romania15,362+231961 +227,0517,35024279950256,74913,346
Ukraine15,232+522391 +153,06011,7812013489176,4034,034
Bangladesh14,657+887228 +142,65011,7791891122,657745
Indonesia14,032+387973 +142,69810,361514158,273579
S. Korea10,874+34256 9,6101,008552125663,88612,949
Philippines10,794+184719 +151,9248,15131997163,1771,489
Colombia10,495445 2,5697,4811302069144,9122,848
Denmark10,429+110529 +38,2171,683401,80191317,83454,873
Dominican Republic10,347+465388 +32,7637,1961349543640,5913,742
Serbia10,114+82215 +23,0066,893431,15825140,59216,091
South Africa9,420186 3,9835,251771593324,0795,464
Egypt9,400+436525 +112,0756,8004192590,000879
Kuwait8,688+1,06558 +92,7295,9011142,03414196,39745,988
Panama8,282+212237 +64,5013,544851,9195540,3569,353
Czechia8,106+11279 +34,4663,3614075726302,49328,247
Norway8,102+3219 327,851221,49440195,92136,140
Australia6,941+1297 6,163681172724827,87232,466
Malaysia6,656+67108 5,0251,523182063256,9377,938
Morocco6,063+153188 +22,5543,3211164565,9241,786
Finland5,962+82267 +24,0001,695451,07648121,50021,929
Argentina5,776300 1,7573,719148128783,0181,837
Algeria5,723+165502 +82,6782,54322131116,500148
Kazakhstan5,076+10131 1,9013,144312702398,41121,218
Moldova4,927+60169 +81,9582,8002371,2214220,4475,069
Bahrain4,856+822,0652,78322,8545182,906107,492
Afghanistan4,402+369120 +55583,7247113315,560400
Ghana4,26322 3783,86351370.7155,2014,995
Nigeria4,151128 7453,2784200.623,835116
Luxembourg3,886+9101 3,586199146,20816155,25088,262
Oman3,399+17517 1,1172,26517666350,0009,791
Armenia3,313+13845 +11,3251,943101,1181531,59010,661
Hungary3,263+50413 +89331,9175033843108,25711,206
Thailand3,009+556 2,79415961430.8227,8603,264
Iraq2,767+88109 +21,734924693127,1533,161
Greece2,716+6151 1,3741,191302611498,8979,488
Cameroon2,579+305114 +61,4651,00028974
Azerbaijan2,519+9732 +11,650837332483193,41119,076
Bolivia2,437+171114 +82582,0653209107,651655
Uzbekistan2,411+6210 1,8815208720.3325,0009,710
Croatia2,187+1190 +31,764333135332244,88610,934
Bosnia and Herzegovina2,117+27107 +51,10690446453341,28212,583
Guinea2,04211 6981,3331550.8
Bulgaria1,965+4491 +14441,430582831357,2318,237
Honduras1,830+59108 +11951,52710185115,653571
Iceland1,80110 1,773185,2782954,195158,816
Cuba1,75474 1,1405408155763,5605,612
Estonia1,739+660 75092951,3114563,37247,773
Senegal1,709+7518 +16501,0416102118,9691,133
Ivory Coast1,66721 769877630.812,312467
North Macedonia1,642+2091 1,136415217884418,8219,034
New Zealand1,494+221 1,37110223104190,32639,468
Lithuania1,479+3550 +18286011754318183,91367,558
Slovenia1,457+3102 +12561,099107014962,82830,221
Slovakia1,457+226 94149052675119,85921,954
Djibouti1,1898343521,203315,05615,239
Sudan1,16464 119981271
Somalia1,054+5751 +31188852663
Hong Kong1,048+39826211400.5168,29122,448
Tunisia1,03245 6603271987429,2972,479
Mayotte1,023+3511 49252093,750404,00014,662
Kyrgyzstan1,002+7112 67531513154259,4909,118
DRC991+5441 +2136814110.5
Guatemala967+6724 10483955417,200402
Latvia939+918 46445724981076,59240,607
Cyprus898+615 401482107441276,13963,062
El Salvador889+10517 2935794137341,0906,335
Albania868+1231 65018773021110,4383,627
Sri Lanka856+93215261400.435,3231,650
Lebanon845+3626 2345854124451,1827,499
Maldives835+452980321,545611,77521,784
Niger81545 6171533425,515228
Costa Rica7804802946153116,5173,242
Andorra75448 545161149,7596211,67321,653
Burkina Faso74848 569131362
Guinea-Bissau726+852669736921,500762
Diamond Princess71213 645544
Uruguay70218 5131718202527,4617,905
Mali69237 2983573422,172107
Paraguay68910 155524997114,6462,053
Kenya672+2332 +22394011120.631,041577
Gabon66111054312974724325
Georgia635+910 3093166159329,7367,454
San Marino62841 126461318,5081,2082,95687,118
Tajikistan61220 592642
Channel Islands54541 447573,1352365,34230,725
Jordan540+183891425530.9111,28510,907
Tanzania50921 183305790.4
Jamaica498+87841116836,8892,326
Malta496+6433581,1231140,49391,708
Taiwan44036668180.367,1332,819
Equatorial Guinea439134223133854609
Réunion436+535482548717,20019,211
Venezuela40210 1902021140.4512,18118,012
Palestine375263110740.434,5116,765
Mauritius33210 32023261869,77354,863
Isle of Man330+123 27136193,8812703,75844,195
Montenegro324+1290252516147,81612,445
Chad32231 53238202
Benin319+3562255260.219,4741,606
Sierra Leone307+1618 67222382
Vietnam2882414783261,0042,681
Rwanda284+41401442242,4253,276
Congo27410 33231502
Zambia267+151171431150.410,270559
Cabo Verde246+105618844247911,423
Ethiopia241+3199137120.0434,860303
Sao Tome and Principe208419994923175799
Liberia19920 79100394
Madagascar19310192173,968143
Faeroe Islands18718703,8278,450172,932
Martinique18614 8389349637
Myanmar180+27210230.111,222206
Togo173+2011 +1897321110,3771,253
Eswatini163141471402714615
Guadeloupe15413 10437438532
Haiti15112 171221311,160102
Gibraltar14614334,3344,099121,665
French Guiana144+3122214823
CAR14310133303,498724
Brunei 14113462322215,89836,340
Cambodia12212021713,448804
South Sudan1202118111,247111
Bermuda118644741,8951124,02064,549
Trinidad and Tobago11610718362,3071,648
Uganda1165561356,7671,241
Nepal110+13179472,2392,479
Aruba1018994946281,87417,552
Guyana97+310 35525123138521,083
Monaco96821012,446102
Bahamas9211 37441234281,5003,814
Mozambique91+4345733,923126
Barbados8457204292242,92610,182
Liechtenstein8255262,1512690023,605
Cayman Islands81413931,232153,42352,083
Sint Maarten7615 461571,7733503297,673
Libya64243790.43,093450
French Polynesia6056412142,95010,502
Malawi561439130.21,18862
Syria47291530.2
Macao45405169
Angola43132810.063,00091
Mongolia421428139,6002,928
Saint Martin3930611,00978
Eritrea3937211
Zimbabwe36+192320.320,5371,382
Yemen3412610.21204
Antigua and Barbuda251931255311831,869
Timor-Leste2421318738560
Botswana231210100.49,5404,057
Grenada2113841871,40612,495
Gambia2091080.4849351
Laos1913633,187438
Belize181604551,0432,623
Fiji18144201,3001,450
New Caledonia18180635,21318,259
Saint Lucia18171986203,376
St. Vincent Grenadines17981531371,235
Nicaragua167420.8
Curaçao161419863892,371
Dominica161422224165,779
Namibia1611561,543607
Burundi157710.0828424
Saint Kitts and Nevis151412823276,147
Falkland Islands131303,736402115,517
Turks and Caicos1283310261092,815
Vatican City1221014,981
Comoros1110131
Montserrat118212,204200367,212
Greenland111101941,39424,555
Seychelles11101112
Suriname1090172404689
MS Zaandam97
Mauritania86120.21,842396
Papua New Guinea8800.92,402268
British Virgin Islands742232331675,524
Bhutan752911,65515,105
Caribbean Netherlands662291104,195
St. Barth660607
Western Sahara65110
Anguilla330200
Saint Pierre Miquelon11173
Total:4,152,878+54,599282,733+2,5091,465,5952,404,55047,357532.836.3

Highlighted in green= all cases have recovered from the infectionHighlighted in grey= all cases have had an outcome (there are no active cases)

COURTESY OF WORLDOMETERS

