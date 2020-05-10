Coronavirus update Russian cases top 200,000, becomes 5th highest in the world

The Russian authorities said on Sunday they had recorded 11,012 new cases of the coronavirus in the last 24 hours, bringing the nationwide tally to 209,688.

Moscow launched an app to track the movements of people in the capital diagnosed with coronavirus, who have been ordered to stay at home.

Russia’s coronavirus taskforce said 88 people had died in the past day, pushing the national death toll to 1,915.

Russian coronavirus cases overtook French and German infections this week to become the fifth highest in the world.

