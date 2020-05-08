Coronavirus updates: Over 76,000 dead in US as 33 million file for unemployment

May 8, 2020
by yalibnan
0 comments
Share:

The U.S. economy continues to look bleak after more than 3 million workers filed for unemployment benefits for the first time last week, according to federal labor data released Thursday.

Although that figure is down slightly from the week before, over 33 million Americans have now filed for initial jobless claims as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, which has routed some industries to Depression-era levels.

Yet even as the economy begins to slowly fire up again state by state, economists expect unemployment levels to continue rising — and to extend across a broader swath of industries.

Meanwhile, the debate over state reopenings goes on — and coronavirus cases show no sign of slowing down. As of Thursday evening, the death toll in the U.S. is over 76,000 and there are more than 1.2 million confirmed cases, according to NBC News’ count.

Source: NBC

Here is an update on Coronavirus worldwide

Reported Cases and Deaths by Country, Territory, or Conveyance

The coronavirus COVID-19 is affecting 212 countries and territories around the world and 2 international conveyances. The day is reset after midnight GMT+0. The list of countries and territories and their continental regional classification is based on the United Nations Geoscheme. Sources are provided under “Latest Updates”Learn more about Worldometer’s COVID-19 data

Country,
Other		Total
Cases		New
Cases		Total
Deaths		New
Deaths		Total
Recovered		Active
Cases		Serious,
Critical		Tot Cases/
1M pop		Deaths/
1M pop		Total
Tests		Tests/
1M pop
World3,913,376+95,994270,420+5,5831,340,6552,302,30148,95850234.7
USA1,292,413+29,32176,925 +2,126216,916998,57216,9953,9052328,292,80325,054
Spain256,855+3,17326,070 +213163,91966,8662,0755,4945581,932,45541,332
Italy215,858+1,40129,958 +27496,27689,6241,3113,5704952,381,28839,385
UK206,715+5,61430,615 +539N/A175,7561,5593,0454511,534,53322,605
Russia177,160+11,2311,625 +8823,803151,7322,3001,214114,803,19232,913
France174,791+60025,987 +17855,02793,7772,9612,6783981,384,63321,213
Germany169,430+1,2687,392 +117139,90022,1381,8232,022882,755,77032,891
Brazil135,693+9,0829,188 +60055,35071,1558,31863843339,5521,597
Turkey133,721+1,9773,641 +5782,98447,0961,2601,586431,265,11915,000
Iran103,135+1,4856,486 +6882,74413,9052,7281,22877544,7026,485
China82,885+24,633 77,95729523583
Canada64,922+1,4264,408 +17628,97231,5425021,720117973,55825,795
Peru58,526+3,7091,627 +9418,38838,5117221,77549448,02013,588
India56,351+3,3641,889 +10416,77637,6864111,357,413984
Belgium51,420+6398,415 +7612,98030,0255384,437726493,32542,566
Netherlands41,774+4555,288 +84N/A36,2365842,438309249,65514,570
Saudi Arabia33,731+1,793219 +107,79825,7141459696405,68511,653
Ecuador30,298+8781,654 +363,43325,2111561,7179483,2184,717
Switzerland30,126+661,810 +525,9002,4161213,481209290,36533,550
Mexico27,634+1,6092,704 +19717,7817,14937821421105,664820
Portugal26,715+5331,105 +162,25823,3521352,620108485,92547,655
Pakistan24,644+1,430585 +416,46417,5951111123244,7781,108
Sweden24,623+7053,040 +994,97116,6124252,438301148,50014,704
Chile24,581+1,533285 +411,66412,6324931,28615244,22612,776
Ireland22,385+1371,403 +2817,1103,872934,533284214,76143,493
Singapore20,939+74120 1,71219,207193,5793175,60430,016
Belarus20,168+913116 +45,06714,985922,13412229,46624,284
Qatar18,890+91812 2,28616,592726,5574116,49540,435
Israel16,381+71240 +110,8735,268831,89328432,45349,963
UAE16,240+502165 +83,57212,50311,642171,200,000121,330
Austria15,752+68609 +113,6981,445921,74968292,25432,450
Japan15,477+224577 +214,9189,9823081225190,0301,502
Poland15,047+307755 +224,8629,43016039820425,99411,256
Romania14,499+392888 +246,1447,46723475446226,61311,780
Ukraine13,691+507340 +132,39610,9551783138151,5693,466
Indonesia12,776+338930 +352,3819,465473134,151490
Bangladesh12,425+706199 +131,91010,3161751105,513641
S. Korea10,810+4256 +19,4191,135552115649,38812,666
Philippines10,343+339685 +271,6188,04031946144,5831,319
Denmark10,083+145514 +87,7111,858431,74189284,48049,114
Serbia9,848+57206 +32,1607,482461,12724122,99514,077
Colombia9,456+497407 +102,3006,7491231868131,1102,577
Dominican Republic9,095+288373 +112,0646,6581338383436,9593,407
South Africa8,232+424161 +83,1534,918361393292,1534,926
Norway8,034+38217 +1327,785271,48240191,94635,406
Czechia8,031+57270 +84,3713,3905275025286,82126,783
Egypt7,981+393482 +131,8875,6124178590,000879
Panama7,731+208218 +88596,654881,7925138,0148,810
Australia6,896+2197 6,040759232704722,54928,335
Kuwait6,567+27844 +22,3814,142911,53810196,39745,988
Malaysia6,467+39107 4,7761,584192003231,0197,138
Finland5,673+100255 +33,5001,918441,02446112,10020,232
Morocco5,548+140183 2,1793,1861150556,4921,531
Argentina5,371+163282 +91,6013,488148119675,1981,664
Algeria5,182+185483 +72,3232,37622118116,500148
Moldova4,605+129145 +21,7472,7132371,1423620,4475,069
Kazakhstan4,578+15630 1,5183,030312442353,84318,845
Bahrain4,199+2652,0002,19142,4685166,37897,779
Luxembourg3,859+8100 +23,505254216,16516051,88382,883
Afghanistan3,563+171106 +24682,989792314,389370
Nigeria3,526+381107 +46012,8184170.522,492109
Hungary3,150+39383 +108011,966503264094,0369,734
Ghana3,09118 3032,7704990.6135,9024,374
Thailand2,992+355 2,77216561430.8227,8603,264
Oman2,958+5515 +29801,96317579350,0009,791
Armenia2,884+10242 +21,1851,657109731428,0179,455
Greece2,678+15148 +11,3741,156332571490,0438,639
Iraq2,543+63102 1,626815633120,6042,998
Uzbekistan2,298+6510 1,6566328690.3325,0009,710
Cameroon2,267+2108 1,0021,15712854
Azerbaijan2,204+7728 1,551625182173175,91017,350
Croatia2,125+686 +11,641398145182141,93810,216
Bosnia and Herzegovina2,027+4090 +495498346182738,18711,639
Guinea1,927+7111 6291,2871470.8
Bolivia1,886+8491 +51981,597316287,651655
Bulgaria1,829+5184 3841,361432631252,9317,618
Iceland1,801+210 1,755365,2782951,663151,397
Cuba1,729+2673 +41,0316258153661,6135,440
Estonia1,720+756 +12731,39141,2974260,53045,630
North Macedonia1,572+3389 +11,079404217554318,1688,720
Ivory Coast1,51618 721777570.711,448434
Senegal1,492+5913 +15629176890.818,9691,133
New Zealand1,489+121 1,33213623094168,02334,843
Honduras1,461+19199 +61321,23010148105,653571
Slovenia1,449+199 2471,103136974859,97828,850
Slovakia1,445+1626 +180661342655109,76720,105
Lithuania1,433+549 +17396451752618164,08860,276
Djibouti1,133+97993311,147314,75114,930
Hong Kong1,045+49449711390.5154,98920,674
Tunisia1,02543 5913911887425,5552,162
Sudan930+7852 +392786211
Somalia928+5544 +51067782583
Latvia909+918 +146442734821071,06937,678
Kyrgyzstan895+2412 63724613137259,4909,118
Cyprus889+615 400474157361270,81158,649
DRC863+6636 +1103724100.4
Mayotte854+11510 +135249273,130374,00014,662
Albania842+1031 6052067293119,8063,407
Sri Lanka823+262325821380.430,5251,426
Guatemala798+3521 +28669154517,200402
Lebanon784+3425 22053943115446,6776,839
Niger781+1142 +45861533225,432224
Costa Rica765+44453146150115,1402,972
Andorra752+147 +1526179149,7336081,67321,653
Burkina Faso736+748 562126352
Diamond Princess71213 645544
El Salvador695+6215 2454354107235,4115,459
Uruguay684+1117 4921759197525,6987,398
Mali650+1932 2713473222,172107
Maldives648+31+12062521,19969,86318,246
San Marino622+1441 106475418,3311,2082,77781,843
Georgia615+52753316154224,0366,025
Kenya607+2529 +31973811110.525,861481
Guinea-Bissau564+892553728711,500762
Channel Islands54540 430753,1352305,34230,725
Gabon504+107+211038612264724325
Jordan494+213811045480.9101,7349,971
Malta486+2413681,1011139,36689,156
Tanzania48016 167297780.3
Jamaica478+55741216136,0952,058
Paraguay462+2210 148304965111,9131,670
Tajikistan461+8212 +4449481
Taiwan440+134787180.366,0462,773
Equatorial Guinea439134223133854609
Réunion427+235473347717,20019,211
Venezuela381+210 1851861130.4502,77117,681
Palestine375+1176197740.434,5116,765
Mauritius33210 32023261860,46647,545
Isle of Man329+223 27135193,8692703,62542,631
Montenegro324265512516137,81612,445
Vietnam288+172335583261,0042,681
Rwanda271+31331382138,8342,998
Congo26410 30224482
Chad253+8327 +1050176152
Sierra Leone231+616 +254161292
Cabo Verde218+273817839247911,423
Madagascar193+3510192173,968143
Ethiopia191+299394120.0328,445247
Liberia189+1120 7990374
Sao Tome and Principe187+13+1417985318175799
Faeroe Islands18718523,8278,317170,211
Martinique183+114 8386348837
Myanmar176+156210830.110,227188
Zambia153+710346180.210,270559
Eswatini153+30121391322714615
Guadeloupe15213 10435438032
Gibraltar14414134,2743,36699,908
Brunei 141+213192322214,93834,146
Benin140+445385120.2
French Guiana138112254623
Togo135+785411619,2671,119
Haiti129+2812 161011111,142100
Cambodia12212021712,929773
Bermuda118595241,8951123,56957,308
Trinidad and Tobago11610358362,1731,553
Aruba101+18994946281,81717,019
Nepal101+22279367,0662,302
Uganda101+15546247,6201,041
Monaco9582912,421102
CAR941084193,498724
Guyana9310 2756311813714908
Bahamas9211 26551234281,5003,814
Barbados8253224285242,6999,392
Liechtenstein8255262,1512690023,605
Mozambique81245733,188102
Cayman Islands80+2354431,217153,12647,564
Sint Maarten7614 441871,7733273297,673
South Sudan74+167471,247111
Libya64243790.42,338340
French Polynesia6056412142,81610,025
Syria45271530.2
Macao45405169
Malawi431426120.21,11258
Mongolia411328139,0932,774
Eritrea3930911
Saint Martin38305198378
Angola36112310.063,00091
Zimbabwe3452520.316,0521,080
Yemen251190.80.21204
Antigua and Barbuda251661255311531,562
Timor-Leste2420418664504
Botswana23913100.49,0663,855
Grenada2113841871,40612,495
Laos1991032,604358
Belize181604551,0432,623
Fiji18144201,3001,450
New Caledonia18180635,21318,259
Saint Lucia18171985753,131
Gambia179770.4562233
St. Vincent Grenadines17981531371,235
Nicaragua167420.8
Curaçao161419863892,371
Dominica161422224165,779
Namibia169761,283505
Burundi157710.0828424
Saint Kitts and Nevis151232823276,147
Falkland Islands131303,736395113,506
Turks and Caicos1265310261072,764
Vatican City1221014,981
Montserrat117312,204200367,212
Greenland111101941,39424,555
Seychelles1183112
Suriname1090172404689
MS Zaandam97
Comoros8791
Mauritania86120.21,842396
Papua New Guinea8800.92,402268
British Virgin Islands733232331324,366
Bhutan752911,49214,894
Caribbean Netherlands662291104,195
St. Barth660607
Western Sahara65110
Anguilla330200
Saint Pierre Miquelon11173
Total:3,913,376+95,994270,420+5,5831,340,6552,302,30148,958502.034.7

Highlighted in green= all cases have recovered from the infectionHighlighted in grey= all cases have had an outcome (there are no active cases)

Source: Worldometers

Share:
Share Tweet Pin It +1
This error message is only visible to WordPress admins

Error: No connected account.

Please go to the Instagram Feed settings page to connect an account.