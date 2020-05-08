Coronavirus updates: Over 76,000 dead in US as 33 million file for unemployment

The U.S. economy continues to look bleak after more than 3 million workers filed for unemployment benefits for the first time last week, according to federal labor data released Thursday.

Although that figure is down slightly from the week before, over 33 million Americans have now filed for initial jobless claims as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, which has routed some industries to Depression-era levels.

Yet even as the economy begins to slowly fire up again state by state, economists expect unemployment levels to continue rising — and to extend across a broader swath of industries.

Meanwhile, the debate over state reopenings goes on — and coronavirus cases show no sign of slowing down. As of Thursday evening, the death toll in the U.S. is over 76,000 and there are more than 1.2 million confirmed cases, according to NBC News’ count.

Source: NBC

Here is an update on Coronavirus worldwide

Reported Cases and Deaths by Country, Territory, or Conveyance

The coronavirus COVID-19 is affecting 212 countries and territories around the world and 2 international conveyances. The day is reset after midnight GMT+0. The list of countries and territories and their continental regional classification is based on the United Nations Geoscheme. Sources are provided under “Latest Updates”. Learn more about Worldometer’s COVID-19 data





Highlighted in green= all cases have recovered from the infectionHighlighted in grey= all cases have had an outcome (there are no active cases)

Source: Worldometers