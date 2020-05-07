We fear hunger, not coronavirus: Lebanon protesters return in rage – video

Lebanon’s coronavirus lockdown has sent an economy already in deep trouble into freefall, and many are struggling to survive. Gino Raidy is an activist who was prominent during the October 2019 anti-government corruption protests. Now, with many fearing hunger and believing there is nothing left to lose, he is helping to keep demonstrators safe as they demand real and lasting change

Michael Downey, Christopher Cherry, Alex Healey, Nour Matraji and Katie Lamborn,

Source: The Guardian