Lebanese government to take back mobile networks ahead of new tender

BEIRUT, May 5 – Lebanon’s government agreed on Tuesday to restore administration of the country’s two mobile phone networks ahead of a new tender, Telecom Minister Talal Hawat said.
The ministry will run Alfa and Touch which are government-owned and managed by OTMT and Zain Group respectively, though the contracts have expired. The new tender will be ready within three months, Hawat said in a tweet.
(Reuters)
