Coronavirus update: Global death toll tops 251,000, while China reports 1 new case

More than 251,000 people around the world have died from Covid-19 and over 3.5 million people have been infected, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

China’s National Health Commission said there was one new confirmed case of infection.

The Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME) estimates nearly 135,000 coronavirus deaths in the US through the beginning of August.



By Saheli Roy Choudhury

This is CNBC’s live blog covering all the latest news on the coronavirus outbreak.This blog will be updated throughout the day as the news breaks.

Global cases: More than 3.5 million

Global deaths: More than 251,000

Most cases reported: United States (over 1.17 million), Spain (over 218,000), Italy (over 211,900), United Kingdom (over 191,800), France (over 169,500)

The data above was compiled by Johns Hopkins University as of 7:46 a.m. Beijing time.

All times below are in Beijing time.

Changing jobs in the middle of a global pandemic can be a bold move.

10:49 am: Germany reports 685 new cases and 139 additional deaths

Germany reported 685 new cases and 139 more deaths, according to the latest numbers from the Robert Koch Institute, the federal government agency responsible for disease control and prevention.

Herminia Ibarra, a London Business School professor and author of “Act like a leader, think like a leader,” outlined five considerations for those thinking about career moves, which includes reconnecting with old contacts. — Karen Gilchrist

There have been 163,860 confirmed cases and 6,831 deaths in total. But, a new study claims the actual number of cases could be ten times higher, to the tune of 1.8 million infections. — Saheli Roy Choudhury

9:53 am: Apple will re-open stores in Australia this week

Apple confirmed that it will re-open its stores in Australia on Thursday. Stores will operate from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. local time and service at the Genius Bar — Apple’s tech support station — will be prioritized. Appointments can be booked online starting Tuesday.

Because of social distancing measures, Apple will limit the number of people inside the stores at one time and there could be delays for walk-in visitors. There will also be temperature screenings prior to entry. The Sydney store will remain closed for an upgrade.

“We’re excited to begin welcoming visitors back to our Australia stores later this week. We’ve missed our customers and look forward to offering our support,” an Apple spokesperson said in a statement. — Saheli Roy Choudhury

9:05 am: Containment efforts cost Australia’s economy $2.6 billion per week

Australia’s efforts to contain the coronavirus are expected to cost the economy 4 billion Australian dollars ($2.6 billion) a week, according to excerpts of Treasurer Josh Frydenberg’s prepared remarks reported by Reuters. Frydenberg is scheduled to speak at the National Press Club of Australia later Tuesday.

Like many other countries, Australia has implemented movement restrictions and distancing measures to limit the spread of the coronavirus. But those protocols have dampened economic activity.

Australia has reported 6,825 confirmed cases and 95 deaths from Covid-19, as of Monday. — Christine Wang

8:46 am: Officials weigh potential human toll of reopening economies

7:52 am: China reports a single new confirmed case, 15 asymptomatic cases

China’s National Health Commission said there was one new confirmed case of infection and attributed it to a traveler from overseas. No new deaths were reported but there were 15 asymptomatic cases.

Cumulatively, China has reported 82,881 confirmed cases and 4,633 deaths.

There is growing international pressure on Beijing to answer queries about the information it gave the world about the virus outbreak. — Saheli Roy Choudhury

7:48 am: Global death toll exceeds 251,000

More than 251,000 people around the world have died from Covid-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

The virus was first reported in China’s Hubei province late last year and has rapidly spread around the world since then, infecting more than 3.5 million people.

The United States has the highest number of cases — over 1.17 million people have been affected and more than 68,000 have died.

Countries like Spain, Italy, the United Kingdom, France and Germany are also among some of the worst-affected nations. — Saheli Roy Choudhury

All times below are in Eastern time.

7:02 pm: New projection shows about 135,000 US deaths from Covid-19 by August with lockdown measures being lifted

The Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME) estimates nearly 135,000 coronavirus deaths in the US through the beginning of August, citing the easing of lockdown orders as the main driver of the new number, Reuters reports.

The forecast from the IHME puts the U.S. death toll through early August at 134,475, the midrange between 95,092 and 242,890.

The new projections reflect reopening measures underway across the country and the increase of social contact between people that will increase transmission, the IHME said, according to Reuters.

“This new model is the basis for the sobering new estimate of U.S. deaths,” IHME Director Christopher Murray said about the reopening measures, Reuters reported. — Chris Eudaily

5:12 pm: Economists say the way out of the recession depends on the level of consumer fear

Economists are looking for new ways to measure a rebound from a deep recession, suggesting that the recovery will depend on individual psychology, overall consumer confidence, and also whether the government was successful enough in filling the income gap for the workers who lost their jobs.

“It’s much more behavioral. It’s not just driven by incomes. It’s driven by fear,” said Diane Swonk, chief economist at Grant Thornton. Economists have been looking to China as an example, since the disease started there. “Even a month after they reopened in Wuhan, people are still worried about going to public places and malls.” — Patti Domm

