Coronavirus Update: Infections surge in Russia, its PM tests positive

May 2, 2020
Confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in Russia surged Friday as Russian President Vladimir Putin said a phased lockdown might begin in two weeks.

Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin announced that he tested positive for the novel coronavirus on a nationally televised videoconference call with Putin on April 30.

The Russian government reported 7,933 new cases Friday, the highest single-day confirmed case number thus far, bringing the case total to 114,431. There were also 96 new deaths reported Friday, which brought the number of deaths attributed to COVID-19 to 1,169, according to the Russian government coronavirus tracker. The country has also seen 13,220 total recoveries.

Putin said Tuesday that the country could begin a phased easing of the lockdown measures implemented to slow the spread of the virus in two weeks, even while acknowledging that the country has yet to see the virus peak.

Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a meeting with volunteers, representatives of non-profit organizations and business community, who are engaged in social activism amid the coronavirus pandemic, via a teleconference call at the Novo-Ogaryovo state residence outside Moscow on April 30, 2020. (Photo by Alexey DRUZHININ / SPUTNIK / AFP) (Photo by ALEXEY DRUZHININ/SPUTNIK/AFP via Getty Images)

“We are now nearing a new, perhaps the most intense, stage in the fight against the pandemic,” Putin said in an address to Russians on April 28 after extending lockdown measures to May 11. The phased exit is set to begin the following day “depending on the epidemiological situation” in the country.Ads by scrollerads.com

“It has just now became known that the coronavirus test I gave came back positive. I have to observe self-isolation and follow orders of doctors. This is necessary to protect my colleagues,” Mishustin said to Putin during the televised call.

While he said he would remain in contact with government officials during quarantine, First Deputy Prime Minister Andrei Belousov was named the acting prime minister while the 54-year-old Mishustin recovers, according to the Kommersant, a Russian newspaper.

“What’s happening to you can happen to anyone, and I’ve always been saying this,” Putin told Mishustin on the call – adding, “You are a very active person. I would like to thank you for the work that has been done so far.”

Moscow has been the hardest hit city in Russia with 57,300 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus and 658 deaths. The city has also seen 50,876 recoveries.

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said he feels city residents are not taking the novel coronavirus pandemic seriously enough and that many people are violating the lockdown restrictions in place even while the city is not even hallway through the pandemic, according to a BBC report.

“If we see things are getting better, then of course we will reduce the restrictions. But until that happens, you need to be courageous and patient. It’s very important for you and your health,” Sobyann said.

The BBC also reports that Russian officials fear more people will subvert lockdown orders as the weather warms throughout the country.

NEWSWEEK

Coronavirus COVID-19 Update

Reported Cases and Deaths by Country, Territory, or Conveyance

Country,
Other		Total
Cases		New
Cases		Total
Deaths		New
Deaths		Total
Recovered		Active
Cases		Serious,
Critical		Tot Cases/
1M pop		Deaths/
1M pop		Total
Tests		Tests/
1M pop
World3,401,002+2,529239,602+1541,081,5992,079,80151,35543630.7
USA1,131,452+42265,776 +23161,563904,11316,4813,4181996,699,87820,241
Spain242,98824,824 142,45075,7142,5005,1975311,528,83332,699
Italy207,42828,236 78,249100,9431,5783,4314672,053,42533,962
UK177,45427,510 N/A149,6001,5592,6144051,023,82415,082
France167,34624,594 50,21292,5403,8782,5643771,100,22816,856
Germany164,0776,736 126,90030,4412,1891,958802,547,05230,400
Turkey122,3923,258 53,80865,3261,4801,451391,075,04812,747
Russia114,4311,169 13,220100,0422,30078483,700,00025,354
Iran95,6466,091 76,31813,2372,8991,13973475,0235,656
Brazil92,202+936,412 +238,03947,7518,31843430339,5521,597
China82,875+14,633 77,68555737583
Canada55,0613,391 22,75128,9195571,45990832,22222,050
Belgium49,0327,703 11,89229,4377404,231665253,19821,847
Peru40,4591,124 11,12928,2066581,22734342,49810,388
Netherlands39,7914,893 N/A34,6487352,322286225,89913,184
India37,2571,223 10,00726,027270.9902,654654
Switzerland29,7051,754 23,9004,0511673,432203271,50031,371
Ecuador26,3361,063 1,91323,3601491,4936071,9504,078
Portugal25,3511,007 1,64722,6971542,48699409,96140,205
Saudi Arabia24,097169 3,55520,3731176925326,9559,392
Sweden21,5202,653 1,00517,8625312,131263119,50011,833
Ireland20,8331,265 13,3866,1821234,219256153,95431,179
Mexico20,739+1,5151,972 +11312,3776,3903781611591,188707
Pakistan18,114+22417 4,71512,982111822193,859878
Singapore17,10116 1,26815,817232,9233143,91924,600
Chile17,008234 9,0187,75639289012189,4339,910
Israel16,101225 9,1566,7201031,86026364,46742,108
Austria15,531589 13,1101,8321241,72465264,07929,321
Belarus14,91793 2,91811,906921,57910186,26219,712
Japan14,305455 2,97510,8753281134174,1501,377
Qatar14,09612 1,43612,648724,893497,72633,920
Poland13,105651 3,4918,96316034617354,6289,370
UAE13,038111 2,54310,38411,318111,200,000121,330
Romania12,567744 4,3287,49524965339183,6889,548
Ukraine10,861272 1,4139,1761432486118,5452,711
S. Korea10,780+6250 +29,1231,407552105623,06912,153
Indonesia10,551800 1,5918,160393102,305374
Denmark9,311460 6,7292,122611,60879206,57635,665
Serbia9,205185 1,3797,641651,0542191,55110,478
Philippines8,772579 1,0847,10931805108,680992
Bangladesh8,238170 1747,894150170,239426
Norway7,783210 327,541371,43639172,58631,835
Czechia7,737240 3,3724,1256772222249,63423,311
Dominican Republic7,288313 1,3875,5881446722925,3682,339
Colombia7,006314 1,5515,1411181386104,6572,057
Australia6,76793 5,745929282654588,86823,093
Panama6,720+188192 +46225,906851,5574431,8957,392
Malaysia6,071103 4,2101,758371883168,7845,215
South Africa5,951116 2,3823,453361002217,5223,668
Egypt5,895406 1,4604,02958490,000879
Finland5,051218 3,0001,833499123997,60017,615
Morocco4,569171 1,0833,3151124537,0061,003
Argentina4,532225 1,2923,015157100561,5301,361
Kuwait4,37730 1,6022,745701,0257179,00041,915
Algeria4,154453 1,8211,8802295106,500148
Moldova3,980122 1,2722,5862379873011,7632,916
Luxembourg3,80292 3,213497236,07414744,89571,720
Kazakhstan3,59725 9222,650401921268,53414,301
Bahrain3,1701,5551,60711,8635134,08278,799
Thailand2,96054 2,71918761420.8178,0832,551
Hungary2,863323 6091,931492963376,3317,901
Greece2,612140 1,3741,098362511377,2517,412
Oman2,44711 4951,94117479240,4597,923
Afghanistan2,33568 3101,957760210,593272
Nigeria2,17068 3511,7512110.315,75976
Iraq2,15394 1,41464554295,3992,372
Armenia2,14833 9771,138107251122,1777,484
Uzbekistan2,0861,2128658620.3242,5367,247
Croatia2,08575 1,421589175081836,9178,993
Ghana2,07417 2121,8454670.5113,4973,653
Azerbaijan1,85425 1,365464171832146,63014,462
Cameroon1,83261 93483712692
Iceland1,79810 1,689995,2692949,135143,988
Bosnia and Herzegovina1,78170 75595645432132,1789,808
Estonia1,69452 2531,38971,2773953,76740,532
Bulgaria1,55568 2761,211432241046,5106,694
Cuba1,53764 71475910136649,4094,362
Guinea1,5373421,1881170.5
North Macedonia1,49481 807606137173916,7988,063
New Zealand1,485+620 +11,26320213084145,58930,191
Slovenia1,43492 2331,109226904452,94825,469
Slovakia1,40323 5588225257491,07216,681
Lithuania1,39945 5947601751417132,76848,771
Ivory Coast1,33315 597721510.610,073382
Bolivia1,229+6266 +41341,029310565,791496
Djibouti1,0976724231,110213,75113,918
Hong Kong1,04085917741390.5154,98920,674
Senegal1,0243566591610.546628
Tunisia99841 3166412484323,5261,991
Latvia87016 3485062461861,12032,404
Cyprus85715 296546157101260,53650,139
Honduras80475 112617108183,643368
Albania78231 4882634272118,4982,953
Kyrgyzstan75650424412116151,4727,889
Andorra74543 468234179,6425571,67321,653
Lebanon72924 19251344107436,4205,336
Niger72833 4782173015,230216
Costa Rica7253553647142113,5292,656
Diamond Princess71213 645544
Sri Lanka6901625211320.322,4181,047
Burkina Faso64944 51788312
Uruguay64817 43519610187520,5545,917
Guatemala644+4516 725565360.97,200402
DRC60432 7549770.4
Somalia60128 315422382
San Marino58041 82457517,0941,2082,38670,319
Georgia5662073526142215,9043,987
Mayotte53923530041,976153,00010,996
Channel Islands53841 406913,0942365,34230,725
Sudan533+9136 +546451120.8
Mali50826 1962862512,172107
Maldives49117473290828,00814,815
Tanzania48016 167297780.3
Malta4673838011,058932,98974,713
Jordan459364875450.878,8857,731
Jamaica432+1031393114634,7791,614
Taiwan42932499180.363,3402,659
El Salvador42410 124290265225,4923,930
Réunion4223001222471
Kenya41121 150240280.421,702404
Palestine35376275690.432,2006,312
Venezuela33510 1481772120.4458,73716,132
Paraguay333+6710 115208547110,3421,450
Mauritius33210 312103261816,02812,603
Montenegro322233822513116,86410,929
Isle of Man31622 27123213,7162593,22837,962
Equatorial Guinea31593052250.7854609
Gabon2766720611241724325
Vietnam2702195183261,0042,681
Guinea-Bissau257192371310.51,500762
Rwanda2491091401910,969847
Congo22925195412
Faeroe Islands18718433,8277,081144,915
Martinique17914 8382547737
Liberia15218 4589304
Guadeloupe15212 9545638030
Myanmar1513111430.18,281152
Gibraltar144131134,2742,62677,944
Brunei 138124132315213,71731,355
Sierra Leone13621108170.9
Ethiopia133666410.0318,754163
Madagascar1329438153,228117
French Guiana128982924293
Togo12366481517,100858
Cabo Verde1221810321927911,423
Cambodia12212021712,222731
Trinidad and Tobago11683258361,8381,313
Bermuda114486041,831962,79144,815
Zambia1097432160.25,284287
Eswatini1061293910.9714615
Aruba10081174937191,72116,119
Monaco95731812,421102
Benin90424670.2
Haiti85106770.784874
Uganda855233233,818739
Bahamas82+111 24471209281,3133,339
Guyana822251210411579736
Liechtenstein8255262,1512690023,605
Barbados8139354282242,1607,516
Mozambique79126732,24672
Sint Maarten7613 441971,7733033297,673
Cayman Islands74106331,126151,92729,320
Chad73333540.3
CAR72106215
Libya63184290.41,949284
Nepal591643260,3742,072
French Polynesia5851712062,5999,252
Macao45378169
South Sudan454541,247111
Syria44271430.2
Zimbabwe4053130.37,642514
Eritrea39261311
Saint Martin38278398378
Mongolia381028127,6722,340
Malawi37925120.283143
Angola3011170.90.0648115
Antigua and Barbuda251571255311511,542
Timor-Leste2416818322244
Botswana23814100.47,6753,264
Grenada2013741781,40612,495
Laos1981132,021278
Belize1813314551,0432,623
Fiji18126201,0071,123
New Caledonia181711634,94717,328
Saint Lucia17152934462,429
Curaçao161329863512,139
Sao Tome and Principe164117351987
Dominica161332223835,320
Namibia16886704277
St. Vincent Grenadines1688144108973
Saint Kitts and Nevis15872822945,526
Tajikistan15152
Nicaragua147420.5
Falkland Islands131303,736372106,897
Gambia128350.4401166
Turks and Caicos125631026832,144
Burundi11460.90.0828424
Montserrat112812,204200367,212
Greenland111101941,27122,389
Vatican City112913,733
Seychelles1165112
Suriname1081172404689
MS Zaandam97
Mauritania86120.21,032222
Papua New Guinea880.960468
Yemen7140.20.071204
Bhutan752910,10113,091
British Virgin Islands63219833
Caribbean Netherlands662291104,195
St. Barth660607
Western Sahara65110
Anguilla330200
Comoros111
Saint Pierre Miquelon11173
Total:3,401,002+2,529239,602+1541,081,5992,079,80151,355436.330.7

Source : Worldometers

