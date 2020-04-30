Update: Coronavirus killed more Americans than Vietnam

April 30, 2020
by yalibnan
0 comments
The U.S. coronavirus death toll topped 60,000 on Wednesday, according to Johns Hopkins University. COVID-19 has already claimed more American lives than the Vietnam War. But despite the mounting toll, more state and city leaders plan to ease restrictions aimed at curbing the virus’ spread. 

In not even three months since the first known U.S. deaths from COVID-19, more lives have now been lost to the coronavirus pandemic on U.S. soil than the 58,220 Americans who died over nearly two decades in Vietnam.. Early Tuesday evening ET, the U.S. death toll reached 58,365, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Scientists warn that dropping the measures too soon could bring new waves of COVID-19, which will only be defeated when an effective vaccine is developed and made widely available. Work on several experimental vaccines is racing forward at a pace never seen before, bringing hope that the world could have a real weapon against the new virus as soon as this fall. 

Latest major developments:

Detailed information from the CDC on coronavirus treatment and prevention.


Britain to test 100,000 people to evaluate COVID-19 spread

Britain’s health ministry announced plans to test a randomly chosen group of 100,000 people to evaluate how the coronavirus is spreading throughout its population, Reuters reported. 

Next week, the government will also review the nationwide lockdown announced March 23, Reuters added. So far, more than 26,000 people have died of the virus in the country, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

Controversial smartphone app tracks people who have been exposed to coronavirus

A new poll by the University of Maryland and Washington Post reveals that most Americans will not use smartphone apps to trace who has been exposed to COVID-19. These types of apps are up and running in Israel — but they have caused huge controversy.

More than 80% of hospitalized COVID-19 patients in Georgia last month were black, CDC study finds

A CDC study released Wednesday found that over 80% of the COVID-19 patients hospitalized in Georgia last month were black. It’s the latest analysis showing that communities of color are being hit disproportionately hard by the coronavirus.

The study comes just days after Georgia Governor Brian Kemp started reopening some of the state’s businesses — a move condemned as premature and dangerous by local black leaders as well as public health officials and even President Trump

The study from the CDC, which is headquartered in Atlanta, surveyed eight hospitals in the state — seven in the Atlanta metro area and one southern Georgia. In the sample of 305 COVID-19 patients who were hospitalized in March, 247 — or 83.2% — were black. By comparison, 32 patients (10.8%) were white, 10 (3.4%) were Hispanic and eight (2.7%) were Asian or Pacific Islander.

“The proportion of hospitalized patients who were black was higher than expected based on overall hospital admissions,” the study says.

The analysis found that black patients were not significantly more likely to require a ventilator or to die during their hospitalization. They also were not significantly more likely to have diabetes or cardiovascular disease, though data from other studies have shown black Americans in general are more likely to have those ailments, which may put them at higher risk of severe complications from COVID-19.

The study stressed the importance of considering racial groups hit harder by COVID-19 in the response to the crisis.

“It is critical that public health officials ensure that prevention activities prioritize communities and racial groups most affected by COVID-19,” the study says.

Overall, African Americans make up more than 36% of confirmed coronavirus cases in Georgia, according to the state’s health department, slightly higher than their 32% share of the state population. And Georgia is hardly alone in seeing its black residents suffer the highest toll. 

In Maryland, black people are 31% of the population but nearly 45% of probable coronavirus deaths. In Louisiana, they are 33% of the population and 56% of deaths. Major cities including New York, ChicagoDetroit and Washington D.C. have also reported racial disparities in cases. 

Georgia is one of the first states to start easing stay-at-home restrictions during the pandemic, with some businesses including gyms, hair salons and bowling alleys opening last Friday. Movie theaters and restaurants with dine-in service reopened this week.

The state’s death toll from the virus crossed 1,000 on Tuesday. As of Wednesday evening, Georgia has reported at least 25,623 confirmed cases and 1,096 deaths. 

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms told CBSN last week that she feared the governor’s rush to reopen would prove to be “deadly” for many people in her community.

“What I’ve said is, I hope the governor is right and I’m wrong,” she said. “Because if he’s wrong, more people will die.”

CBS News

Here is the latest Coronavirus update :

Reported Cases and Deaths by Country, Territory, or Conveyance

The coronavirus COVID-19 is affecting 210 countries and territories around the world and 2 international conveyances. The day is reset after midnight GMT+0. The list of countries and territories and their continental regional classification is based on the United Nations Geoscheme. Sources are provided under “Latest Updates”Learn more about Worldometer’s COVID-19 data

Country,
Other		Total
Cases		New
Cases		Total
Deaths		New
Deaths		Total
Recovered		Active
Cases		Serious,
Critical		Tot Cases/
1M pop		Deaths/
1M pop		Total
Tests		Tests/
1M pop
World3,219,424+1,240228,197+1671,000,2931,990,93459,81141329.3
USA1,064,19461,656 147,411855,12718,6713,2151866,139,91118,549
Spain236,89924,275 132,92979,6957,7645,0675191,414,47730,253
Italy203,59127,682 71,252104,6571,7953,3674581,910,76131,603
France166,42024,087 48,22894,1054,2072,550369463,6627,103
UK165,22126,097 N/A138,7801,5592,434384818,53912,058
Germany161,5396,467 120,40034,6722,4151,928772,547,05230,400
Turkey117,5893,081 44,04070,4681,5741,39437991,61311,757
Russia99,399972 10,28688,1412,30068173,303,71722,638
Iran93,6575,957 73,79113,9092,9651,11571453,3865,398
China82,862+44,633 77,61061941583
Brazil79,3615,511 34,13239,7188,31837326339,5521,597
Canada51,5972,996 20,32728,2745571,36779754,80019,999
Belgium47,8597,501 11,28329,0757974,129647226,72419,563
Netherlands38,8024,711 N/A33,8418042,265275213,37212,453
Peru33,931943 10,03722,9516231,02929296,2628,985
India33,0621,079 8,43723,546240.8770,764559
Switzerland29,4071,716 22,6005,0911853,398198260,50030,100
Ecuador24,675883 1,55722,2351461,3995061,5293,487
Portugal24,505973 1,47022,0621692,40395379,55137,223
Saudi Arabia21,402157 2,95318,2921256155200,0005,745
Sweden20,3022,462 1,00516,8354792,010244119,50011,833
Ireland20,2531,190 13,3865,6771294,102241153,95431,179
Mexico17,799+1,0471,732 +16311,4234,6443781381377,005597
Israel15,834215 8,2337,3861151,82925364,46742,108
Singapore15,64114 1,18814,439222,6742143,91924,600
Pakistan15,525343 3,42511,757111702165,911751
Austria15,402580 12,7792,0431311,71064247,75427,509
Chile14,885216 8,0576,61237777911172,6199,030
Japan13,895413 2,36811,1143061103164,2551,299
Belarus13,18184 2,07211,025921,3959168,98617,883
Poland12,640624 3,0258,99116033416324,5278,575
Qatar12,56410 1,24311,311724,361391,41531,730
Romania11,978693 3,5697,71624762336166,9938,681
UAE11,92998 2,3299,50211,206101,122,000113,443
S. Korea10,765+4247 +19,0591,459552105619,88112,091
Ukraine9,866250 1,1038,5131292266104,5442,390
Indonesia9,771784 1,3917,59636386,985318
Denmark9,008443 6,3662,199661,55576180,06231,087
Serbia8,724173 1,2927,259789982078,9429,035
Philippines8,212558 1,0236,6313175598,941903
Norway7,710207 327,471401,42238169,12431,197
Czechia7,579227 3,1084,2447170821234,98521,943
Bangladesh7,103163 1506,7901431.059,701363
Australia6,74690 +15,685971382654551,00021,608
Dominican Republic6,652293 1,2285,1311446132725,3682,339
Panama6,378+178178 +25275,673921,4784129,8376,915
Colombia6,207278 1,4114,518118122595,0851,869
Malaysia5,945100 4,0871,758401843160,2964,953
South Africa5,350103 2,0733,17436902197,1273,324
Egypt5,268380 1,3353,55351490,000879
Finland4,906206 2,8001,900518853789,80016,207
Morocco4,321168 9283,2251117532,930892
Argentina4,285214 1,1922,87914495556,0581,240
Algeria3,848444 1,7021,7022288106,500148
Moldova3,771111 1,1142,5462129352811,7632,916
Luxembourg3,76989 3,134546216,02114241,75866,708
Kuwait3,74024 1,3892,327668766179,00041,915
Kazakhstan3,13825 8192,294411671232,41512,378
Thailand2,94754 2,66522861420.8178,0832,551
Bahrain2,9211,4551,45811,7175126,90574,581
Hungary2,727300 5361,891502823170,3007,277
Greece2,576139 5771,860412471372,1306,920
Oman2,27410 3641,90034452
Croatia2,06267 1,288707195021634,4768,398
Iraq2,00392 1,34656550286,7082,156
Uzbekistan2,0021,0968978600.3242,5367,247
Afghanistan1,93960 2521,62775029,000231
Armenia1,93230 9001,002106521020,1896,813
Cameroon1,83261 93483712692
Iceland1,79710 1,6561315,2662947,573139,411
Azerbaijan1,76623 1,267476181742137,37913,549
Nigeria1,72851 3071,370280.212,82862
Bosnia and Herzegovina1,67765 71090245112029,1308,879
Ghana1,67116 1881,4674540.5100,6223,238
Estonia1,66650 2361,380101,2563851,18838,588
New Zealand1,476+219 1,24121613064134,57027,906
Cuba1,46758 61779214130545,3444,003
Bulgaria1,44764 2431,14038208945,2086,506
North Macedonia1,44273 627742136923516,0507,704
Slovenia1,41889 2301,099256824351,60724,824
Slovakia1,39122 4848858255481,33814,898
Lithuania1,37545 5637671750517118,20143,420
Guinea1,3513131,0311030.5
Ivory Coast1,23814 557667470.5
Djibouti1,0775994761,090212,98513,143
Bolivia1,05355 11088839055,791496
Hong Kong1,03883020441380.5145,64019,426
Tunisia98040 2946462083322,0621,867
Senegal8823155581530.546628
Latvia84915 3484864450854,81129,059
Cyprus84315 148680156981253,21944,079
Albania76630 4552814266108,0282,790
Andorra74342 423278179,6165441,67321,653
Honduras73866 73599107573,643368
Kyrgyzstan72943728410112150,7757,783
Lebanon72124 15054744106432,4464,754
Niger71332 4352462915,148213
Costa Rica7133233848140113,1172,575
Diamond Princess71213 645544
Sri Lanka6491365062300.317,715827
Burkina Faso64143 498100312
Uruguay630+515 41220311181419,0165,474
Somalia58228 205342372
San Marino56341 69453616,5921,2082,23565,869
Guatemala55716 624795310.97,200402
Channel Islands53738 3861133,0892195,34230,725
Georgia5171783336130212,5933,157
DRC49130 5940250.3
Mali48225 1293282412,172107
Tanzania48016 167297780.3
Malta46333912011,049931,73671,875
Mayotte46023522141,686152,7009,897
Jordan451356875440.863,7376,247
Taiwan429311112180.362,3682,619
Réunion4203001202469
Jamaica39629360313423,9931,348
Kenya38415 129240270.317,992335
El Salvador377106262358122,5933,483
Sudan37528 3231590.6
Palestine34471271670.427,0005,293
Mauritius33210 306163261814,44511,358
Venezuela33110 1421792120.4458,73716,132
Montenegro3222031122513116,86410,929
Equatorial Guinea31593052250.7854609
Isle of Man31321 25834213,6812473,04935,857
Maldives27817260251425,2969,798
Gabon2766720611241724325
Vietnam2702224883212,9652,188
Paraguay23910212813418,8911,247
Rwanda22598127178,464653
Congo20719180381
Guinea-Bissau205191851040.51,500762
Faeroe Islands18718163,8276,851140,208
Martinique17514 8378546637
Myanmar1502711730.17,718142
Guadeloupe14912 82551137230
Liberia14116 4580283
Gibraltar141131104,1852,19865,240
Brunei 138124132315213,42830,694
Ethiopia130586910.0316,434143
Madagascar1289038153,107112
French Guiana12593314193
Cambodia12211931711,905712
Trinidad and Tobago11671378361,6421,173
Cabo Verde114211120527911,423
Bermuda1114857101,782962,19735,277
Togo1096438130.86,675806
Sierra Leone1041288130.5
Aruba10073254937191,64915,445
Zambia975440150.25,284287
Monaco95583312,421102
Eswatini911080780.9714615
Liechtenstein8255262,1512690023,605
Uganda815229229,279640
Bahamas8011 2346120328
Barbados8039344278242,0056,977
Haiti7686270.577668
Mozambique76126421,89661
Sint Maarten7513 332971,7493033027,044
Guyana74155159410464590
Cayman Islands73106231,111151,53523,356
Benin64333050.08
Libya61184190.31,623236
French Polynesia5850812062,4098,576
Nepal571641257,1891,963
Chad52193130.1
CAR50104010
Macao453411169
Syria43211920.2
Eritrea39192011
Saint Martin382411398378
Mongolia381028127,2922,224
Malawi36726120.274439
South Sudan34343
Zimbabwe3252320.36,834460
Angola277180.80.06
Antigua and Barbuda2411101245311131,154
Timor-Leste2461818322244
Botswana23517100.46,0162,558
Grenada2013741781,40612,495
Laos1971231,917263
Belize189714559952,502
Fiji18126201,0071,123
New Caledonia181711634,45615,608
Saint Lucia17152934462,429
Curaçao161329863432,090
Dominica161332223835,320
Namibia16886704277
St. Vincent Grenadines1688144108973
Saint Kitts and Nevis154112822935,508
Nicaragua137320.5
Falkland Islands131123,736353101,437
Turks and Caicos125631026832,144
Burundi11460.90.0828424
Montserrat112812,204200367,212
Greenland111101941,20021,138
Seychelles1165112
Gambia108140.4401166
Suriname1081172404689
Vatican City102812,484
MS Zaandam97
Mauritania86120.21,032222
Papua New Guinea880.960468
Sao Tome and Principe844371987
Bhutan75299,86512,785
British Virgin Islands63219833
St. Barth660607
Western Sahara65110
Yemen6150.21204
Caribbean Netherlands551911104,195
Anguilla330200
Saint Pierre Miquelon11173
Total:3,219,424+1,240228,197+1671,000,2931,990,93459,811413.029.3

