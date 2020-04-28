Trump says China could have stopped coronavirus from spreading, U.S. investigating

April 28, 2020
by yalibnan
0 comments
Share:

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Monday that China could have stopped the coronavirus before it swept the globe and said his administration was conducting “serious investigations” into what happened. 

Xi’s one-man rule hamstrings coronavirus response . President Xi Jinping has consolidated so much power that China’s bureaucracy fears acting without his orders, a situation that initially hampered Beijing’s response to the Wuhan pneumonia. (Nikkei montage/Reuters/Akira Kodaka)

“We’re doing very serious investigations … We are not happy with China,” Trump said at a White House news conference. 

“We believe it could have been stopped at the source. It could have been stopped quickly and it wouldn’t have spread all over the world.”

REUTERS

Share:
Share Tweet Pin It +1
This error message is only visible to WordPress admins

Error: No connected account.

Please go to the Instagram Feed settings page to connect an account.