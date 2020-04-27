17 arrested in Lebanon over oil import fraud

A Lebanese judge on Saturday arrested 16 employees and officials in oil facilities of Lebanon and the director of Sonatrach in Lebanon over fraud in oil import operations, the National News Agency reported.

The employees, arrested by Mount Lebanon’s Public Appeal Prosecutor Ghada Aoun, are accused of receiving bribes for taking part in the fraud.

Lebanon received on March 16 a fuel shipment from Sonatrach, a state-owned oil company of Algeria, which was to be used in electricity production in Jiyeh and Zouk power plants.

Test results showed that the shipment does not meet the required quality criteria.

Xinhua