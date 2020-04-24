Elizabeth Warren’s Oldest Brother Dies of Coronavirus

April 24, 2020
by yalibnan
0 comments
Share:

The oldest brother of Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Donald Reed Herring, has died from the coronavirus. 

Warren issued an emotional tribute to the former pilotCredit: Elizabeth Warren

The former Democratic presidential candidate said Thursday that her brother died Tuesday evening. She tweeted that he spent his career in the military after joining the Air Force at the age of 19 and was “charming and funny, a natural leader.”  

The Boston Globe reported that Reed died in Norman, Oklahoma, about three weeks after testing positive for the virus. He was 86. Warren thanked the nurses and staff who took care of him.

NBC

Share:
Share Tweet Pin It +1
This error message is only visible to WordPress admins

Error: No connected account.

Please go to the Instagram Feed settings page to connect an account.