Lebanese MPs sprayed with sanitizer at makeshift parliament

April 21, 2020
Lebanese MPs were sprayed with sanitizer as they arrived for a legislative session on Tuesday that was relocated from the Beirut parliament building to a theatre to allow for social distancing against the coronavirus. 

MPs had their temperatures taken upon arrival at the UNESCO Palace building and their legs were sprayed by a man in hazmat suit. Many wore facemasks during media interviews. 

Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri sat on a desk on stage as the three-day session began. 

MPs will debate draft laws including one to regulate the cultivation of cannabis for medical use, a controversial amnesty, and a proposal to lift immunity from prosecution for government ministers.      

REUTERS

