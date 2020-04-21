A massacre in Baakline Shouf. Gunman kills 9 including 5 Syrians



BEIRUT: A gunman shot dead at least nine people, including at least five Syrians, in Baakline , the largest Druze town in the Shouf region of Mount Lebanon security sources said.

Photo of 2 of the victims in the Baakline massacre as provided by Hezbollah’s Al Manar website

National News Agency initially reported seven people were killed in the shooting spree, but security sources later told a Lebanese daily that bodies of two more victims were found. One source warned that the death toll could rise further.

The victims were found in different locations in the Chouf town of Baakline southeast of Beirut, the sources added

The identity of the shooter and his motive were not immediately clear, NNA said. It said the shooter fled to nearby fields and was being hunted down by security forces. The perpetrator has not yet been caught, a security source said hours later.

NNA said a pump action rifle and a Kalashnikov assault rifle were used in the shootings.

One of the Lebanese victims was identified as Karim Harfouch, 27 who hails from the town of Baakline

Prime Minister Hassan Diab condemned the crime and demanded that security and judicial authorities expedite the investigation into the tragic incident to reveal the motive and apprehend the assailant.

“The crime has confused the area’s residents as well as security forces,” LBCI reported .

MP Marwan Hamadeh of the Democratic Gathering, who hails from the town, said there are indications that the killer could be “mentally disturbed.”

“He must be pursued, arrested and put on a quick trial,” he added.

TV networks later said that army helicopters were flying over the Baakline forests in search of the shooter.

Such shootings in Lebanon, where many people still keep rifles or pistols in their homes, are rare.

Lebanon is home to over a million Syrian refugees and hundreds of thousands of Syrian workers.