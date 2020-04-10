Here’s when Americans get their stimulus check

Want to know when your stimulus check will arrive?
Here’s what you need to know.
Stimulus Checks
For many Americans, stimulus checks will arrive soon. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin has said most Americans will receive their stimulus check by April 17. Director of the U.S. National Economic Council Larry Kudlow said checks will start going out this week or next. According to The Washington Post, which has reviewed a timetable from the IRS, stimulus checks could be distributed as follows (of course, these dates are subject to change):
April 9, 2020
Stimulus checks could be sent to some taxpayers as early as Thursday, April 9. If you filed your income taxes in 2018 or 2019 and provided your direct deposit information to the IRS, your stimulus check could be sent today. Estimated arrival time in your bank account could be on or before April 14, 2020.
April 24, 2020
The IRS will begin sending paper stimulus checks. The plan is to send paper stimulus checks to taxpayers with the lowest adjusted gross income first. Therefore, taxpayers who earned less than $10,000 will receive a paper check first.Today In: Personal Finance
May 1, 2020
This week, the IRS will send paper stimulus checks to taxpayers who earned between $10,001 and $20,000.
May 8, 2020
This week, the IRS will send paper stimulus checks to taxpayers who earned between $20,001 and $30,000.
May – September 2020
From May through September, the IRS will continue to send paper checks in order from lowest income to highest income based on 2018 or 2019 tax information.
September 4, 2020
The IRS will mail any remaining checks, such as to married couples making $198,000 (the maximum joint income that is eligible to receive a stimulus check).
September 11, 2020
The IRS will send checks to those who didn’t provide contact information to the IRS.
Can You Get Your Stimulus Check Sooner?
You may be able to get your stimulus check sooner (although no guarantees of course):
Stimulus Checks: Q&A
How much money can I get?
Individuals: $1,200
Married Couples: $2,400
Dependent Children: $500 (must be less than 17-years-old)
What are the income thresholds?
There is no minimum adjusted gross income threshold. However, the stimulus check amount phases out by $5 for every $100 above certain income levels based on your tax filing status:
At what income level will I not qualify for a stimulus check?
Helpful Resources
