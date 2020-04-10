Coronavirus Update: Worldwide deaths from the virus top 100,000

April 10, 2020
NEW YORK (AP) — The worldwide death toll from the coronavirus topped 100,000 as Christians around the globe marked a Good Friday unlike any other — in front of computer screens instead of in church pews — and some countries tiptoed toward reopening segments of their battered economies.

Around the world, public health officials and religious leaders alike warned people against violating the lockdowns and social distancing rules over Easter and allowing the virus to come storming back. Authorities resorted to roadblocks and other means to discourage travel.

In Italy, officials employed helicopters, drones and stepped-up police checks to make sure residents didn’t slip out of their homes. On Thursday alone, police stopped some 300,000 people around Italy to check whether they had permission to travel. About 10,000 were issued summonses.

Some churches held services online, while others arranged prayers at drive-in theaters. Fire-scarred Notre Dame Cathedral came back to life briefly in Paris, days before the first anniversary of the April 15 inferno that ravaged it. Services were broadcast from the closed-to-the-public cathedral.

The holiday observances came as the worldwide number of deaths tracked by Johns Hopkins University hit a bleak milestone of 100,000 since late December, when the outbreak emerged in China. More than 1.6 million people around the globe have been infected, by the university’s count.

The true number of lives lost is believed be much higher because of limited testing, cover-ups by some governments, and different counting practices. For example, in places like New York, Italy and Spain, many victims who died outside a hospital — say, in a home or a nursing home — have not been counted.

The U.S. had over 18,000 dead, putting it on track to overtake Italy as the country with the highest death toll. Almost a half-million Americans were confirmed infected. About half of dead were in the New York metropolitan area, which includes northern New Jersey, lower Connecticut and Long Island. 

Still, there were signs of hope.

New York state reported 777 new deaths, down slightly from the day before, for an overall toll of more than 7,800. 

“I understand intellectually why it’s happening,” Gov. Andrew Cuomo said. “”It doesn’t make it any easier to accept.”

But state officials said the number of people in intensive care dropped for the first time since mid-March and hospitalizations are slowing: 290 new patients in a single day, compared with daily increases of more than 1,000 last week. 

Cuomo said if the trend holds, New York might not need the overflow field hospitals that officials have been scrambling to construct.

“There is a light at the end of the tunnel,” said Dr. Jolion McGreevy, medical director of Mount Sinai Hospital’s emergency department. “It’s getting better, but it’s not like it’s going to just drop off overnight. I think it’s going to continue to slowly decline over the next weeks and months.”

With the pandemic slamming economies, the head of the International Monetary Fund warned that the global economy is headed for the worst recession since the Depression. 

In Europe, the 19 countries that use the euro currency overcame weeks of bitter divisions to agree on spending $550 billion to cushion the recession caused by the virus. Mario Centeno, who heads the eurozone finance ministers’ group, called the package “totally unprecedented. … Tonight Europe has shown it

As weeks of lockdowns were extended in nation after nation, governments were pressed to ease restrictions on key businesses and industries.

After a two-week freeze on all nonessential economic activity, Spain decided to allow factories and construction sites to resume work on Monday, while schools, most shops and offices will remain closed. Spanish authorities said they trust that the move won’t cause a significant surge in infections. 

“We wouldn’t be adopting them otherwise,” said María José Sierra of Spain’s health emergency center.

The head of the World Health Organization, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, warned that a premature lifting of restrictions could “lead to a deadly resurgence.” 

In Italy, the industrial lobbies in regions representing 45% of the country’s economic output urged the government to ease its two-week lockdown on all nonessential manufacturing, saying the country “risks definitively shutting down its own motor, and every day that passes the risk grows not to be able to restart it.”

Italy reported 570 additional deaths for a running total of more than 18,800 but said the number of hospital admissions is falling along with the number of patients in intensive care.

Malaysia’s prime minister announced a two-week extension to the country’s lockdown but said selected economic sectors can reopen in phases while following strict hygiene rules.

In the Kenyan capital of Nairobi, people desperate for food stampeded, pushing through a gate at a district office in the Kibera slum. Police fired tear gas, injuring several people. 

In Japan, the world’s third-largest economy, many have criticized Prime Minister Shinzo Abe as being too slow to act against the pandemic. In a rare rebuke, the Japanese prefecture of Aichi, home to the Toyota car company, declared its own state of emergency, saying it cannot wait for the government.

“The situation is critical,” said Aichi Gov. Hideaki Omura. “We decided to do everything we can to protect Aichi residents’ lives and health.” 

Japan has the world’s oldest population, and COVID-19 can be especially serious for the elderly. 

In some of the worst-hit countries, Italy and Spain, new infections, hospitalizations and deaths have been leveling off. But the daily tolls remain shocking.

The 605 new deaths announced in Spain were the lowest in more than two weeks. The coronavirus has claimed more than 15,800 lives there, though the rates of contagion and deaths are dropping.

Britain recorded 980 new deaths, its highest daily total, for close to 9,000 in all. 

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was moved out of intensive care on Thursday after spending three nights there being treated for the virus. The 55-year-old remained hospitalized in London. His father, Stanley Johnson, said the prime minister needs to “rest up” before returning to work.

Associated Press

Confirmed Cases and Deaths by Country, Territory, or Conveyance

The coronavirus COVID-19 is affecting 210 countries and territories around the world and 2 international conveyances. The day is reset after midnight GMT+0. Sources are provided under “Latest Updates”Report coronavirus cases

Country,
Other		Total
Cases		New
Cases		Total
Deaths		New
Deaths		Total
Recovered		Active
Cases		Serious,
Critical		Tot Cases/
1M pop		Deaths/
1M pop		Total
Tests		Tests/
1M pop
World1,684,281+80,629102,053+6,361375,2211,207,00749,77421613.1
USA493,087+24,52118,325 +1,63426,783447,97910,8961,490552,499,6937,552
Spain157,053+3,83115,970 +52355,66885,4157,3713,359342355,0007,593
Italy147,577+3,95118,849 +57030,45598,2733,4972,441312906,86414,999
France124,869+7,12013,197 +98724,93286,7407,0041,913202333,8075,114
Germany120,157+1,9222,688 +8153,91363,5564,8951,434321,317,88715,730
China81,907+423,336 +177,4551,116144572
UK73,758+8,6818,958 +98013564,6651,5591,086132316,8364,667
Iran68,192+1,9724,232 +12235,46528,4953,96981250242,5682,888
Turkey47,029+4,7471,006 +982,42343,6001,66755812307,2103,643
Belgium26,667+1,6843,019 +4965,56818,0801,2782,30126084,2487,269
Switzerland24,551+5001,002 +5411,10012,4493862,837116178,50020,625
Netherlands23,097+1,3352,511 +11525020,3361,4241,348147101,5345,926
Canada22,046+1,281556 +475,83415,65651858415370,3159,812
Brazil19,638+1,4931,057 +10317318,40829692562,985296
Portugal15,472+1,516435 +2623314,8042261,51743123,56412,118
Austria13,555+311319 +246,0647,1722611,50535134,74314,961
Russia11,917+1,78694 +1879511,0288820.61,090,0007,469
S. Korea10,450+27208 +47,1173,125552044503,0519,812
Israel10,408+44095 +91,1839,1301241,20211117,33913,557
Sweden9,685+544870 +773818,4347499598654,7005,416
Ireland8,089+1,515287 +24257,7771941,6385853,00010,734
India7,598+873246 +197746,57860.2189,111137
Ecuador7,161+2,196297 +253686,4961714061721,5681,222
Chile6,501+52965 +81,5714,86570340372,7973,808
Norway6,298+79113 +5326,153701,16221123,17022,720
Australia6,203+5153 +23,1413,009742432338,34613,269
Poland5,955+380181 +73185,4561601575118,2953,126
Peru5,897+641169 +311,5694,159130179556,6811,719
Denmark5,819+184247 +101,7733,7991131,0054364,73111,176
Czechia5,674+105119 +73465,2099853011114,85410,725
Japan5,530+18399 6854,746109440.864,387509
Romania5,467+265270 +227294,4681832841455,4302,881
Pakistan4,695+20666 +17273,90245210.354,706248
Malaysia4,346+11870 +31,8302,44669134269,6752,153
Philippines4,195+119221 +181403,834138224,500224
Saudi Arabia3,651+36447 +36852,919571051115,5853,320
Indonesia3,512+219306 +262822,92413117,67965
Mexico3,441+260194 +206332,6148927231,492244
UAE3,360+37016 +24182,92613402593,09559,967
Luxembourg3,223+10854 +25002,669305,1498628,27345,166
Serbia3,105+23871 +51182,916136355814,2401,630
Finland2,769+16448 +63002,42182500941,2007,436
Panama2,75266 162,6701076381511,7762,729
Dominican Republic2,620+271126 +8982,396147242127,936732
Qatar2,512+1362272,27937872245,33915,737
Thailand2,473+5033 +11,0131,42761350.571,8601,030
Colombia2,22369 1741,9808544134,910686
Ukraine2,203+31169 +12612,0733350223,522538
Singapore2,108+198+14921,60929360172,68012,423
Greece2,011+5692 +52691,65077193935,5323,409
South Africa2,003+6924 +64101,5697340.473,0281,231
Belarus1,981+49519 +31691,79372210253,0005,609
Argentina1,89481 +23751,4389642216,379362
Egypt1,794+95135 +173841,27518125,000244
Algeria1,761+95256 +214051,100464063,35977
Iceland1,675+27+1751917114,9092134,125100,002
Croatia1,495+8821 +12311,24334364514,6123,559
Morocco1,448+74107 +101221,21913937,239196
Moldova1,438+14929 561,3538035676,2711,555
New Zealand1,283+44+137390852660.455,68511,548
Iraq1,279+4770 +155065932232,158800
Estonia1,258+5124 931,14199481827,88321,019
Hungary1,190+21077 +111121,00117123829,9483,100
Slovenia1,160+3645 +2137978365582233,04715,896
Lithuania999+4422 +65492314367836,05113,243
Kuwait993+83123869262330.2
Azerbaijan991+6510 +115982227981.061,3426,050
Hong Kong990+16309677151320.596,70912,900
Armenia937+1612 +21497763031646,0812,052
Bahrain925+38+15393803544457,68133,899
Bosnia and Herzegovina901+4336 +11297364275116,9112,106
Cameroon820+1712 98710310.5
Kazakhstan812+3110 +26473821430.561,9553,300
Slovakia715+142369051310.422,9574,205
Diamond Princess71211 6198210
North Macedonia711+4832 +24163815341156,5713,154
Tunisia671+2825 256217857210,087853
Bulgaria635+1725 +1545563391418,5022,663
Uzbekistan624+42425798190.0970,0002,091
Latvia612+23165933324226,65614,132
Lebanon609+2720 +1765132889313,5301,982
Andorra601+1826 +171504177,7783371,67321,653
Cyprus595+3110 5852711493816,30813,507
Cuba564+4915 514981150112,0231,061
Costa Rica558+1942513131100.66,2981,236
Afghanistan521+3715 32474130.4
Oman484+271093723950.6
Uruguay473+172062601313626,8561,974
Ivory Coast44452389170.1
Burkina Faso44324 146273211
Bangladesh424+9427 +633364130.27,35945
Albania416+723 182211714583,3851,176
Niger41011 40359170.54,251176
Channel Islands398+37+1403492,289521,1576,655
Honduras382+3923 7352103921,600162
Taiwan382+2+191285160.343,8861,843
Réunion382+20403423427
Ghana37843682120.237,4051,204
Jordan3721701955360.717,0001,666
Malta350+13163324793513,73231,100
San Marino344+1134 502601410,1381,00284624,933
Mauritius318+4+223286325076,7305,292
Kyrgyzstan298+18+1352585460.89,6181,474
Nigeria28851230210.035,00024
Bolivia268+419 +12247323259151
Palestine267+4+145220520.416,0683,150
Senegal265+151371261160.1
Vietnam257+214411383118,8071,221
Montenegro255+34249740632,3293,708
Georgia234+16541776590.83,271820
DRC215+3520 +21318220.2
Isle of Man201+1110397112,364121,93422,744
Guinea1941118315
Mayotte191+750139470071,3004,765
Sri Lanka19054129590.33,248152
Kenya189+522160240.15,27898
Faeroe Islands184145393,7665,408110,677
Venezuela1718478660.3139,2824,898
Martinique15450981941016
Djibouti150+103611315213,7403,785
Guadeloupe14367681335720
Brunei 136+19936331129,34221,354
Paraguay129+5+1181051180.82,262317
Gibraltar127+4695813,7701,54345,799
Guatemala126+3117106370.21,13463
Cambodia1197247175,768345
El Salvador117+1415964180.9
Rwanda1137106980662
Trinidad and Tobago10911007861,045747
Madagascar93118213
Monaco90+658442,29325
Mali87+13225840.3
Aruba86+427598051,0589,910
French Guiana8343401278
Liechtenstein79+155232,0722690023,605
Togo76+3254890.42,069250
Barbados67+1+111524233146942,415
Ethiopia65+9+145810.60.033,23228
Jamaica631346211907306
Congo60550110.9
Uganda535313,31072
French Polynesia51511827442,649
Sint Maarten50+7+233921,1661871343,125
Bermuda4825192771643545,684
Cayman Islands45638685154797,288
Macao451035169
Gabon44142200.4
Bahamas41528110420
Zambia40+1+12513120.11,23967
Guyana378234478145184
Liberia37+6+132971.0
Guinea-Bissau3636181,500762
Benin35+952930.08
Eritrea34+13410
Tanzania32+7+25240.50.05
Saint Martin321119582852
Haiti31+12930.236532
Myanmar27+42220.50.061,40626
Libya2481530.149272
Somalia21+911910.06
Mozambique20+32180.648315
Angola192150.60.06
Antigua and Barbuda191711942040408
Syria1941310.1
Maldives1913635
Equatorial Guinea1831513854609
New Caledonia18117632,6089,135
Dominica16+15112223094,293
Fiji16+11618
Laos161621,035142
Mongolia164125
Namibia163136362142
Sudan152110.30.05
Saint Lucia15+111482
Curaçao1476856
Botswana131260.41,154491
Grenada1212210745400
St. Vincent Grenadines1211110856505
Eswatini127510
Zimbabwe1180.70.243829
Chad11290.7
Greenland1111019477013,564
Saint Kitts and Nevis11112071973,703
Seychelles1111112
Belize10+1+181255364915
Suriname1045172
MS Zaandam97
Malawi9+1810.50.05
Nepal9180.33,524121
Montserrat9911,803367,212
Turks and Caicos8720726611,576
CAR882
Vatican City8269,988
Sierra Leone8+181
Cabo Verde715132
Mauritania72420.225855
Nicaragua7610.2
St. Barth615607
Bhutan52361,1661,511
Falkland Islands5141,43713739,368
Gambia42120.4
Sao Tome and Principe44181987
South Sudan4+140.4
Western Sahara447
Anguilla33200
British Virgin Islands3399
Burundi330.3
Caribbean Netherlands227610381
Papua New Guinea220.2728
Timor-Leste2+1112
Saint Pierre Miquelon11173
Yemen1+110.03
Total:1,684,281+80,629102,053+6,361375,2211,207,00749,774216.113.1

Highlighted in green= all cases have recovered from the infectionHighlighted in grey= all cases have had an outcome (there are no active cases)The “New” columns for China display the previous day changes (as China reports after the day is over). For all other countries, the “New” columns display the changes for the current day while still in progress.

