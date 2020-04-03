Confirmed coronavirus cases worldwide pass one million

April 3, 2020
by yalibnan
BY SOO KIM

The coronavirus has infected more than a million people around the world, according to the latest figures from Johns Hopkins University.

The virus, which was first reported in Wuhan, China, has spread to at least 181 countries and regions. The U.S. has more cases than any other country, with more than 240,529 confirmed infections to date, followed by Italy (115,242) and Spain (112,065). All three countries have overtaken the number of cases in China, which now has a confirmed infected population of 81,589 people.

While China has seen a rise in imported cases in recent days, the outbreak has been largely contained, with outbound travel restrictions now lifted in the Hubei province. Restrictions are also due to be lifted in Wuhan later this month.

But cases continue to soar outside China and the spread of the virus has been picking up pace in the U.S., the current global epicenter of the outbreak. New York continues to report the country’s highest number of cases, with more than 83,700 confirmed infections to date, including 47,439 cases in New York City, the office of New York Governor Andrew Cuomo confirmed as of Wednesday.

While the virus continues to devastate Italy and Spain, having killed thousands, both countries have also reported the two largest number of recoveries. Spain has seen more than 26,000 people recover from infection, while Italy has seen more than 18,000 recoveries.

Both European nations have also shown signs of the outbreak slowing down, with each reporting brief moments of a slight decline in new infections and deaths.

In the Middle East, Iran has seen more than 50,400 confirmed infections, including 3,160 deaths. Last week, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani claimed the country’s death toll was declining, based on a reported drop in the number of hospital check-ins.

Rouhani said at a meeting with the National Task Force for Fighting the Coronavirus, “Among the topics discussed was a report according to which it was evident that hospital check-ins in provinces had declined and that the death toll was declining, both of which are important to us.”

Elsewhere in Asia, South Korea also managed to contain the spread of the virus after seeing an explosion of around 500 or more new cases per day for a prolonged period. It now has nearly 9,900 cases, including 169 deaths so far.

Large parts of Africa have yet to report cases but the outbreak has spread to several nations including to South Africa, Egypt, Morocco, Tunisia, Ghana and Senegal, among others.

Latin America has also reportedly remained largely unaffected but cases have been confirmed in some countries including in Brazil, Peru, Colombia, Argentina, Panama, and Honduras, among a handful of others.

NEWSWEEK

Confirmed Cases and Deaths by Country, Territory, or Conveyance

The coronavirus COVID-19 is affecting 204 countries and territories around the world and 2 international conveyances: the Diamond Princess cruise ship harbored in Yokohama, Japan, and the Holland America’s MS Zaandam cruise ship. The day is reset after midnight GMT+0.

Courtesy of Worldometer.com

