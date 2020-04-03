Confirmed coronavirus cases worldwide pass one million

BY SOO KIM

The coronavirus has infected more than a million people around the world, according to the latest figures from Johns Hopkins University.

The virus, which was first reported in Wuhan, China, has spread to at least 181 countries and regions. The U.S. has more cases than any other country, with more than 240,529 confirmed infections to date, followed by Italy (115,242) and Spain (112,065). All three countries have overtaken the number of cases in China, which now has a confirmed infected population of 81,589 people.

While China has seen a rise in imported cases in recent days, the outbreak has been largely contained, with outbound travel restrictions now lifted in the Hubei province. Restrictions are also due to be lifted in Wuhan later this month.

But cases continue to soar outside China and the spread of the virus has been picking up pace in the U.S., the current global epicenter of the outbreak. New York continues to report the country’s highest number of cases, with more than 83,700 confirmed infections to date, including 47,439 cases in New York City, the office of New York Governor Andrew Cuomo confirmed as of Wednesday.

While the virus continues to devastate Italy and Spain, having killed thousands, both countries have also reported the two largest number of recoveries. Spain has seen more than 26,000 people recover from infection, while Italy has seen more than 18,000 recoveries.

Both European nations have also shown signs of the outbreak slowing down, with each reporting brief moments of a slight decline in new infections and deaths.

In the Middle East, Iran has seen more than 50,400 confirmed infections, including 3,160 deaths. Last week, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani claimed the country’s death toll was declining, based on a reported drop in the number of hospital check-ins.

Rouhani said at a meeting with the National Task Force for Fighting the Coronavirus, “Among the topics discussed was a report according to which it was evident that hospital check-ins in provinces had declined and that the death toll was declining, both of which are important to us.”

Elsewhere in Asia, South Korea also managed to contain the spread of the virus after seeing an explosion of around 500 or more new cases per day for a prolonged period. It now has nearly 9,900 cases, including 169 deaths so far.

Large parts of Africa have yet to report cases but the outbreak has spread to several nations including to South Africa, Egypt, Morocco, Tunisia, Ghana and Senegal, among others.

Latin America has also reportedly remained largely unaffected but cases have been confirmed in some countries including in Brazil, Peru, Colombia, Argentina, Panama, and Honduras, among a handful of others.

Confirmed Cases and Deaths by Country, Territory, or Conveyance

The coronavirus COVID-19 is affecting 204 countries and territories around the world and 2 international conveyances: the Diamond Princess cruise ship harbored in Yokohama, Japan, and the Holland America’s MS Zaandam cruise ship. The day is reset after midnight GMT+0.

1M pop World 1,009,776 +74,580 52,856 +5,664 211,907 745,013 37,712 129.5 6.8 USA 240,529 +25,526 5,810 +708 10,365 224,354 5,421 727 18 Italy 115,242 +4,668 13,915 +760 18,278 83,049 4,053 1,906 230 Spain 112,065 +7,947 10,348 +961 26,743 74,974 6,092 2,397 221 Germany 84,788 +6,807 1,107 +176 22,440 61,241 3,936 1,012 13 China 81,589 +35 3,318 +6 76,408 1,863 429 57 2 France 59,105 +2,116 5,387 +1,355 12,428 41,290 6,399 905 83 Iran 50,468 +2,875 3,160 +124 16,711 30,597 3,956 601 38 UK 33,718 +4,244 2,921 +569 135 30,662 163 497 43 Switzerland 18,827 +1,059 536 +48 4,013 14,278 348 2,175 62 Turkey 18,135 +2,456 356 +79 415 17,364 1,101 215 4 Belgium 15,348 +1,384 1,011 +183 2,495 11,842 1,144 1,324 87 Netherlands 14,697 +1,083 1,339 +166 250 13,108 1,053 858 78 Canada 11,131 +1,400 161 +47 1,906 9,064 120 295 4 Austria 11,123 +412 158 +12 1,749 9,216 227 1,235 18 S. Korea 9,976 +89 169 +4 5,828 3,979 55 195 3 Portugal 9,034 +783 209 +22 68 8,757 230 886 20 Brazil 7,910 +1,030 299 +57 127 7,484 296 37 1 Israel 6,857 +765 36 +10 338 6,483 107 792 4 Sweden 5,568 +621 308 +69 103 5,157 429 551 30 Australia 5,279 +231 28 +5 585 4,666 50 207 1 Norway 5,144 +267 50 +6 32 5,062 96 949 9 Ireland 3,849 +402 98 +13 5 3,746 109 779 20 Czechia 3,805 +216 44 +5 67 3,694 72 355 4 Russia 3,548 +771 30 +6 235 3,283 8 24 0.2 Chile 3,404 +373 18 +2 335 3,051 31 178 0.9 Denmark 3,386 +279 123 +19 1,089 2,174 153 585 21 Ecuador 3,163 +405 120 +22 65 2,978 100 179 7 Malaysia 3,116 +208 50 +5 767 2,299 105 96 2 Poland 2,946 +392 57 +14 56 2,833 50 78 2 Romania 2,738 +278 115 +23 267 2,356 78 142 6 Philippines 2,633 +322 107 +11 51 2,475 1 24 1.0 India 2,543 +545 72 +14 191 2,280 2 0.05 Luxembourg 2,487 +168 30 +1 80 2,377 31 3,973 48 Pakistan 2,421 +303 34 +7 125 2,262 9 11 0.2 Japan 2,384 57 472 1,855 69 19 0.5 Saudi Arabia 1,885 +165 21 +5 328 1,536 31 54 0.6 Thailand 1,875 +104 15 +3 505 1,355 23 27 0.2 Indonesia 1,790 +113 170 +13 112 1,508 7 0.6 Greece 1,544 +129 53 +2 61 1,430 91 148 5 Finland 1,518 +72 19 +2 300 1,199 65 274 3 South Africa 1,462 +82 5 50 1,407 7 25 0.08 Peru 1,414 +91 55 +17 537 822 51 43 2 Dominican Republic 1,380 +96 60 +3 16 1,304 147 127 6 Mexico 1,378 +163 37 +8 35 1,306 1 11 0.3 Iceland 1,319 +99 4 +2 284 1,031 12 3,865 12 Panama 1,317 32 9 1,276 50 305 7 Serbia 1,171 +111 31 +3 42 1,098 81 134 4 Colombia 1,161 +96 19 +2 55 1,087 50 23 0.4 Argentina 1,133 34 +2 256 843 25 0.8 Singapore 1,049 +49 4 +1 266 779 24 179 0.7 UAE 1,024 +210 8 96 920 2 104 0.8 Croatia 1,011 +48 7 +1 88 916 34 246 2 Algeria 986 +139 86 +28 61 839 22 2 Qatar 949 +114 3 +1 72 874 37 329 1 Ukraine 897 +103 22 +2 19 856 21 0.5 Slovenia 897 +56 17 +2 70 810 31 431 8 Egypt 865 +86 58 +6 201 606 8 0.6 Estonia 858 +79 11 +6 45 802 16 647 8 Hong Kong 802 +36 4 154 644 8 107 0.5 New Zealand 797 +89 1 92 704 2 165 0.2 Iraq 772 +44 54 +2 202 516 19 1 Diamond Princess 712 11 619 82 15 Morocco 708 +54 44 +5 31 633 1 19 1 Armenia 663 +92 7 +3 33 623 30 224 2 Lithuania 649 +68 9 +1 7 633 11 238 3 Bahrain 643 +74 4 381 258 3 378 2 Hungary 585 +60 21 +1 42 522 17 61 2 Bosnia and Herzegovina 533 +74 16 +3 20 497 4 162 5 Moldova 505 +82 6 +1 23 476 65 125 1 Lebanon 494 +15 16 +2 46 432 3 72 2 Latvia 458 +12 31 427 3 243 Bulgaria 457 +35 10 25 422 18 66 1 Tunisia 455 +32 14 +2 5 436 10 38 1 Kazakhstan 435 +55 3 27 405 6 23 0.2 Andorra 428 +38 15 +1 10 403 12 5,539 194 Slovakia 426 +26 1 5 420 3 78 0.2 Azerbaijan 400 +41 5 26 369 7 39 0.5 Costa Rica 396 +21 2 6 388 11 78 0.4 North Macedonia 384 +30 11 17 356 4 184 5 Cyprus 356 +36 10 +1 28 318 11 295 8 Uruguay 350 4 +2 62 284 15 101 1 Kuwait 342 +25 81 261 15 80 Taiwan 339 +10 5 50 284 14 0.2 Réunion 308 +27 40 268 3 344 Cameroon 306 +73 7 +1 10 289 12 0.3 Belarus 304 +141 4 +2 53 247 11 32 0.4 Jordan 299 +21 5 45 249 5 29 0.5 Burkina Faso 288 +6 16 50 222 14 0.8 Albania 277 +18 16 +1 76 185 7 96 6 Afghanistan 273 +36 6 +2 10 257 7 0.2 San Marino 245 +9 30 +2 21 194 15 7,221 884 Cuba 233 +21 6 13 214 7 21 0.5 Oman 231 +21 1 57 173 3 45 0.2 Vietnam 227 +9 75 152 3 2 Honduras 219 +47 14 +4 3 202 4 22 1 Uzbekistan 205 +24 2 25 178 8 6 0.06 Ghana 204 +9 5 31 168 2 7 0.2 Malta 196 +8 2 194 2 444 Senegal 195 +5 1 55 139 12 0.06 Ivory Coast 194 +4 1 15 178 7 0.04 Channel Islands 193 +21 3 190 1,110 17 Nigeria 184 +10 2 20 162 0.9 0.01 Faeroe Islands 177 +4 81 96 1 3,622 Mauritius 169 +8 7 +1 162 1 133 6 Palestine 161 +27 1 18 142 32 0.2 Sri Lanka 151 +5 4 +1 21 126 5 7 0.2 Venezuela 144 3 43 98 6 5 0.1 Montenegro 144 +21 2 142 4 229 3 Martinique 138 +3 3 27 108 19 368 8 Georgia 134 +17 26 108 6 34 Brunei 133 +2 1 56 76 3 304 2 Guadeloupe 128 +3 6 24 98 14 320 15 DRC 123 +14 11 +2 3 109 1 0.1 Bolivia 123 +8 8 +1 1 114 3 11 0.7 Mayotte 116 +15 1 10 105 3 425 4 Kyrgyzstan 116 +5 5 111 5 18 Kenya 110 +29 3 +2 4 103 2 2 0.06 Cambodia 110 +1 34 76 1 7 Niger 98 +24 5 93 4 0.2 Isle of Man 95 +27 1 94 1,117 12 Trinidad and Tobago 94 +4 5 1 88 67 4 Gibraltar 88 +7 46 42 2,612 Rwanda 84 +2 84 6 Paraguay 77 +8 3 2 72 4 11 0.4 Liechtenstein 75 +3 75 1,967 Monaco 60 +5 1 2 57 2 1,529 25 Aruba 60 +5 1 59 562 Madagascar 59 +2 59 6 2 Bangladesh 56 +2 6 25 25 1 0.3 0.04 Guinea 52 +22 52 4 French Guiana 51 15 36 171 Jamaica 47 +3 3 2 42 16 1 Guatemala 47 +8 1 12 34 1 3 0.06 Barbados 46 +1 46 160 Uganda 45 +1 45 1.0 El Salvador 41 +8 2 39 4 6 0.3 Macao 41 10 31 63 Djibouti 40 +7 40 40 Togo 39 +3 2 17 20 5 0.2 Zambia 39 +3 1 +1 38 2 0.05 French Polynesia 37 37 1 132 Mali 36 +5 3 33 2 0.1 Bermuda 35 +3 11 24 562 Ethiopia 29 3 26 2 0.3 Congo 22 2 2 18 4 0.4 Cayman Islands 22 1 21 335 15 Saint Martin 22 1 2 19 569 26 Eritrea 22 +7 22 6 Bahamas 21 1 1 19 53 3 Gabon 21 +3 1 20 9 0.4 Myanmar 20 +4 1 19 0.4 0.02 Tanzania 20 1 2 17 0.3 0.02 Guyana 19 4 +1 15 24 5 Maldives 19 13 6 35 Sint Maarten 18 +2 1 6 11 420 23 New Caledonia 18 +2 1 17 63 Syria 16 +6 2 14 0.9 0.1 Haiti 16 1 15 1 Equatorial Guinea 15 1 14 11 Mongolia 14 2 12 4 Namibia 14 3 11 6 Benin 13 1 12 1 Saint Lucia 13 1 12 71 Dominica 12 12 167 Curaçao 11 1 3 7 67 6 Libya 11 +1 1 +1 10 2 0.1 Greenland 10 2 8 176 Grenada 10 +1 10 89 Laos 10 10 1 Mozambique 10 10 0.3 Seychelles 10 10 102 Suriname 10 10 17 MS Zaandam 9 2 7 Zimbabwe 9 +1 1 8 0.6 0.07 Antigua and Barbuda 9 +2 9 92 Guinea-Bissau 9 9 5 Eswatini 9 9 8 Angola 8 2 1 5 0.2 0.06 Sudan 8 +1 2 2 4 0.2 0.05 Chad 8 +1 8 0.5 Saint Kitts and Nevis 8 8 150 Fiji 7 +2 7 8 Vatican City 7 +1 7 8,739 Cabo Verde 6 1 5 11 2 Mauritania 6 1 2 3 1 0.2 Nepal 6 +1 1 5 0.2 Liberia 6 6 1 St. Barth 6 1 5 607 Nicaragua 5 1 4 0.8 0.2 Bhutan 5 +1 1 4 6 Montserrat 5 5 1,002 Somalia 5 1 4 0.3 Turks and Caicos 5 5 129 Botswana 4 1 3 2 0.4 Gambia 4 1 2 1 2 0.4 Anguilla 3 +1 3 200 Belize 3 3 8 British Virgin Islands 3 3 99 Burundi 3 +1 3 0.3 CAR 3 3 0.6 Malawi 3 +3 3 0.2 Caribbean Netherlands 2 2 76 St. Vincent Grenadines 2 1 1 18 Sierra Leone 2 2 0.3 Papua New Guinea 1 1 0.1 Timor-Leste 1 1 0.8 Total: 1,009,776 +74,580 52,856 +5,664 211,907 745,013 37,712 129.5 6.8

Courtesy of Worldometer.com