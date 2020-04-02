US embassy in Beirut advises its citizens of a flight to US via Qatar

The American Embassy in Lebanon sent a message to its nationals informing them that Qatar Airways provides flights from Beirut to the United States on April 5, 2020. The message indicated that travelers can choose between connecting flights via Doha to Miami or Dallas / Fort Worth, warning that the embassy does not have a plan To arrange additional flights during the airport’s closure.

The message added : Passengers must purchase tickets directly from the airline via the Internet at www.qatarairways.com or from the Qatar Airways office in downtown Beirut, Mina Al Hosn, Garden View Building – Block A, Ahmed Shawky Street. The message affirmed that “the cost is $ 2,500 per person for a one way trip to USA

And the embassy continued in its message: “The seats are limited, so we advise travelers to book as soon as possible.”

After purchasing the tickets, the embassy asked the travelers to send their flight confirmation data to BeirutACS@state.gov by Friday, April 3

US citizens who do not have the funds to purchase tickets, or who have a problem, can send a message to BeirutACS@state.gov to inquire about the possibility of obtaining a loan to cover the costs of the ticket.

Regarding the measures to be taken, the embassy indicated in its letter to:

Monitor local media and our embassy website for COVID-19 updates

Have exit plans that are not dependent on US government assistance

Follow the advice of the CDC, which you can find at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html

Watch the State Department’s COVID-19 website at https://travel.state.gov/content/travel/en/traveladvisories/ea/covid-19-information.htm.