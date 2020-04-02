Chris Cuomo describes ‘freaky’ night of coronavirus fever and hallucinations

CNN host said his head felt “like somebody was beating me like a piñata.”

CNN’s Chris Cuomo described his battle with COVID-19 on the air on Wednesday night, saying he’s feeling “way worse” than he did on Tuesday, when he revealed his coronavirus diagnosis.

Cuomo, broadcasting from his basement and in quarantine from the rest of his family, described rigors ― or shivering from fever that reached 103 ― so severe he chipped a tooth.

“These are not cheap, OK?” he said, referring to his teeth.

“It is maddening to have a fever all the time,” he said at one point in the show, and at another point described the feeling in his head: “like somebody was beating me like a piñata.”

He also described hallucinations, including seeing his father, the late Gov. Mario Cuomo of New York.

“My dad was talking to me, I was seeing people from college, people I hadn’t seen in forever,” he said. “It was freaky what I lived through last night. And it may happen again tonight.”

CNN’s Dr. Sanjay Gupta joined him to talk about the infection ― and even urged Cuomo to take some time off to recuperate.

“I know you’re a warrior,” he said. “But you’re allowed to take a day off.”

Cuomo also shared some good news: His family tested negative, meaning he didn’t pass it on to them.

See more of his descriptions of the symptoms ― and his conversation with Gupta ― in the clips below:

.@ChrisCuomo: "Care enough to not just to stay home but to stay on our leaders to make sure that they are doing everything they can to limit this."



"How do you want to be remembered during this time?" pic.twitter.com/zKnIndUGwn — Cuomo Prime Time (@CuomoPrimeTime) April 2, 2020

