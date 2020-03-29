Dr. Fauci predicts U.S. could have between 100K and 200K coronavirus deaths

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, told CNN’s Jake Tapper on Sunday that he expects “between 100,000 and 200,000” deaths in the U.S. based on what “we’re seeing now.”

“We’re going to have millions of cases,” Fauci said, at the same time warning that making projections based on models could “easily be wrong and mislead people.”

“What we do know, Jake, is that we have a serious problem in New York, we have a serious problem in New Orleans and we’re going to be developing serious problems in other areas,” he said. The U.S. currently has more than 2,200 deaths due to COVID-19 and 124,000+ confirmed cases of the virus, according to Johns Hopkins University.