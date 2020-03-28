Infant sick as Lebanon’s coronavirus cases surge to ‘new high’

March 28, 2020
by yalibnan
0 comments
Share:

Lebanon’s coronavirus outbreak has “reached a new high,” the head of the country’s main hospital treating the patients said on Sunday as army helicopters circled Beirut calling broadcasting calls for people to stay home.

Municipality workers spray disinfectant in the Lebanese capital Beirut to prevent the spread of coronavirus on March 22, 2020. AFP

Firass Abiad, the head of Lebanon’s Rafic Hariri University Hospital, said that new cases on Saturday included a 2-year old infant, “a pregnant patient who underwent a C-section and 6 transfers from other hospitals.”

On Saturday evening, Prime Minister Hassan Diab said that the number of cases had risen to 230 despite a call on March 15 for everyone to stay at home and on Friday the number of cases rose to 391 .

Cases have soared in the region of Jbeil, north of the capital. The army issued a statement last Sunday morning saying that it would increase patrols and that offenders could face up to 6 months in prison if caught on the streets without good reason.

Mr Abiad said that Rafic Hariri Hospital, which is the main hospital for coronavirus treatment, was currently functioning at 70 per cent occupancy rate and was testing up to 200 people a day.

He announced that the hospital would increase bed capacity by 50 per cent and double testing capacity by March 31.

Officials fear that Lebanon could run out of ventilators if cases increase dramatically.

On Friday, Health Minister Hamad Hassan attempted to reassure the public by saying that there were 1,185 ventilators in the country of around 4.5 million people. “We need around 500 to 600 at the current stage,” he said.

Months before the pandemic struck Lebanon, the local health sector was already suffering from the country’s worst economic crisis in its history and struggling hospitals were finding it hard to import medical equipment.

THE NATIONAL

Here is an update on Coronavirus cases and deaths around the world as reported by Worldometers.com


Confirmed Cases and Deaths by Country, Territory, or Conveyance

The coronavirus COVID-19 is affecting 199 countries and territories around the world and 1 international conveyance (the Diamond Princess cruise ship harbored in Yokohama, Japan). The day is reset after midnight GMT+0.

Report coronavirus cases

Search:

Country,
Other		Total
Cases		New
Cases		Total
Deaths		New
Deaths		Total
Recovered		Active
Cases		Serious,
Critical		Tot Cases/
1M pop		Tot Deaths/
1M pop
USA101,159+15,7241,559 +2642,46597,1352,4633065
Italy86,498+5,9099,134 +91910,95066,4143,7321,431151
China81,3403,292 74,5883,4601,034572
Spain64,285+6,4994,940 +5759,35749,9884,1651,375106
Germany50,871+6,933342 +756,65843,871236074
France32,964+3,8091,995 +2995,70025,2693,78750531
Iran32,332+2,9262,378 +14411,13318,8212,89338528
UK14,543+2,885759 +18113513,64916321411
Switzerland12,928+1,117231 +391,53011,1672031,49427
S. Korea9,332+91139 +84,5284,665591823
Netherlands8,603+1,172546 +11238,05476150232
Austria7,657+74858 +92257,3741288506
Belgium7,284+1,049289 +698586,13769062825
Turkey5,698+2,06992 +17425,564241681
Canada4,633+59053 +142584,3221201231
Portugal4,268+72476 +16434,149714197
Norway3,755+38319 +563,730706934
Brazil3,417+43292 +1563,319296160.4
Australia3,180+13013 1702,997231250.5
Sweden3,069+229105 +28162,94821430410
Israel3,035+34212 +4792,944493511
Czechia2,279+354112,259342130.8
Malaysia2,161+13026 +32591,87654670.8
Ireland2,121+30222 +352,094474304
Denmark2,046+16952 +1111,9931093539
Chile1,610+304+1431,5627840.3
Luxembourg1,605+15215 +6401,550252,56424
Ecuador1,595+19236 +231,55658902
Japan1,468+8149 +23721,04756120.4
Poland1,389+16816 71,3663370.4
Pakistan1,331+13010 +1231,298760.05
Romania1,292+26326 +31151,15132671
South Africa1,170+243+1311,1387200.02
Thailand1,136+91+1971,03411160.07
Saudi Arabia1,104+92351,0666320.09
Indonesia1,046+15387 +94691340.3
Finland1,041+83+2101,024321881
Russia1,036+196+145987870.03
Greece966+7428 +15288666933
Iceland890+8897791182,6086
India887+16020 737940.60.01
Philippines803+9654 +931718170.5
Singapore732+49183547171250.3
Diamond Princess71210 59710515
Panama6742663201562
Peru635+551661014190.3
Slovenia632+70+310613143044
Argentina58913 +172504130.3
Croatia586+9137546141430.7
Mexico585+110+24573150.06
Dominican Republic581+9320 +103558542
Estonia575+371156374330.8
Qatar562+13435196195
Colombia539+4810523110.1
Egypt536+4130 +611639050.3
Serbia528+71+14247825600.9
Hong Kong518+641114035690.5
Bahrain466+822723512742
Iraq458+7640 +4122296111.0
Algeria409+4226 +12935490.6
UAE405+72523512410.2
Lebanon391+23+2273563571
New Zealand36837331176
Lithuania358+59+1135221322
Morocco345+7023 +1211311190.6
Armenia329+392830061110.3
Ukraine310+114530070.1
Hungary300+3910 342566311
Bulgaria293+2992818420.4
Latvia280+361279148
Slovakia269+432267149
Andorra267+431263113,45639
Taiwan267+1530235110.08
Costa Rica263+3232585520.4
Uruguay238238369
Jordan235+23+118216230.10
Bosnia and Herzegovina232+41+152231711
Tunisia227+30+1221910190.5
Kuwait225+17571681153
San Marino223+1521 4198126,572619
North Macedonia219+18321311051
Moldova199+22+1219533490.5
Albania186+12+2311473653
Burkina Faso180+28+21215990.4
Azerbaijan165+43151476160.3
Vietnam163+102014332
Cyprus162+16+21514231344
Kazakhstan150+37314680.05
Réunion145+101144162
Faeroe Islands144+4549022,947
Malta139+521371315
Ghana137+52131140.1
Oman131+222310826
Senegal119+14111087
Brunei 115+1111041263
Afghanistan110+16210430.1
Venezuela1073175240.04
Sri Lanka10679955
Ivory Coast101+53984
Cambodia99+1118816
Mauritius94+13921742
Belarus94+83262210
Cameroon91+16+128730.08
Palestine91+51773180.2
Channel Islands88+22875066
Uzbekistan88+13+1582830.03
Georgia83+41469121
Montenegro82+138111312
Martinique8180122163
Cuba80+13474270.2
Guadeloupe737241822
Nigeria70+53660.30.00
Honduras68+16770.1
Trinidad and Tobago66+1+1163471
Bolivia61615
Kyrgyzstan58+14589
Liechtenstein56561,469
Gibraltar55+2014411,632
Rwanda54+4544
Paraguay52+11148170.4
DRC512460.60.03
Mayotte50+1450183
Bangladesh48+4113210.30.03
Monaco42+91411,070
Macao34+1102452
Kenya3112920.60.02
French Polynesia3030107
Isle of Man29+329341
Guatemala28+3423120.06
Aruba28127262
French Guiana2862294
Jamaica2622390.3
Madagascar26+3260.9
Togo25+11243
Barbados242484
Uganda23+9230.5
Zambia22+6221
Bermuda17+2215273
Ethiopia16+4160.1
Maldives16+39730
New Caledonia15+11553
El Salvador13132
Tanzania131120.2
Djibouti12+11212
Equatorial Guinea12129
Dominica1111153
Mali11+7110.5
Mongolia11113
Saint Martin1111284
Niger1090.40.04
Greenland10+428176
Bahamas91823
Eswatini9+398
Cayman Islands8712215
Curaçao8+125496
Guinea8+480.6
Haiti880.7
Myanmar8+380.1
Namibia8263
Suriname8814
Gabon7630.4
Antigua and Barbuda7771
Grenada7762
Mozambique770.2
Seychelles7771
Benin660.5
Eritrea662
Laos660.8
Cabo Verde5492
Guyana5461
Zimbabwe5+240.30.07
Fiji556
Montserrat551,002
St. Barth5+25506
Syria550.3
Nepal4+1130.1
Angola440.1
Congo440.7
Vatican City444,994
Gambia3210.4
Sudan320.070.02
Bhutan3+134
CAR330.6
Chad330.2
Liberia330.6
Mauritania330.6
Saint Lucia31216
Sint Maarten3370
Somalia3+130.2
Nicaragua2+110.30.2
Anguilla22133
Belize225
British Virgin Islands2266
Guinea-Bissau221
Saint Kitts and Nevis2238
Turks and Caicos2252
Libya110.1
Papua New Guinea110.1
St. Vincent Grenadines119
Timor-Leste110.8
Total:591,28059,41526,9792,906132,520431,78122,08675.93.5

Share:
Share Tweet Pin It +1
This error message is only visible to WordPress admins

Error: No connected account.

Please go to the Instagram Feed settings page to connect an account.