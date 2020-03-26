Jobs for Lebanon, a grand idea for expats to help fellow Lebanese , video

Lebanese expats have come up with a grand idea to help provide job opportunities for their fellow Lebanese back at home. This is what Jobs For Lebanon is all about Jobs For Lebanon, is a fabulous idea since there is so much talent in Lebanon that could be an asset to any business on this planet . If you own a business anywhere in this world go ahead and email to Ya Libnan ( info@yalibnan.com ) the link to any available job opportunity you may have . We will be happy to publish a daily list of job opportunities . We are here to help our fellow Lebanese and help businesses that hire Lebanese grow , there is no other pressing priority for Ya Libnan.