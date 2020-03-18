Fifteen new cases of the coronavirus in Lebanon were reported Tuesday, raising the total number of cases to 124, according to the country’s health minister.

Dr Hamad Hassan , minister of health who represents Hezbollah in the cabinet . “The Ministry of Health is a corrupt ministry, completely,” says Dr. Karam Karam, a clinical professor of medicine at the American University of Beirut

Hamad Hassan urged the public to adhere to strict measures issued by officials.

He told a local television station that officials are trying to find the source of every case detected but acknowledged there are three cases that doctors do not know the source.

The health ministry had announced three deaths from the virus.

Lebanese Prime Minister Hassan Diab declared a state of emergency Monday due to an outbreak of the virus known as COVID-19.

The virus emerged in Wuhan, China last December, and has spread to at least 164 countries and territories. The World Health Organization declared the outbreak a pandemic.

Out of nearly 200, 000 confirmed cases, the death toll now is nearly 8000 while nearly 81,000 patients have recovered, according to Worldometer, a website that compiles new case numbers.

ANADOLU AGENCY