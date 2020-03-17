WHO urges all nations to ‘test every suspected case’ of COVID-19

WHO urges nations to ramp up testing to contain spread of coronavirus as more governments impose lockdown, stop travel.
By Kate Mayberry, Tamila Varshalomidze & Saba Aziz
The World Health Organization has warned that the coronavirus pandemic is a “defining global health crisis of our time”, as it urged countries to test all suspected cases.
The United States and countries across Europe have closed schools, entertainment venues and all but essential services, in an effort to combat the virus.
Governments are limiting travel – both inward and outward – to curb the movement of people. South Korea and China, both wary of imported infections, have tightened requirements for international arrivals.
More cases are now being reported outside China, where the virus called COVID-19 first originated late last year, than inside.
Globally, the virus has now infected more than 182,000 people and killed at least 7157
Here is a global update
182,406 view by country
7,157
The coronavirus COVID-19 is affecting 162 countries and territories around the world and 1 international conveyance (the Diamond Princess cruise ship harbored in Yokohama, Japan). The day is reset after midnight GMT+0. The “New” columns for China display the previous day changes (as China reports after the day is over). For all other countries, the “New” columns display the changes for the current day while still in progress.
|Country,
Other
|Total
Cases
|New
Cases
|Total
Deaths
|New
Deaths
|Total
Recovered
|Active
Cases
|Serious,
Critical
|Tot Cases/
1M pop
|China
|80,883
|+23
|3,226
|+13
|68,688
|8,969
|3,226
|56.2
|Italy
|27,980
|+3,233
|2,158
|+349
|2,749
|23,073
|1,851
|462.8
|Iran
|14,991
|+1,053
|853
|+129
|4,590
|9,548
|178.5
|Spain
|9,942
|+1,954
|342
|+48
|530
|9,070
|272
|212.6
|S. Korea
|8,236
|+74
|75
|1,137
|7,024
|59
|160.6
|Germany
|7,272
|+1,459
|17
|+4
|67
|7,188
|2
|86.8
|France
|6,633
|+1,210
|148
|+21
|12
|6,473
|400
|101.6
|USA
|4,657
|+977
|86
|+18
|74
|4,497
|12
|14.1
|Switzerland
|2,353
|+136
|19
|+5
|4
|2,330
|271.9
|UK
|1,543
|+152
|55
|+20
|52
|1,436
|20
|22.7
|Netherlands
|1,413
|+278
|24
|+4
|2
|1,387
|45
|82.5
|Norway
|1,348
|+92
|3
|1
|1,344
|27
|248.7
|Sweden
|1,121
|+81
|7
|+4
|1
|1,113
|2
|111.0
|Belgium
|1,058
|+172
|10
|+6
|1
|1,047
|33
|91.3
|Austria
|1,018
|+158
|3
|+2
|8
|1,007
|12
|113.0
|Denmark
|914
|+50
|4
|+2
|1
|909
|10
|157.8
|Japan
|827
|27
|+3
|144
|656
|41
|6.5
|Diamond Princess
|696
|7
|456
|233
|15
|Malaysia
|566
|+138
|42
|524
|9
|17.5
|Qatar
|439
|+38
|4
|435
|152.4
|Canada
|422
|+81
|4
|+3
|11
|407
|1
|11.2
|Australia
|401
|+101
|5
|27
|369
|1
|15.7
|Greece
|352
|+21
|4
|8
|340
|5
|33.8
|Czechia
|344
|+51
|3
|341
|2
|32.1
|Portugal
|331
|+86
|1
|+1
|3
|327
|18
|32.5
|Israel
|298
|+85
|4
|294
|4
|34.4
|Finland
|278
|+34
|10
|268
|1
|50.2
|Slovenia
|253
|+34
|1
|252
|3
|121.7
|Singapore
|243
|+17
|109
|134
|11
|41.5
|Brazil
|234
|+34
|2
|232
|2
|1.1
|Bahrain
|228
|+14
|1
|+1
|81
|146
|1
|134.0
|Ireland
|223
|+53
|2
|5
|216
|6
|45.2
|Estonia
|205
|+34
|1
|204
|154.5
|Iceland
|199
|+19
|199
|1
|Pakistan
|184
|+131
|1
|+1
|2
|181
|0.8
|Poland
|177
|+52
|4
|+1
|173
|3
|4.7
|Romania
|168
|+29
|9
|159
|2
|8.7
|Egypt
|166
|+40
|4
|+2
|32
|130
|1.6
|Chile
|156
|+81
|156
|8.2
|Hong Kong
|155
|+6
|4
|81
|70
|4
|20.7
|Thailand
|147
|+33
|1
|35
|111
|1
|2.1
|Philippines
|142
|+2
|12
|5
|125
|1
|1.3
|Indonesia
|134
|+17
|5
|8
|121
|0.5
|Iraq
|133
|+9
|10
|32
|91
|3.3
|Saudi Arabia
|133
|+15
|6
|127
|3.8
|India
|129
|+15
|2
|13
|114
|0.1
|Kuwait
|123
|+11
|9
|114
|4
|28.8
|San Marino
|109
|7
|4
|98
|11
|Lebanon
|109
|3
|3
|103
|3
|16.0
|UAE
|98
|23
|75
|2
|9.9
|Russia
|93
|+30
|8
|85
|0.6
|Peru
|86
|+15
|1
|85
|8
|2.6
|Luxembourg
|81
|+4
|1
|80
|10
|Slovakia
|72
|+11
|72
|13.2
|Taiwan
|67
|+8
|1
|20
|46
|2.8
|South Africa
|64
|+3
|64
|1.1
|Bulgaria
|62
|+11
|2
|60
|8.9
|Vietnam
|61
|+4
|16
|45
|0.6
|Algeria
|60
|+6
|4
|10
|46
|1.4
|Ecuador
|58
|+21
|2
|56
|2
|3.3
|Croatia
|57
|+8
|3
|54
|13.9
|Serbia
|57
|+9
|1
|56
|2
|6.5
|Argentina
|56
|2
|3
|51
|1
|1.2
|Panama
|55
|1
|54
|12.7
|Brunei
|54
|+4
|54
|1
|Colombia
|54
|+20
|1
|53
|1.1
|Mexico
|53
|+10
|4
|49
|1
|0.4
|Armenia
|52
|+24
|1
|51
|2
|17.5
|Albania
|51
|+9
|1
|50
|2
|17.7
|Turkey
|47
|+29
|47
|0.6
|Cyprus
|46
|+13
|46
|1
|38.1
|Costa Rica
|41
|+6
|41
|3
|8.0
|Hungary
|39
|+7
|1
|2
|36
|4.0
|Palestine
|39
|+1
|39
|7.6
|Morocco
|38
|+10
|1
|1
|36
|1
|1.0
|Belarus
|36
|+9
|3
|33
|3.8
|Latvia
|34
|+4
|1
|33
|18.0
|Georgia
|33
|1
|32
|1
|8.3
|Malta
|30
|+9
|2
|28
|Jordan
|29
|+17
|1
|28
|2.8
|Moldova
|29
|+6
|1
|28
|1
|7.2
|Uruguay
|29
|+23
|29
|8.3
|Sri Lanka
|28
|+10
|1
|27
|1.3
|Azerbaijan
|25
|+2
|1
|6
|18
|2.5
|Bosnia and Herzegovina
|25
|+1
|2
|23
|7.6
|Senegal
|24
|2
|22
|1.4
|Oman
|22
|9
|13
|4.3
|Afghanistan
|21
|+5
|1
|20
|0.5
|Dominican Republic
|21
|+10
|21
|1.9
|Tunisia
|20
|20
|2
|1.7
|North Macedonia
|19
|1
|18
|1
|9.1
|Lithuania
|18
|+4
|1
|17
|6.6
|Faeroe Islands
|18
|+7
|18
|Venezuela
|17
|17
|0.6
|Burkina Faso
|15
|+12
|15
|0.7
|Jamaica
|15
|+5
|2
|13
|5.1
|Martinique
|15
|+5
|15
|Andorra
|14
|+9
|14
|Maldives
|13
|13
|Cambodia
|12
|1
|11
|0.7
|Macao
|11
|10
|1
|Bolivia
|11
|+1
|11
|0.9
|French Guiana
|11
|+4
|11
|Kazakhstan
|10
|+1
|10
|0.5
|Réunion
|9
|+2
|9
|Guatemala
|8
|+7
|1
|7
|0.4
|New Zealand
|8
|8
|1.7
|Bangladesh
|8
|+3
|3
|5
|Paraguay
|8
|8
|1
|1.1
|Uzbekistan
|8
|+4
|8
|0.2
|Guyana
|7
|+3
|1
|6
|Ukraine
|7
|+4
|1
|6
|0.2
|Liechtenstein
|7
|7
|Rwanda
|7
|+2
|7
|0.5
|Monaco
|6
|+4
|6
|Channel Islands
|6
|+3
|6
|Ghana
|6
|6
|0.2
|Guadeloupe
|6
|+1
|6
|Honduras
|6
|+3
|6
|0.6
|Cameroon
|5
|+1
|5
|0.2
|Ethiopia
|5
|+1
|5
|Puerto Rico
|5
|5
|1.7
|Ivory Coast
|4
|4
|0.2
|Cuba
|4
|4
|0.4
|Mongolia
|4
|+3
|4
|1.2
|Trinidad and Tobago
|4
|+2
|4
|2.9
|French Polynesia
|3
|3
|Gibraltar
|3
|+2
|1
|2
|Guam
|3
|3
|Kenya
|3
|3
|0.1
|St. Barth
|3
|+2
|3
|Seychelles
|3
|3
|Nigeria
|2
|1
|1
|Aruba
|2
|2
|Curaçao
|2
|2
|DRC
|2
|2
|Namibia
|2
|2
|0.8
|Saint Lucia
|2
|2
|Saint Martin
|2
|2
|Cayman Islands
|1
|1
|+1
|0
|Sudan
|1
|1
|0
|Nepal
|1
|1
|0
|Antigua and Barbuda
|1
|1
|Bahamas
|1
|1
|Benin
|1
|+1
|1
|0.1
|Bhutan
|1
|1
|CAR
|1
|1
|0.2
|Congo
|1
|1
|0.2
|Equatorial Guinea
|1
|1
|0.7
|Gabon
|1
|1
|0.4
|Greenland
|1
|+1
|1
|Guinea
|1
|1
|0.1
|Vatican City
|1
|1
|Liberia
|1
|+1
|1
|0.2
|Mauritania
|1
|1
|0.2
|Mayotte
|1
|1
|St. Vincent Grenadines
|1
|1
|Somalia
|1
|+1
|1
|0.1
|Suriname
|1
|1
|Eswatini
|1
|1
|0.9
|Tanzania
|1
|+1
|1
|Togo
|1
|1
|0.1
|U.S. Virgin Islands
|1
|1
|Total:
|182,406
|12,842
|7,157
|638
|79,211
|96,038
|6,163
|23.4
Highlighted in green= all cases have recovered from the infection Highlighted in grey= all cases have had an outcome (there are no active cases) The “New” columns for China display the previous day changes (as China reports after the day is over). For all other countries, the “New” columns display the changes for the current day while still in progress.
