WHO urges all nations to ‘test every suspected case’ of COVID-19

March 17, 2020
WHO urges nations to ramp up testing to contain spread of coronavirus as more governments impose lockdown, stop travel.

By Kate Mayberry, Tamila Varshalomidze & Saba Aziz

The World Health Organization has warned that the coronavirus pandemic is a “defining global health crisis of our time”, as it urged countries to test all suspected cases.

The United States and countries across Europe have closed schools, entertainment venues and all but essential services, in an effort to combat the virus. 

Governments are limiting travel – both inward and outward – to curb the movement of people. South Korea and China, both wary of imported infections, have tightened requirements for international arrivals.

More cases are now being reported outside China, where the virus called COVID-19 first originated late last year, than inside.

Globally, the virus has now infected more than 182,000 people and killed at least 7157

ALJAZEERA

Here is a global update

Coronavirus Cases:

182,406 view by country

Deaths:

7,157

Confirmed Cases and Deaths by Country, Territory, or Conveyance

The coronavirus COVID-19 is affecting 162 countries and territories around the world and 1 international conveyance (the Diamond Princess cruise ship harbored in Yokohama, Japan). The day is reset after midnight GMT+0. The “New” columns for China display the previous day changes (as China reports after the day is over). For all other countries, the “New” columns display the changes for the current day while still in progress.

Report coronavirus casesSearch:

Country,
Other		Total
Cases		New
Cases		Total
Deaths		New
Deaths		Total
Recovered		Active
Cases		Serious,
Critical		Tot Cases/
1M pop
China80,883+23 3,226 +13 68,688 8,969 3,226 56.2
Italy27,980+3,233 2,158 +349 2,749 23,073 1,851 462.8
Iran14,991+1,053 853 +129 4,590 9,548 178.5
Spain9,942+1,954 342 +48 530 9,070 272 212.6
S. Korea8,236+74 75 1,137 7,024 59 160.6
Germany7,272+1,459 17 +4 67 7,188 86.8
France6,633+1,210 148 +21 12 6,473 400 101.6
USA4,657+977 86 +18 74 4,497 12 14.1
Switzerland 2,353+136 19 +5 2,330 271.9
UK1,543+152 55 +20 52 1,436 20 22.7
Netherlands 1,413+278 24 +4 1,387 45 82.5
Norway 1,348+92 1,344 27 248.7
Sweden 1,121+81 +4 1,113 111.0
Belgium 1,058+172 10 +6 1,047 33 91.3
Austria 1,018+158 +2 1,007 12 113.0
Denmark 914+50 +2 909 10 157.8
Japan 82727 +3 144 656 41 6.5
Diamond Princess696456 233 15 
Malaysia 566+138 42 524 17.5
Qatar 439+38 435 152.4
Canada 422+81 +3 11 407 11.2
Australia 401+101 27 369 15.7
Greece 352+21 340 33.8
Czechia 344+51 341 32.1
Portugal 331+86 +1 327 18 32.5
Israel 298+85 294 34.4
Finland 278+34 10 268 50.2
Slovenia 253+34 252 121.7
Singapore 243+17 109 134 11 41.5
Brazil 234+34 232 1.1
Bahrain 228+14 +1 81 146 134.0
Ireland 223+53 216 45.2
Estonia 205+34 204 154.5
Iceland 199+19 199 
Pakistan 184+131 +1 181 0.8
Poland 177+52 +1 173 4.7
Romania 168+29 159 8.7
Egypt 166+40 +2 32 130 1.6
Chile 156+81 156 8.2
Hong Kong 155+6 81 70 20.7
Thailand 147+33 35 111 2.1
Philippines 142+2 12 125 1.3
Indonesia 134+17 121 0.5
Iraq 133+9 10 32 91 3.3
Saudi Arabia 133+15 127 3.8
India 129+15 13 114 0.1
Kuwait 123+11 114 28.8
San Marino 10998 11 
Lebanon 109103 16.0
UAE 9823 75 9.9
Russia 93+30 85 0.6
Peru 86+15 85 2.6
Luxembourg 81+4 80 10 
Slovakia 72+11 72 13.2
Taiwan 67+8 20 46 2.8
South Africa 64+3 64 1.1
Bulgaria 62+11 60 8.9
Vietnam 61+4 16 45 0.6
Algeria 60+6 10 46 1.4
Ecuador 58+21 56 3.3
Croatia 57+8 54 13.9
Serbia 57+9 56 6.5
Argentina 5651 1.2
Panama 5554 12.7
Brunei 54+4 54 
Colombia 54+20 53 1.1
Mexico 53+10 49 0.4
Armenia 52+24 51 17.5
Albania 51+9 50 17.7
Turkey 47+29 47 0.6
Cyprus 46+13 46 38.1
Costa Rica 41+6 41 8.0
Hungary 39+7 36 4.0
Palestine 39+1 39 7.6
Morocco 38+10 36 1.0
Belarus 36+9 33 3.8
Latvia 34+4 33 18.0
Georgia 3332 8.3
Malta 30+9 28 
Jordan 29+17 28 2.8
Moldova 29+6 28 7.2
Uruguay 29+23 29 8.3
Sri Lanka 28+10 27 1.3
Azerbaijan 25+2 18 2.5
Bosnia and Herzegovina 25+1 23 7.6
Senegal 2422 1.4
Oman 2213 4.3
Afghanistan 21+5 20 0.5
Dominican Republic 21+10 21 1.9
Tunisia 2020 1.7
North Macedonia 1918 9.1
Lithuania 18+4 17 6.6
Faeroe Islands 18+7 18 
Venezuela 1717 0.6
Burkina Faso 15+12 15 0.7
Jamaica 15+5 13 5.1
Martinique 15+5 15 
Andorra 14+9 14 
Maldives 1313 
Cambodia 1211 0.7
Macao 1110 
Bolivia 11+1 11 0.9
French Guiana 11+4 11 
Kazakhstan 10+1 10 0.5
Réunion 9+2 
Guatemala 8+7 0.4
New Zealand 81.7
Bangladesh 8+3 
Paraguay 81.1
Uzbekistan 8+4 0.2
Guyana 7+3 
Ukraine 7+4 0.2
Liechtenstein 7
Rwanda 7+2 0.5
Monaco 6+4 
Channel Islands 6+3 
Ghana 60.2
Guadeloupe 6+1 
Honduras 6+3 0.6
Cameroon 5+1 0.2
Ethiopia 5+1 
Puerto Rico 51.7
Ivory Coast 40.2
Cuba 40.4
Mongolia 4+3 1.2
Trinidad and Tobago 4+2 2.9
French Polynesia 3
Gibraltar 3+2 
Guam 3
Kenya 30.1
St. Barth 3+2 
Seychelles 3
Nigeria 2
Aruba 2
Curaçao 2
DRC 2
Namibia 20.8
Saint Lucia 2
Saint Martin 2
Cayman Islands 1+1 
Sudan 1
Nepal 1
Antigua and Barbuda 1
Bahamas 1
Benin 1+1 0.1
Bhutan 1
CAR 10.2
Congo 10.2
Equatorial Guinea 10.7
Gabon 10.4
Greenland 1+1 
Guinea 10.1
Vatican City 1
Liberia 1+1 0.2
Mauritania 10.2
Mayotte 1
St. Vincent Grenadines 1
Somalia 1+1 0.1
Suriname 1
Eswatini 10.9
Tanzania 1+1 
Togo 10.1
U.S. Virgin Islands 1
Total:182,40612,8427,15763879,21196,0386,16323.4

Highlighted in green= all cases have recovered from the infection Highlighted in grey= all cases have had an outcome (there are no active cases) The “New” columns for China display the previous day changes (as China reports after the day is over). For all other countries, the “New” columns display the changes for the current day while still in progress. 

PEOPLEOMETERS

