WHO urges all nations to ‘test every suspected case’ of COVID-19

WHO urges nations to ramp up testing to contain spread of coronavirus as more governments impose lockdown, stop travel.

By Kate Mayberry, Tamila Varshalomidze & Saba Aziz

The World Health Organization has warned that the coronavirus pandemic is a “defining global health crisis of our time”, as it urged countries to test all suspected cases.

The United States and countries across Europe have closed schools, entertainment venues and all but essential services, in an effort to combat the virus.

Governments are limiting travel – both inward and outward – to curb the movement of people. South Korea and China, both wary of imported infections, have tightened requirements for international arrivals.

More cases are now being reported outside China, where the virus called COVID-19 first originated late last year, than inside.

Globally, the virus has now infected more than 182,000 people and killed at least 7157

Here is a global update

Coronavirus Cases:

182,406 view by country

Deaths:

7,157

Confirmed Cases and Deaths by Country, Territory, or Conveyance

The coronavirus COVID-19 is affecting 162 countries and territories around the world and 1 international conveyance (the Diamond Princess cruise ship harbored in Yokohama, Japan). The day is reset after midnight GMT+0. The “New” columns for China display the previous day changes (as China reports after the day is over). For all other countries, the “New” columns display the changes for the current day while still in progress.



Country,

Other Total

Cases New

Cases Total

Deaths New

Deaths Total

Recovered Active

Cases Serious,

Critical Tot Cases/

1M pop China 80,883 +23 3,226 +13 68,688 8,969 3,226 56.2 Italy 27,980 +3,233 2,158 +349 2,749 23,073 1,851 462.8 Iran 14,991 +1,053 853 +129 4,590 9,548 178.5 Spain 9,942 +1,954 342 +48 530 9,070 272 212.6 S. Korea 8,236 +74 75 1,137 7,024 59 160.6 Germany 7,272 +1,459 17 +4 67 7,188 2 86.8 France 6,633 +1,210 148 +21 12 6,473 400 101.6 USA 4,657 +977 86 +18 74 4,497 12 14.1 Switzerland 2,353 +136 19 +5 4 2,330 271.9 UK 1,543 +152 55 +20 52 1,436 20 22.7 Netherlands 1,413 +278 24 +4 2 1,387 45 82.5 Norway 1,348 +92 3 1 1,344 27 248.7 Sweden 1,121 +81 7 +4 1 1,113 2 111.0 Belgium 1,058 +172 10 +6 1 1,047 33 91.3 Austria 1,018 +158 3 +2 8 1,007 12 113.0 Denmark 914 +50 4 +2 1 909 10 157.8 Japan 827 27 +3 144 656 41 6.5 Diamond Princess 696 7 456 233 15 Malaysia 566 +138 42 524 9 17.5 Qatar 439 +38 4 435 152.4 Canada 422 +81 4 +3 11 407 1 11.2 Australia 401 +101 5 27 369 1 15.7 Greece 352 +21 4 8 340 5 33.8 Czechia 344 +51 3 341 2 32.1 Portugal 331 +86 1 +1 3 327 18 32.5 Israel 298 +85 4 294 4 34.4 Finland 278 +34 10 268 1 50.2 Slovenia 253 +34 1 252 3 121.7 Singapore 243 +17 109 134 11 41.5 Brazil 234 +34 2 232 2 1.1 Bahrain 228 +14 1 +1 81 146 1 134.0 Ireland 223 +53 2 5 216 6 45.2 Estonia 205 +34 1 204 154.5 Iceland 199 +19 199 1 Pakistan 184 +131 1 +1 2 181 0.8 Poland 177 +52 4 +1 173 3 4.7 Romania 168 +29 9 159 2 8.7 Egypt 166 +40 4 +2 32 130 1.6 Chile 156 +81 156 8.2 Hong Kong 155 +6 4 81 70 4 20.7 Thailand 147 +33 1 35 111 1 2.1 Philippines 142 +2 12 5 125 1 1.3 Indonesia 134 +17 5 8 121 0.5 Iraq 133 +9 10 32 91 3.3 Saudi Arabia 133 +15 6 127 3.8 India 129 +15 2 13 114 0.1 Kuwait 123 +11 9 114 4 28.8 San Marino 109 7 4 98 11 Lebanon 109 3 3 103 3 16.0 UAE 98 23 75 2 9.9 Russia 93 +30 8 85 0.6 Peru 86 +15 1 85 8 2.6 Luxembourg 81 +4 1 80 10 Slovakia 72 +11 72 13.2 Taiwan 67 +8 1 20 46 2.8 South Africa 64 +3 64 1.1 Bulgaria 62 +11 2 60 8.9 Vietnam 61 +4 16 45 0.6 Algeria 60 +6 4 10 46 1.4 Ecuador 58 +21 2 56 2 3.3 Croatia 57 +8 3 54 13.9 Serbia 57 +9 1 56 2 6.5 Argentina 56 2 3 51 1 1.2 Panama 55 1 54 12.7 Brunei 54 +4 54 1 Colombia 54 +20 1 53 1.1 Mexico 53 +10 4 49 1 0.4 Armenia 52 +24 1 51 2 17.5 Albania 51 +9 1 50 2 17.7 Turkey 47 +29 47 0.6 Cyprus 46 +13 46 1 38.1 Costa Rica 41 +6 41 3 8.0 Hungary 39 +7 1 2 36 4.0 Palestine 39 +1 39 7.6 Morocco 38 +10 1 1 36 1 1.0 Belarus 36 +9 3 33 3.8 Latvia 34 +4 1 33 18.0 Georgia 33 1 32 1 8.3 Malta 30 +9 2 28 Jordan 29 +17 1 28 2.8 Moldova 29 +6 1 28 1 7.2 Uruguay 29 +23 29 8.3 Sri Lanka 28 +10 1 27 1.3 Azerbaijan 25 +2 1 6 18 2.5 Bosnia and Herzegovina 25 +1 2 23 7.6 Senegal 24 2 22 1.4 Oman 22 9 13 4.3 Afghanistan 21 +5 1 20 0.5 Dominican Republic 21 +10 21 1.9 Tunisia 20 20 2 1.7 North Macedonia 19 1 18 1 9.1 Lithuania 18 +4 1 17 6.6 Faeroe Islands 18 +7 18 Venezuela 17 17 0.6 Burkina Faso 15 +12 15 0.7 Jamaica 15 +5 2 13 5.1 Martinique 15 +5 15 Andorra 14 +9 14 Maldives 13 13 Cambodia 12 1 11 0.7 Macao 11 10 1 Bolivia 11 +1 11 0.9 French Guiana 11 +4 11 Kazakhstan 10 +1 10 0.5 Réunion 9 +2 9 Guatemala 8 +7 1 7 0.4 New Zealand 8 8 1.7 Bangladesh 8 +3 3 5 Paraguay 8 8 1 1.1 Uzbekistan 8 +4 8 0.2 Guyana 7 +3 1 6 Ukraine 7 +4 1 6 0.2 Liechtenstein 7 7 Rwanda 7 +2 7 0.5 Monaco 6 +4 6 Channel Islands 6 +3 6 Ghana 6 6 0.2 Guadeloupe 6 +1 6 Honduras 6 +3 6 0.6 Cameroon 5 +1 5 0.2 Ethiopia 5 +1 5 Puerto Rico 5 5 1.7 Ivory Coast 4 4 0.2 Cuba 4 4 0.4 Mongolia 4 +3 4 1.2 Trinidad and Tobago 4 +2 4 2.9 French Polynesia 3 3 Gibraltar 3 +2 1 2 Guam 3 3 Kenya 3 3 0.1 St. Barth 3 +2 3 Seychelles 3 3 Nigeria 2 1 1 Aruba 2 2 Curaçao 2 2 DRC 2 2 Namibia 2 2 0.8 Saint Lucia 2 2 Saint Martin 2 2 Cayman Islands 1 1 +1 0 Sudan 1 1 0 Nepal 1 1 0 Antigua and Barbuda 1 1 Bahamas 1 1 Benin 1 +1 1 0.1 Bhutan 1 1 CAR 1 1 0.2 Congo 1 1 0.2 Equatorial Guinea 1 1 0.7 Gabon 1 1 0.4 Greenland 1 +1 1 Guinea 1 1 0.1 Vatican City 1 1 Liberia 1 +1 1 0.2 Mauritania 1 1 0.2 Mayotte 1 1 St. Vincent Grenadines 1 1 Somalia 1 +1 1 0.1 Suriname 1 1 Eswatini 1 1 0.9 Tanzania 1 +1 1 Togo 1 1 0.1 U.S. Virgin Islands 1 1 Total: 182,406 12,842 7,157 638 79,211 96,038 6,163 23.4

Highlighted in green= all cases have recovered from the infection Highlighted in grey= all cases have had an outcome (there are no active cases) The “New” columns for China display the previous day changes (as China reports after the day is over). For all other countries, the “New” columns display the changes for the current day while still in progress.

