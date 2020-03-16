Iran’s death toll from coronavirus reaches 724. Up to 70 % are likely to be affected

Iran said on Sunday that the new coronavirus has killed 113 people in the past 24 hours, raising the country’s death toll to 724, a health ministry official tweeted, adding that the number of infected people had reached 13,938.

The new figures were tweeted by Alireza Vahabzadeh, an adviser to Iran’s health minister.

To contain the outbreak in Iran, one of the deadliest outside of China, officials have called on people to avoid unnecessary trips and stay at home.

A host of senior officials, politicians, doctors, commanders of the elite Revolutionary Guards and clerics have been infected with the virus. Several of them, including an adviser to Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, have died, according to state media.

Health Ministry spokesman Kianush Jahanpur told state TV that 4,590 of those infected had recovered.

Up To 70 % of Iranians may contract coronavirus

Deputy Iranian Health Minister Reza Malekzadeh rejected the idea of biological warfare as the cause of the outbreak in an interview with the Iranian state TV. Iran’s hardliners have been alluding to “the possibility” of the United States using coronavirus against Iran.

Malekzadeh said the delay in announcing the start of the epidemic and failing to control flights between China and Iran have caused the massive outbreak in Iran.

Dr. Malekzadeh warned that up to 70 percent of Iranian are likely to be affected by the virus due to the delay and failure in disease prevention and control.

Some social media users have reminded Malekzadeh that Health Minister Namaki lied to the people on 29 January telling them there were no coronavirus cases while several patients were hospitalized at Tehran’s Masih Daneshvari Hospital.

Some Iranian officials including Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and IRGC Commander Hossein Salami have said that the outbreak could have been part of a biological attack against Iran, but they failed to explain why it started in China, and why over 130 countries including the United States are also affected.

Khamenei charged that “There is some evidence this may be a biological attack.”

On Friday, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo responded to Khamenei’s comment, saying that “As Khamenei knows, the best biological defense would’ve been to tell the Iranian people the truth about the Wuhan virus when it spread to Iran from China. Instead, he kept Mahan Air flights coming and going to the epicenter in China and jailed those who spoke out.”

REUTERS /RFERL

Confirmed Cases and Deaths by Country, Territory, or Conveyance

The coronavirus COVID-19 is affecting 157 countries and territories around the world and 1 international conveyance (the Diamond Princess cruise ship harbored in Yokohama, Japan). The day is reset after midnight GMT+0. The “New” columns for China display the previous day changes (as China reports after the day is over). For all other countries, the “New” columns display the changes for the current day while still in progress.



Report coronavirus casesSearch:

Country,

Other Total

Cases New

Cases Total

Deaths New

Deaths Total

Recovered Active

Cases Serious,

Critical Tot Cases/

1M pop China 80,860 +16 3,213 +14 67,752 9,895 3,226 56.2 Italy 24,747 +3,590 1,809 +368 2,335 20,603 1,672 409.3 Iran 13,938 +1,209 724 +113 4,590 8,624 165.9 S. Korea 8,236 +150 75 +3 1,137 7,024 59 160.6 Spain 7,845 +1,454 292 +96 517 7,036 272 167.8 Germany 5,813 +1,214 11 +2 46 5,756 2 69.4 France 5,423 +924 127 +36 12 5,284 400 83.1 USA 3,773 +830 69 +12 73 3,631 10 11.4 Switzerland 2,217 +842 14 +1 4 2,199 256.2 UK 1,391 +251 35 +14 20 1,336 20 20.5 Norway 1,256 +147 3 1 1,252 27 231.7 Netherlands 1,135 +176 20 +8 2 1,113 45 66.2 Sweden 1,040 +79 3 +1 1 1,036 2 103.0 Belgium 886 +197 4 1 881 33 76.4 Denmark 864 +28 2 +1 1 861 2 149.2 Austria 860 +205 1 6 853 1 95.5 Japan 839 +35 24 +2 144 671 36 6.6 Diamond Princess 696 7 456 233 15 Malaysia 428 +190 42 386 9 13.2 Qatar 401 +64 4 397 139.2 Canada 341 +89 1 11 329 1 9.0 Greece 331 +103 4 +1 8 319 5 31.8 Australia 300 +52 5 +2 27 268 1 11.8 Czechia 293 +104 293 2 27.4 Portugal 245 +76 2 243 9 24.0 Finland 244 +19 10 234 44.0 Singapore 226 +14 105 121 11 38.6 Slovenia 219 +38 1 218 3 105.3 Bahrain 214 +2 77 137 2 125.8 Israel 213 +20 4 209 2 24.6 Brazil 200 +49 1 199 2 0.9 Iceland 180 +19 180 1 Estonia 171 +56 1 170 128.9 Ireland 170 +41 2 1 167 6 34.4 Hong Kong 149 +7 4 81 64 4 19.9 Philippines 140 +29 12 +4 2 126 1 1.3 Romania 139 +16 9 130 1 7.2 Egypt 126 +16 2 27 97 1.2 Poland 125 +21 3 13 109 3 3.3 Iraq 124 +14 10 26 88 3.1 Saudi Arabia 118 +15 2 116 3.4 Indonesia 117 +21 5 8 104 0.4 Thailand 114 +32 1 35 78 1 1.6 India 112 +12 2 13 97 0.1 Kuwait 112 +8 9 103 4 26.2 San Marino 109 +8 7 +2 4 98 11 Lebanon 99 +6 3 1 95 3 14.5 UAE 98 +13 20 78 2 9.9 Luxembourg 77 +26 1 76 Chile 75 +14 75 3.9 Peru 71 +28 71 2.2 Russia 63 +4 8 55 0.4 Slovakia 61 +17 61 11.2 South Africa 61 +23 61 1.0 Taiwan 59 +6 1 20 38 2.5 Vietnam 56 +3 16 40 0.6 Pakistan 53 +20 2 51 0.2 Bulgaria 51 +10 2 49 7.3 Brunei 50 +10 50 Croatia 49 +10 2 47 11.9 Algeria 48 +9 4 +1 10 34 1.1 Serbia 48 +2 1 47 1 5.5 Argentina 46 +1 2 44 1 1.0 Panama 43 1 42 10.0 Mexico 43 +17 4 39 1 0.3 Albania 42 +4 1 41 2 14.6 Palestine 38 38 7.4 Ecuador 37 +9 2 35 1 2.1 Costa Rica 35 +8 35 3 6.9 Colombia 34 +10 34 0.7 Georgia 33 +3 1 32 1 8.3 Cyprus 33 +7 33 1 27.3 Hungary 32 +2 1 +1 1 30 3.3 Latvia 30 +4 1 29 15.9 Morocco 28 +10 1 1 26 1 0.8 Belarus 27 3 24 2.9 Armenia 26 +6 26 8.8 Senegal 24 2 22 1.4 Bosnia and Herzegovina 24 +3 24 7.3 Azerbaijan 23 +4 1 6 16 2.3 Moldova 23 +11 23 5.7 Oman 22 +2 9 13 4.3 Malta 21 +3 2 19 Tunisia 20 +2 20 2 1.7 North Macedonia 19 1 18 9.1 Sri Lanka 18 +8 1 17 0.8 Turkey 18 +12 18 0.2 Venezuela 17 +15 17 0.6 Afghanistan 16 +5 1 15 0.4 Lithuania 14 +5 1 13 5.1 Maldives 13 +3 13 Cambodia 12 +5 1 11 0.7 Macao 11 +1 10 1 Dominican Republic 11 11 1.0 Faeroe Islands 11 +1 11 Jordan 10 +9 1 9 1.0 Bolivia 10 10 0.9 Jamaica 10 +2 2 8 3.4 Martinique 10 10 Kazakhstan 9 +3 9 0.5 New Zealand 8 8 1.7 French Guiana 7 7 Liechtenstein 7 +3 7 Paraguay 7 7 1 1.0 Réunion 7 +1 7 Ghana 6 +4 6 0.2 Uruguay 6 6 1.7 Andorra 5 +4 5 Bangladesh 5 2 3 Puerto Rico 5 +1 5 1.7 Rwanda 5 +4 5 0.4 Guyana 4 +3 1 3 Cameroon 4 +1 4 0.2 Ivory Coast 4 +2 4 0.2 Cuba 4 4 0.4 Ethiopia 4 +3 4 Uzbekistan 4 +4 4 0.1 Ukraine 3 1 2 0.1 Burkina Faso 3 +1 3 0.1 Channel Islands 3 3 French Polynesia 3 3 Guadeloupe 3 3 Guam 3 +3 3 Honduras 3 3 0.3 Kenya 3 +2 3 0.1 Seychelles 3 +1 3 Monaco 2 2 Nigeria 2 1 1 Aruba 2 2 Curaçao 2 2 DRC 2 2 Namibia 2 2 0.8 Saint Lucia 2 +1 2 Saint Martin 2 2 Trinidad and Tobago 2 2 1.4 Guatemala 1 1 +1 0 0.1 Sudan 1 1 0 Nepal 1 1 0 Antigua and Barbuda 1 1 Bahamas 1 +1 1 Bhutan 1 1 Cayman Islands 1 1 CAR 1 +1 1 0.2 Congo 1 +1 1 0.2 Equatorial Guinea 1 1 0.7 Gabon 1 1 0.4 Gibraltar 1 1 0 Guinea 1 1 0.1 Vatican City 1 1 Mauritania 1 1 0.2 Mayotte 1 1 Mongolia 1 1 0.3 St. Barth 1 1 St. Vincent Grenadines 1 1 Suriname 1 1 Eswatini 1 1 0.9 Togo 1 1 0.1 U.S. Virgin Islands 1 1 Total: 169,552 12,899 6,516 683 77,753 85,283 5,921 21.8

SOURCE: WORLDOMETERS