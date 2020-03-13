WHO: Europe is now the ‘epicenter’ of the coronavirus pandemic

Europe has become the new epicenter of the COVID-19 pandemic as cases in China slow and the deadly coronavirus runs through Italy and nearby countries, World Health Organization officials said Friday.

“More cases are now being reported [in Europe] every day than were reported in China at the height of its epidemic,” WHO Director-General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said at a press conference at the organization’s Geneva headquarters.

WHO officials declared COVID-19 a global pandemic on Wednesday as the virus spreads rapidly across the world from Asia to Europe, the Middle East and now parts of the United States.

“When the virus is out there, the population has no immunity and no therapy exists, then 60% to 70% of the population will be infected,” German Chancellor Angela Merkel told a news conference in Berlin on Wednesday, according to Reuters. The country has over 82 million citizens.

Emerging from Wuhan, China less than three months ago, the virus has spread to more than 132,000 people across 123 countries and territories with 5,000 people dead, WHO officials said. The number of new cases in China has slowed to a trickle, with 26 new cases reported Thursday, according to WHO data, while cases in Europe have exploded overnight.

“China has certainly peaked and there is certainly a decline but there’s always a chance” that could rise again, said Dr. Maria Van Kerkhove, head of WHO’s emerging diseases and zoonosis unit.

Italy currently has the most cases outside of China with at least 15,113 infections, followed by Spain at 4,334, Germany at 3,156 and France at 2,882, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University. Other countries in Europe are seeing cases soar. Switzerland currently has 1,125 cases, followed by Sweden at 809, the Netherlands at 804 and Denmark at 788.

The United States has at least 1,701 cases as of Friday morning, according to Hopkins.

Tedros said countries need to take a comprehensive approach to try to fight the pandemic.

“Not testing alone, not contact tracing alone, not quarantine alone, not social distancing alone, do it all,” he said. “Any country that looks at the experience of other countries with large epidemics and thinks that won’t happen to us is making a deadly mistake, it can happen to any country.”

Social distancing only slightly “slows down the virus so your health system can cope,” said Dr. Mike Ryan, the executive director of WHO’s emergencies program.

“The virus will always get you if you don’t move quickly,” Ryan said, discussing lessons health officials learned from the Ebola outbreak.

(CNBC)

Confirmed Cases and Deaths by Country, Territory, or Conveyance

The coronavirus COVID-19 is affecting 136 countries and territories around the world and 1 international conveyance (the Diamond Princess cruise ship harbored in Yokohama, Japan). The day is reset after midnight GMT+0. Search:

Country,

Other Total

Cases New

Cases Total

Deaths New

Deaths Total

Recovered Active

Cases Serious,

Critical Tot Cases/

1M pop China 80,815 +22 3,177 +8 64,152 13,486 4,020 56.1 Italy 15,113 1,016 1,258 12,839 1,153 250.0 Iran 11,364 +1,289 514 +85 3,529 7,321 135.3 S. Korea 7,979 +110 71 +5 510 7,398 93 155.6 Spain 4,334 +1,188 122 +36 193 4,019 190 92.7 Germany 3,481 +736 8 +2 46 3,427 9 41.5 France 2,876 61 12 2,803 129 44.1 USA 1,840 +143 41 31 1,768 10 5.6 Switzerland 1,137 +269 9 +2 4 1,124 131.4 Norway 929 +129 1 1 927 27 171.4 Sweden 814 +127 1 1 812 2 80.6 Netherlands 804 +190 10 +5 2 792 1 46.9 Denmark 801 +127 1 800 2 138.3 UK 798 +208 10 18 770 20 11.8 Japan 701 +10 19 118 564 29 5.5 Diamond Princess 696 7 325 364 32 Belgium 559 +160 3 1 555 2 48.2 Austria 504 +143 1 6 497 1 56.0 Qatar 262 262 90.9 Bahrain 210 +13 44 166 1 123.4 Singapore 200 +13 97 103 11 34.2 Australia 199 +43 3 26 170 1 7.8 Malaysia 197 +39 32 165 4 6.1 Greece 190 +73 1 2 187 2 18.2 Canada 158 +16 1 11 146 1 4.2 Finland 155 +46 1 154 28.0 Brazil 151 +74 151 2 0.7 Slovenia 141 +45 141 4 67.8 Hong Kong 132 +1 4 +1 77 51 4 17.6 Israel 126 +17 4 122 2 14.6 Czechia 120 +4 120 2 11.2 Iceland 117 117 Portugal 112 +34 1 111 1 11.0 Kuwait 100 +20 5 95 4 23.4 Iraq 90 +7 8 24 58 2.2 UAE 85 20 65 2 8.6 India 81 +7 1 4 76 0.1 San Marino 80 +8 5 2 73 3 Egypt 80 2 27 51 0.8 Romania 79 +20 7 72 1 4.1 Lebanon 77 +9 3 1 73 3 11.3 Thailand 75 +5 1 35 39 1 1.1 Ireland 70 1 69 6 14.2 Indonesia 69 +35 4 +3 5 60 0.3 Poland 68 +17 1 67 3 1.8 Estonia 68 +41 68 51.3 Philippines 64 +12 5 2 57 1 0.6 Saudi Arabia 62 +17 1 61 1.8 Taiwan 50 +1 1 20 29 2.1 Russia 45 +11 8 37 0.3 Vietnam 44 16 28 0.5 Chile 43 +10 43 2.2 Brunei 37 +12 37 Palestine 35 +4 35 6.9 Albania 33 +10 1 32 11.5 Argentina 31 1 30 1 0.7 Croatia 31 +4 1 30 7.6 Serbia 31 +7 31 1 3.5 Slovakia 30 +9 30 5.5 Peru 28 +6 28 0.8 Panama 27 +13 1 26 6.3 Algeria 26 2 10 14 0.6 Luxembourg 26 26 1 Georgia 25 25 1 6.3 South Africa 24 +8 24 0.4 Bulgaria 23 1 22 3.3 Costa Rica 23 23 1 4.5 Pakistan 22 +1 2 20 0.1 Belarus 21 3 18 2.2 Ecuador 19 +2 19 1 1.1 Oman 19 +1 9 10 3.7 Hungary 19 +3 19 2.0 Bosnia and Herzegovina 18 +7 18 5.5 Latvia 17 +1 1 16 9.0 Azerbaijan 15 1 3 11 1.5 North Macedonia 14 +5 1 13 6.7 Cyprus 14 +4 14 11.6 Tunisia 13 13 2 1.1 Colombia 13 +4 13 0.3 Mexico 12 4 8 1 0.1 Malta 12 +3 1 11 Macao 10 10 0 Senegal 10 2 8 0.6 Maldives 9 +1 9 Armenia 8 +2 8 2.7 Jamaica 8 +6 8 2.7 Morocco 7 +1 1 6 1 0.2 Afghanistan 7 7 0.2 Cambodia 7 +2 1 6 0.4 Lithuania 6 +3 6 2.2 French Guiana 6 6 Moldova 6 6 1.5 Paraguay 6 6 1 0.8 Dominican Republic 5 5 0.5 New Zealand 5 5 1.0 Sri Lanka 5 +2 1 4 0.2 Réunion 5 +1 5 Turkey 5 +4 5 0.1 Kazakhstan 4 +4 4 0.2 Liechtenstein 4 4 Ukraine 3 1 +1 2 0.1 Bangladesh 3 1 2 Bolivia 3 3 0.3 Channel Islands 3 3 Cuba 3 3 0.3 Faeroe Islands 3 +1 3 French Polynesia 3 +2 3 Martinique 3 3 Monaco 2 2 Nigeria 2 2 Burkina Faso 2 2 0.1 Cameroon 2 2 0.1 DRC 2 +1 2 Ghana 2 2 0.1 Honduras 2 2 0.2 Saint Martin 2 2 Guyana 1 1 0 Sudan 1 +1 1 +1 0 Andorra 1 1 Jordan 1 1 0 0.1 Nepal 1 1 0 Antigua and Barbuda 1 +1 1 Bhutan 1 1 Cayman Islands 1 +1 1 Ivory Coast 1 1 Ethiopia 1 +1 1 Gabon 1 +1 1 0.4 Gibraltar 1 1 0 Guadeloupe 1 +1 1 Guinea 1 +1 1 0.1 Vatican City 1 1 Kenya 1 +1 1 Mongolia 1 1 0.3 St. Barth 1 1 St. Vincent Grenadines 1 1 Togo 1 1 0.1 Trinidad and Tobago 1 1 0.7 Total: 140,187 5,631 5,123 149 70,733 64,331 5,790 18.0

Highlighted in green= all cases have recovered from the infection Highlighted in grey= all cases have had an outcome (there are no active cases)

The “New” columns for China display the previous day changes (as China reports after the day is over). For all other countries, the “New” columns display the changes for the current day while still in progress.