WHO: Europe is now the ‘epicenter’ of the coronavirus pandemic

March 13, 2020
Europe has become the new epicenter of the COVID-19 pandemic as cases in China slow and the deadly coronavirus runs through Italy and nearby countries, World Health Organization officials said Friday.

“More cases are now being reported [in Europe] every day than were reported in China at the height of its epidemic,” WHO Director-General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said at a press conference at the organization’s Geneva headquarters.

WHO officials declared COVID-19 a global pandemic on Wednesday as the virus spreads rapidly across the world from Asia to Europe, the Middle East and now parts of the United States.

“When the virus is out there, the population has no immunity and no therapy exists, then 60% to 70% of the population will be infected,” German Chancellor Angela Merkel told a news conference in Berlin on Wednesday, according to Reuters. The country has over 82 million citizens.

Emerging from Wuhan, China less than three months ago, the virus has spread to more than 132,000 people across 123 countries and territories with 5,000 people dead, WHO officials said. The number of new cases in China has slowed to a trickle, with 26 new cases reported Thursday, according to WHO data, while cases in Europe have exploded overnight. 

“China has certainly peaked and there is certainly a decline but there’s always a chance” that could rise again, said Dr. Maria Van Kerkhove, head of WHO’s emerging diseases and zoonosis unit.

Italy currently has the most cases outside of China with at least 15,113 infections, followed by Spain at 4,334, Germany at 3,156 and France at 2,882, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University. Other countries in Europe are seeing cases soar. Switzerland currently has 1,125 cases, followed by Sweden at 809, the Netherlands at 804 and Denmark at 788.

The United States has at least 1,701 cases as of Friday morning, according to Hopkins.

Tedros said countries need to take a comprehensive approach to try to fight the pandemic.

“Not testing alone, not contact tracing alone, not quarantine alone, not social distancing alone, do it all,” he said. “Any country that looks at the experience of other countries with large epidemics and thinks that won’t happen to us is making a deadly mistake, it can happen to any country.”

Social distancing only slightly “slows down the virus so your health system can cope,” said Dr.  Mike Ryan, the executive director of WHO’s emergencies program.

“The virus will always get you if you don’t move quickly,” Ryan said, discussing lessons health officials learned from the Ebola outbreak.

Confirmed Cases and Deaths by Country, Territory, or Conveyance

The coronavirus COVID-19 is affecting 136 countries and territories around the world and 1 international conveyance (the Diamond Princess cruise ship harbored in Yokohama, Japan). The day is reset after midnight GMT+0. Search:

Country,
Other		Total
Cases		New
Cases		Total
Deaths		New
Deaths		Total
Recovered		Active
Cases		Serious,
Critical		Tot Cases/
1M pop
China80,815+22 3,177 +8 64,152 13,486 4,020 56.1
Italy15,1131,016 1,258 12,839 1,153 250.0
Iran11,364+1,289 514 +85 3,529 7,321 135.3
S. Korea7,979+110 71 +5 510 7,398 93 155.6
Spain4,334+1,188 122 +36 193 4,019 190 92.7
Germany3,481+736 +2 46 3,427 41.5
France2,87661 12 2,803 129 44.1
USA1,840+143 41 31 1,768 10 5.6
Switzerland 1,137+269 +2 1,124 131.4
Norway 929+129 927 27 171.4
Sweden 814+127 812 80.6
Netherlands 804+190 10 +5 792 46.9
Denmark 801+127 800 138.3
UK798+208 10 18 770 20 11.8
Japan 701+10 19 118 564 29 5.5
Diamond Princess696325 364 32 
Belgium 559+160 555 48.2
Austria 504+143 497 56.0
Qatar 262262 90.9
Bahrain 210+13 44 166 123.4
Singapore 200+13 97 103 11 34.2
Australia 199+43 26 170 7.8
Malaysia 197+39 32 165 6.1
Greece 190+73 187 18.2
Canada 158+16 11 146 4.2
Finland 155+46 154 28.0
Brazil 151+74 151 0.7
Slovenia 141+45 141 67.8
Hong Kong 132+1 +1 77 51 17.6
Israel 126+17 122 14.6
Czechia 120+4 120 11.2
Iceland 117117 
Portugal 112+34 111 11.0
Kuwait 100+20 95 23.4
Iraq 90+7 24 58 2.2
UAE 8520 65 8.6
India 81+7 76 0.1
San Marino 80+8 73 
Egypt 8027 51 0.8
Romania 79+20 72 4.1
Lebanon 77+9 73 11.3
Thailand 75+5 35 39 1.1
Ireland 7069 14.2
Indonesia 69+35 +3 60 0.3
Poland 68+17 67 1.8
Estonia 68+41 68 51.3
Philippines 64+12 57 0.6
Saudi Arabia 62+17 61 1.8
Taiwan 50+1 20 29 2.1
Russia 45+11 37 0.3
Vietnam 4416 28 0.5
Chile 43+10 43 2.2
Brunei 37+12 37 
Palestine 35+4 35 6.9
Albania 33+10 32 11.5
Argentina 3130 0.7
Croatia 31+4 30 7.6
Serbia 31+7 31 3.5
Slovakia 30+9 30 5.5
Peru 28+6 28 0.8
Panama 27+13 26 6.3
Algeria 2610 14 0.6
Luxembourg 2626 
Georgia 2525 6.3
South Africa 24+8 24 0.4
Bulgaria 2322 3.3
Costa Rica 2323 4.5
Pakistan 22+1 20 0.1
Belarus 2118 2.2
Ecuador 19+2 19 1.1
Oman 19+1 10 3.7
Hungary 19+3 19 2.0
Bosnia and Herzegovina 18+7 18 5.5
Latvia 17+1 16 9.0
Azerbaijan 1511 1.5
North Macedonia 14+5 13 6.7
Cyprus 14+4 14 11.6
Tunisia 1313 1.1
Colombia 13+4 13 0.3
Mexico 120.1
Malta 12+3 11 
Macao 1010 
Senegal 100.6
Maldives 9+1 
Armenia 8+2 2.7
Jamaica 8+6 2.7
Morocco 7+1 0.2
Afghanistan 70.2
Cambodia 7+2 0.4
Lithuania 6+3 2.2
French Guiana 6
Moldova 61.5
Paraguay 60.8
Dominican Republic 50.5
New Zealand 51.0
Sri Lanka 5+2 0.2
Réunion 5+1 
Turkey 5+4 0.1
Kazakhstan 4+4 0.2
Liechtenstein 4
Ukraine 3+1 0.1
Bangladesh 3
Bolivia 30.3
Channel Islands 3
Cuba 30.3
Faeroe Islands 3+1 
French Polynesia 3+2 
Martinique 3
Monaco 2
Nigeria 2
Burkina Faso 20.1
Cameroon 20.1
DRC 2+1 
Ghana 20.1
Honduras 20.2
Saint Martin 2
Guyana 1
Sudan 1+1 +1 
Andorra 1
Jordan 10.1
Nepal 1
Antigua and Barbuda 1+1 
Bhutan 1
Cayman Islands 1+1 
Ivory Coast 1
Ethiopia 1+1 
Gabon 1+1 0.4
Gibraltar 1
Guadeloupe 1+1 
Guinea 1+1 0.1
Vatican City 1
Kenya 1+1 
Mongolia 10.3
St. Barth 1
St. Vincent Grenadines 1
Togo 10.1
Trinidad and Tobago 10.7
Total:140,1875,6315,12314970,73364,3315,79018.0

Highlighted in green= all cases have recovered from the infection Highlighted in grey= all cases have had an outcome (there are no active cases) 
The “New” columns for China display the previous day changes (as China reports after the day is over). For all other countries, the “New” columns display the changes for the current day while still in progress.

