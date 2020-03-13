Italy coronavirus death toll surges past 1,000

Italy has the highest per capita number of coronavirus cases in the world ; 250 people per million while in China the epicenter center of the virus the per capita number of cases is 56 people per million . The number of cases in Italy on Thursday surged past 15100 an increase of of 2651 from Wednesday

Coronavirus has Italy on lockdown. Is that what the rest of the world has to look forward to?

The death toll from coronavirus in Italy has jumped in the last 24 hours by 189 to 1,016, a rise of 23 percent, the country’s Civil Protection Agency said on Thursday.

The total number of cases in Italy, the European country hardest hit by the virus, rose to 15,113 from a previous 12,462, an increase of 21.7 percent.

The World Health Organization (WHO) declared the outbreak a pandemic as Italy tightened its strict quarantine and the United States imposed a ban on flights to Europe.

More than 4,600 people have died and over 126,000 have been infected globally, according to the WHO. About 68,000 victims have recovered, according to Johns Hopkins University, which is tracking the virus.

Here are the latest updates:

Thursday, March 12

22:00 GMT – Portugal orders schools, nightclubs shut due to coronavirus

On Thursday, Portugal’s government ordered the shutdown all schools nationwide starting on Monday to contain the coronavirus epidemic until further evaluation on April 9, Prime Minister Antonio Costa said in a televised address.

He also said cruise-ship passengers would not be allowed to disembark except those residing in Portugal. Nightclubs in the country will be shut, and there will be capacity restrictions on entry to shopping malls and restaurants.

21:55 GMT – Belgian government says schools, restaurants, clubs to close due to coronavirus

Belgium’s government ordered schools, cafes, restaurants and some shops to close due to the coronavirus, following decisions by France and other European countries to limit all but essential activities.

The measures take effect from Friday at midnight central European time and run until April 3, although schools are set to be shut for five weeks, including during the Easter holidays, Belgium’s caretaker Prime Minister Sophie Wilmes told a news conference.

“There is no lockdown,” Wilmes told reporters, stressing that supermarkets and pharmacies would remain open and other shops would only be required to close on weekends. “We want to avoid the Italian situation and avoid lockdowns.”

21:45 GMT – Bulgaria to declare state of emergency over coronavirus

Bulgaria plans to declare a state of emergency to curb the spread of the coronavirus, Prime Minister Boyko Borissov said late on Thursday as the country’s confirmed cases rose sharply to 23.

The Balkan country confirmed its first death of a patient diagnosed with the virus on Wednesday, and on Thursday, the number of confirmed cases jumped to 23 from seven.

“The government will ask the Parliament to declare a state of emergency, which will allow the closing of schools, kindergartens and universities,” Borissov said after an extraordinary government meeting.

21:15 GMT – Costa Rica orders universities closed on coronavirus concerns

Costa Rica has ordered all university classes suspended due the risk of the spread of coronavirus, while other schools deemed to be at risk will also be closed for two weeks, officials said on Thursday.

21:00 GMT – Disney to shut California park starting Saturday over coronavirus

Walt Disney Co will close its Disneyland and California Adventure theme parks in Anaheim, California starting on Saturday amid the global outbreak of coronavirus, a company spokesperson said in a statement on Thursday.

No cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, have been reported at the parks, the statement said.

19:45 GMT – NCAA cancels ‘March Madness’ tournaments over coronavirus

National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) in the United States has cancelled its “March Madness” Division I men’s and women’s basketball tournaments, citing concerns over the coronavirus pandemic that has hit sporting events across the world.

“This decision is based on the evolving COVID-19 public health threat, our ability to ensure the events do not contribute to spread of the pandemic, and the impracticality of hosting such events,” the NCAA said in a written statement.

19:21 GMT – Qatar announces closure of cinemas, children’s play areas

The Qatar government announced a series of regulatory measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, including closure of theatres and gyms, the Government Communications Office announced in a statement.

“The Ministry of Public Health calls upon all citizens and residents to avoid crowded places and postpone holding social gatherings for the time being, for their own wellbeing and that of the community,” the statement said.

19:08 GMT – Team from coronavirus epicentre to leave Spain to return to Wuhan

Wuhan Zall, the soccer team from the epicentre of the coronavirus, are to leave their training camp in the south of Spain to return to China, with their coach saying they are more at risk in Europe than in their home city.

“The problem right now is here, in China it has been practically eradicated,” Wuhan Zall coach Jose Gonzalez told Spain’s Efe news agency.

19:47 GMT – Up to 150 million Americans could get coronavirus: US projection

The physician for the United States Congress expects between 70 to 150 million people in the country to eventually get infected with the novel coronavirus, a lawmaker said.



Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib made the remarks during a hearing of the House of Representatives with members of the president’s coronavirus task force, confirming what was reported earlier by US media outlets including Axios and NBC News.



“Congress’s attending physician told the Senate that he expects between 70 to 150 million people to eventually contract the coronavirus in the United States,” Tlaib said.

19:42 GMT – India reports first coronavirus death amid new restrictions

India reported its first coronavirus death as authorities ordered schools, theatres and cinemas closed in New Delhi for the rest of the month in a bid to keep the pandemic at bay.



The government in the southern state of Karnataka said that a 76-year-old man who died on Tuesday had been confirmed as a coronavirus carrier and that it was trying to trace those who had been in contact with him.

19:40 GMT – Egypt reports 13 new coronavirus cases including one death

Egypt reported on Thursday 13 new coronavirus cases, which included one person who died, the health ministry said.

A 60-year old woman had died in a hospital, the ministry said in a statement.

19:30 GMT – Fears over coronavirus grip migrant camps on US-Mexico border

Doctors working at a makeshift migrant and refugee encampment along the US-Mexico border are treating the potential arrival of the novel coronavirus, now declared a worldwide pandemic, as a certainty, not a possibility.

A doctor at the camp in Matamoros, Mexico, said when COVID-19 arrives here, it will be “catastrophic”, and people will die.

19:10 GMT – Putin may extend term over ‘threats to Russia’, coronavirus

President Vladimir Putin of Russia approved legislation allowing him to stay in power beyond 2024 citing global instability and threats against Russia, including the new coronavirus, the Kremlin said.

During a rare and unscheduled appearance in the Parliament on Tuesday, Putin stunned both the general public and the establishment by agreeing to a last-minute proposal to reset his constitutional term-limit clock to zero.

Read more here.

19:03 GMT – NBA Utah Jazz star Donovan Mitchell tested positive for coronavirus

Donovan Mitchell of the Utah Jazz confirmed that he has tested positive for the coronavirus, publicly saying that he is personally dealing with the pandemic that has temporarily shut down the NBA and other major sports leagues.

Mitchell is one of two NBA players to have tested positive: The other is his Jazz teammate Rudy Gobert, who was the first NBA player to test positive but has not publicly confirmed his diagnosis.

19:00 GMT – In contrast to Trump, Biden pledges to ‘lead with science’

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden called for a sweeping national response to the coronavirus outbreak, chiding President Donald Trump for a response he said was woefully insufficient and warning that the widening public health crisis should not be viewed through a lens of politics.

“This administration has left us woefully unprepared for the exact crisis we now face,” Biden said in a speech delivered from his hometown of Wilmington, Delaware, and tailored to draw sharp contrasts between the former vice president and the Republican incumbent he hopes to topple this fall.

Confirmed Cases and Deaths by Country, Territory, or Conveyance

The coronavirus COVID-19 is affecting 127 countries and territories around the world and 1 international conveyance (the Diamond Princess cruise ship harbored in Yokohama, Japan). The day is reset after midnight GMT+0. Search:

Country,

Other Total

Cases New

Cases Total

Deaths New

Deaths Total

Recovered Active

Cases Serious,

Critical Tot Cases/

1M pop China 80,796 +3 3,169 62,836 14,791 4,257 56.1 Italy 15,113 +2,651 1,016 +189 1,258 12,839 1,153 250.0 Iran 10,075 +1,075 429 +75 3,276 6,370 120.0 S. Korea 7,869 +114 66 +6 333 7,470 93 153.5 Spain 3,146 +869 86 +31 189 2,871 190 67.3 France 2,876 +595 61 +13 12 2,803 129 44.1 Germany 2,745 +779 6 +3 25 2,714 9 32.8 USA 1,686 +385 40 +2 30 1,616 10 5.1 Switzerland 868 +216 7 +3 4 857 100.3 Norway 800 +171 1 +1 1 798 147.6 Diamond Princess 696 7 325 364 32 Japan 691 +52 19 +4 118 554 29 5.5 Sweden 687 +187 1 1 685 2 68.0 Denmark 674 +160 1 673 2 116.4 Netherlands 614 +111 5 2 607 1 35.8 UK 590 +130 10 +2 18 562 20 8.7 Belgium 399 +85 3 1 395 2 34.4 Austria 361 +115 1 +1 4 356 1 40.1 Qatar 262 262 90.9 Bahrain 197 +2 35 162 1 115.8 Singapore 187 +9 96 91 12 32.0 Malaysia 158 +9 26 132 2 4.9 Australia 156 +28 3 26 127 1 6.1 Canada 142 +32 1 11 130 1 3.8 Hong Kong 130 3 77 50 6 17.3 Greece 117 +18 1 +1 116 2 11.2 Czechia 113 +19 113 10.6 Finland 109 +44 1 108 19.7 Iceland 109 +24 109 Israel 109 +12 4 105 2 12.6 Slovenia 96 +39 96 46.2 UAE 85 +11 20 65 2 8.6 Iraq 83 +12 8 +1 24 51 2.1 Egypt 80 +13 2 +1 27 51 0.8 Kuwait 80 +8 5 75 4 18.7 Portugal 78 +17 1 77 1 7.6 Brazil 77 +25 77 2 0.4 India 74 +12 1 +1 4 69 0.1 San Marino 72 +3 5 +2 67 3 Ireland 70 +27 1 69 6 14.2 Thailand 70 +11 1 35 34 1 1.0 Lebanon 68 3 +1 1 64 3 10.0 Romania 59 +12 6 53 1 3.1 Philippines 52 +3 2 2 48 1 0.5 Poland 51 +20 1 +1 50 3 1.3 Taiwan 49 +1 1 20 28 2.1 Saudi Arabia 45 1 44 1.3 Vietnam 39 16 23 0.4 Indonesia 34 1 3 30 0.1 Russia 34 +6 3 31 0.2 Chile 33 +10 33 1.7 Palestine 31 +1 31 6.1 Argentina 30 +9 1 29 1 0.7 Croatia 27 +8 1 26 6.6 Estonia 27 +11 27 20.4 Algeria 26 +6 2 +2 10 14 0.6 Luxembourg 26 +19 26 1 Georgia 25 +1 25 1 6.3 Brunei 25 +14 25 Serbia 24 +6 24 2.7 Albania 23 +8 1 22 8.0 Bulgaria 23 +16 1 22 3.3 Costa Rica 23 +1 23 1 4.5 Peru 22 +5 22 0.7 Belarus 21 +12 3 18 2.2 Pakistan 21 +1 2 19 0.1 Slovakia 21 +11 21 3.8 Oman 18 9 9 3.5 Ecuador 17 17 1 1.0 South Africa 17 +4 17 0.3 Latvia 16 +6 1 15 8.5 Hungary 16 +3 16 1.7 Azerbaijan 15 +4 1 +1 3 11 1.5 Panama 14 1 13 3.2 Tunisia 13 +6 13 2 1.1 Mexico 12 +1 4 8 1 0.1 Bosnia and Herzegovina 11 +4 11 3.4 Macao 10 10 0 Senegal 10 +6 1 9 0.6 Cyprus 10 +4 10 8.3 North Macedonia 9 1 8 4.3 Colombia 9 9 0.2 Malta 9 +2 9 Maldives 8 8 Afghanistan 7 7 0.2 Morocco 6 1 5 1 0.2 Armenia 6 +5 6 2.0 French Guiana 6 6 Moldova 6 +3 6 1.5 Cambodia 5 1 4 0.3 Dominican Republic 5 5 0.5 New Zealand 5 5 1.0 Paraguay 5 5 1 0.7 Liechtenstein 4 +1 4 Réunion 4 +3 4 Lithuania 3 3 1.1 Sri Lanka 3 +1 1 2 0.1 Ukraine 3 +2 3 0.1 Bangladesh 3 3 Bolivia 3 +1 3 0.3 Channel Islands 3 +1 3 Cuba 3 3 0.3 Martinique 3 3 Nigeria 2 2 Burkina Faso 2 2 0.1 Cameroon 2 2 0.1 Faeroe Islands 2 2 Ghana 2 +2 2 0.1 Honduras 2 2 0.2 Jamaica 2 2 0.7 Saint Martin 2 2 Guyana 1 +1 1 +1 0 Andorra 1 1 Jordan 1 1 0.1 Monaco 1 1 Nepal 1 1 0 Bhutan 1 1 Ivory Coast 1 1 DRC 1 1 French Polynesia 1 1 Gibraltar 1 1 0 Vatican City 1 1 Mongolia 1 1 0.3 St. Barth 1 1 St. Vincent Grenadines 1 1 Togo 1 1 0.1 Trinidad and Tobago 1 +1 1 0.7 Turkey 1 1 Total: 134,529 8,315 4,970 342 68,927 60,632 5,994 17.3

Highlighted in green= all cases have recovered from the infection Highlighted in grey= all cases have had an outcome (there are no active cases)

The “New” columns for China display the previous day changes (as China reports after the day is over). For all other countries, the “New” columns display the changes for the current day while still in progress.

Source: Worldometers

