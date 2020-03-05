Criticism mounts against Lebanon’s PM over state protection for citizens

Lebanese Prime Minister Hassan Diab has a clear vision on how to deal with the country’s financial and monetary crisis, MP Faisal Karami said on Tuesday.



His comments came a day after the PM announced that the Lebanese state is no longer able to protect its citizens over “sectarian restrictions.”



Karami and members of the Consultative Gathering bloc, which includes Sunni figures allied with Hezbollah, met on Tuesday with Diab at the Grand Serail in Beirut.



After the talks, the deputy expressed confidence in Diab and warned over the country’s delicate economic and financial situation.



“The Gathering supports the ongoing efforts exerted by Diab to stop the economy from collapsing,” Karami said, revealing that the PM has a clear vision on all state-related issues, particularly the economy.



“Diab should announce his vision at the right moment,” he said.



On Tuesday, several observers and political figures lashed out at the PM and called for the government’s resignation after Diab said the state is no longer able to protect its citizens and that the country is weak and “is living a very difficult stage.”



Mustaqbal Movement MP Roula Tabesh said: “As we expected, the government has failed to assume its responsibilities and to face the dangerous threats.”



Kataeb Party deputy Nadim Gemayel called on Diab’s government to resign.



“The remarks made by the PM is evidence on the government’s failure to manage the political, social and economic crisis,” Gemayel wrote on his Twitter account.



But Diab’s press office issued a statement responding to the criticism launched against the PM. “Once again, the same orchestra is spreading false news and hiding the truth for defamation and incitement purposes,” the office said.



It noted that Diab spoke openly and frankly about how people perceive the state.



“However, he also stressed that he will, together with the cabinet, hold the ball of fire,” and highlighted his determination to resolve all controversial issues.

ASHARQ AL AWSAT