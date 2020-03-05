Chinese companies, expatriates donate medical equipment to Lebanon for fighting coronavirus

BEIRUT, March 4 (Xinhua) — Chinese companies and expatriates in Lebanon on Wednesday donated a batch of medical equipment to help the country combat the novel coronavirus.

Xu Zhuming (R), representative of the donor companies and individuals, introduces the donated equipment to the representatives of Lebanese Health Ministry, in Beirut, Lebanon, March 4, 2020. Chinese companies and expatriates in Lebanon on Wednesday donated a batch of medical equipment to help the country combat the novel coronavirus. (Xinhua/Li Liangyong)

“The Chinese here acted quickly after they knew about the first COVID-19 case in Lebanon,” Xu Zhuming, representative of the donor companies and individuals, told Xinhua.

Xu delivered 600 medical protective goggles and a batch of testing kits to the representatives of Lebanese Health Ministry.

“After the confirmation of the case of COVID-19 infection in Lebanon, the Chinese community and companies in the country voluntarily gave donations for the purchase of medical equipment,” said Xu, who runs a restaurant in Lebanon since decades ago.

“We stand together with the Lebanese people in the fight against COVID-19,” he added.

Mustafa Bilani, representative of Lebanese Health Ministry, said that the ministry appreciates the donations from the Chinese community in Lebanon, which he said reflected the deep friendly ties between the two peoples.

Lebanon reported two new cases of COVID-19 infection on Wednesday, bringing to 15 the total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the country.

