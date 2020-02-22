If they only listened to us we won’t be where we are today

The President of the Economic and Social Council, Charles Arbid, wrote on his account via Twitter: “If they listened to us more than a year, we would not be where we are here today and we not have needed tips from abroad. “

لو سمعولنا من اكتر من سنة لمّا جمعنا بالمجلس الاقتصادي الاجتماعي، ولمدة اربعة اشهر، اقتصاديين ممثلين للقوى السياسية ووضعنا ورقة ل٢٢ اجراء اصلاحي .. وتطبقت. ما وصلنا لهون وما عزنا نصائح من الخارج. #الفرنجي_برنجي