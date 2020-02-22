If they only listened to us we won’t be where we are today

February 22, 2020
by yalibnan
0 comments
The President of the Economic and Social Council, Charles Arbid, wrote on his account via Twitter: “If they listened to us more than a year, we would not be where we are here today and we not have needed tips from abroad. “

