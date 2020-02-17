Saudi official slams ‘Iranian militias who assassinated Hariri’

Saudi Deputy Defense Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman on Sunday commemorated Lebanon’s slain former PM Rafik Hariri in two tweets.

Prince Khalid bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, Saudi Deputy Defense Minister and former Saudi ambassador to the US. Photo: Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call



“Rafik Hariri was martyred 15 years ago. He was a reformist national leader who led the journey of reconstruction and achieving stability in his country,” Bin Salman, who is the brother of the kingdom’s powerful crown prince Mohammad Bin Salam ( MbS) , tweeted.

“He was assassinated by the Iranian militias of treachery which could not tolerate him and the national renaissance project he was defending, seeing as they only know the culture of death and destruction,” the prince added.

Former Lebanese PM Rafik Hariri , father of PM Saad Hariri was assassinated in downtown Beirut on February 14, 2005. 5 Hezbollah operatives have been accused of killing Hariri and are being tried in absentia by the UN backed Special Tribunal for Lebanon

He also stressed that “his vision and national project which aim to achieve stability, prosperity and coexistence shall persevere in the face of the projects of the sectarian militias who believe neither in the country not in the dignity of the citizen.”

Five members of Hezbollah are being tried in absentia for the 2005 bombing that assassinated former Lebanese PM Rafik Hariri . The defendants, clockwise from top: Hussein Hassan Oneissi, Salim Jamil Ayyash, Assad Hassan Sabra, Hassan Habib Merhi and Mustafa Amine Badreddine( killed in Syria .

4 members of Iran-backed Hezbollah militant group are being tried in absentia by the U.N.-backed Special Tribunal for Lebanon over the crime and the verdicts are expected to be issued later this year. Another Hezbollah operative Mustafa Amine Badreddine who was also accused of being behind Hariri’s assassination was killed on May 13, 2016, by an explosion near the Damascus International Airport.

